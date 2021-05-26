iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) CEO Jian Tang on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Q1 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Jian Tang

Thank you, Lisa, and welcome to the call, everyone. Despite ongoing COVID-19 impact, fiscal 2021 began with a strong performance, as we reported record first quarter revenue, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. We are encouraged that revenue in our core Marketing Solutions segment reached record first quarter levels of $54.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, benefiting from continuing ad spending recovery despite some lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, the momentum in our Enterprise Solutions segment also remains quite strong, as this SaaS-based revenue reached $11.7 million in the first quarter, up 166% year-over-year, and reached another quarterly record for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Revenue from our higher margin Enterprise Solutions segment accounted for approximately 18% of total revenue, much higher than 13% in the first [ph] quarter of 2020, and 11%, for all of fiscal 2020. These financial accomplishments are excellent indicators that we have the proper data-driven solutions and the business strategy to help our clients benefit from the digital transformation opportunities in China.

Not to mention, the significant operating leverage inherent in our structure as we continue to increase revenue. We firmly believe we are in the right spot, at the right time, as the digital revolution in China continues to unfold.

As I mentioned in our previous call, 2021 will be a year of investment in more new initiatives, particularly those that further develop and foster revenue in our SaaS-based Enterprise Solutions segment and M&A opportunities.

In addition to extending our efforts to continue gaining market share among the key accounts clients, we have also started to tap into the mid-tier clientele to leverage our experience and the product offerings from the past two years. We remain on track to hit these objectives. And I'm happy to share with you more details on our strategy and execution.

As a reminder, at the beginning of this year, we announced a strategic partnership with Baozun, in which we will provide front-end solutions, including mini programs, and mini programs store establishment, SaaS-based tools and the data analytics platforms. While Baozun will handle operations services and back-end infrastructure services to jointly target key account customers in China. The integration progress has been moving smoothly, we both teams in frequent communication.

Concurrently, both parties are introducing their respective clients to each other to help promote cross-selling opportunities. We are currently integrating all the technological resources and working on develop comprehensive solutions to fulfill demand from clients.

We are also working on several pilot-case clients and we'll share more details with you once they are ready. We continue to see significant synergies not only from the One-Stop Solutions that key accounts customer’s desire, but also from exploring a number of targets industry verticals to rapidly penetrate gaining our strong market presence and the track record.

In addition to the extensive cross-selling opportunities, we are seeing from the One-Stop Solutions developed with Baozun, we have also witnessed a higher conversion rate from over 3000 clients in our Marketing Solutions segment, and a more willingness from them to adopt Enterprise Solutions.

With our data-driven products, we can address all the issues and the challenges we will likely face when exploring the unprecedented [ph] opportunities from private domain traffic, or smart retail, leveraging leading technological capabilities and key account customer service experiences from both iClick and Baozun.

As we continue aggressively gaining higher market share among the key account customers, we use the mid and clientele segment, as being a huge untapped market based on the number of merchant [ph] in this segment. Given this opportunity, we have developed and launched a series of standard SaaS product, including iSCRM with different solutions, targeting the unique needs of clients across some key industry verticals.

We first introduced the SaaS solutions to the market in the first quarter. And the initial feedback from many mid-tier clients has been quite positive. As a result, we expect to start seeing some financial contribution from this new mid-tier clients beginning in the second quarter of 2021, and ramping at our faster pace in the second half of the year.

In addition to fulfilling demand of domestic clients, we have also launched another standard SaaS-based product called ice iSmartGo. iSmartGo was specifically designed to fulfill the strong cross-border e-commerce demand from foreign brands that are aggressively tapping into the enormous smart retail market in China, in part to capture the lost revenue due to travel restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

iSmartGo helps those brands build and operate owned private domain traffic marketplace based on the WeChat ecosystem, and eliminates the need for our clients to develop and maintain the necessary e-commerce infrastructure themselves.

On the M&A front, we are always looking for opportunities to scale our product offerings, both wider and deeper. Ideally, our M&A targets will have three key characteristics. First, we will offer cross-channel SaaS products or technological capabilities that will allow us to more easily manage omni-channel platforms, including but not limited to WeChat on behalf of our clients.

Second, their products will enhance our current offerings, including data analytics capabilities, will offer more functionality modules beyond our current key focus on customer relations management. And third, they will already have a strong base of clients in certain industry verticals that we can cross-sell our current data solutions into.

Our acquisition of Parllay is a terrific example of how we carefully target a candidate and integrate it into our suite of digital solutions offerings. Parllay has enhanced our marketing automation and brought [ph] expertise in WeChat-based SaaS solutions that has helped us accelerate the growth of Enterprise Solutions. We have been exploring and assessing the M&A opportunities carefully, and will share future developments with you, as any of them become mature.

This concludes my opening remarks. And I would now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Terence Li, to discuss the first quarter financials. Terence?

Terence Li

Thank you, T.J. Hello, everyone. I'm happy to share with you our strong financial performances in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic and an expanding market that has yet to fully recover. The first quarter financials set many [ph] with no records, including record first quarter revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income.

First quarter total revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $66.6 million. This growth was driven by growth in both our Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions status [ph]

Marketing Solutions set a first quarter revenue record of $54.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, driven by growing market demand from performance marketing campaigns.

Enterprise Solutions revenue in the first quarter was $11.7 million, up 166% year-over-year and a new quarterly record, and account for 18% of our total revenue, also a new high.

Gross profit grew by 47% year-over-year in the first quarter to $19.5 million, primarily due to continued growth in Marketing Solutions and rising contributions from higher margin Enterprise Solutions.

Cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash as of March 31, 2021 was $100.2 million compared to $94.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

Our balance sheet remained strong to accommodate both our organic growth and M&A opportunities. We have in paid a $15 million ADS repurchase program through December 31, 2021. And as of March 31, 2021, the aggregate value of purchased share was approximately $1.1 million.

For the rest of my discussion, I will focus on our non-GAAP results. You can find reconciliations of these non-GAAP results in the press release we post earlier today and which can be accessed at our Investor Relations website.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million, up 54% year-over-year. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $647,000 versus $553,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and making the sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted net income.

Gross billings in the first quarter of 2021 was $200 million, up 27% from the period a year ago and driven by recovery in advertising spend. Overall, we are pleased with the financial performance in the first quarter and optimistic that future quarters will continue along a similar growth trajectory. For further information, please see the detailed recap of other financial measures in the press release we issued today.

As we have emphasized in our prepared remarks - prepared remarks, 2021 will be a year of investment and full of opportunities for us. Growing our Enterprise Solutions contributions remain a high priority. And we continue to roll out a number of products and build [ph] partnership and M&A opportunities to further accomplish this goal.

The offline-to-online digital transformation in China continues to be a powerful tailwind for companies like ours that can innovate among this mega trend. The last available market opportunity in front of us and the potential to gain market share, have us confident that, any investment initiative we'll pay for over the longer term, even if this lead to some short term revenue profitability. In addition to managing both top line growth and bottom line profitability as best we can, our key focus in 2021 will be the top line growth for Enterprise Solutions.

I will now like to conclude my remarks with our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021. Please note that our outlook for revenue is based on current market conditions and reflect our current gauge of the COVID-19, these assumptions are subject to change. We estimate our second quarter 2021 revenue to be between $72 million and 477 million.

Revenue from Enterprise Solutions for the second quarter is estimated to be between $12 million and $13 million. In the meantime, we write off [ph] our 2021 revenue guidance to be between $318 million to $338 million with revenue from Enterprise Solutions for the year to be between $62 million and $68 million.

With that, I now turn the call back over to T.J. for closing remarks.

Jian Tang

Thank you, Terence. We are proud that the financial momentum established in 2020 has carried over into 2021 and expect these growth trends to continue. We are committed to growing the higher margin Enterprise Solutions segment at a rapid pace and continue to view Marketing Solution segments as the essential base revenue and profitability of the company.

The online-to-offline digital transformation initiatives for many customers are still in the early stage. And we are steadfast in our result to remain the market leader for brands looking to capitalize to this digital revolution in China.

Our data driven solutions can help such brand customers effectively tap into Chinese consumer behavior. We still see significant growth opportunities for both Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions and continue to expect Enterprise Solutions to account for an increasingly larger percentage of total revenue. Our strategic initiatives, I discussed earlier are really focused on making this happen, both in 2021 and beyond.

I want to thank all our customers that entrust us to help them grow their businesses, as the digital revolution unfolds in China. I want to reiterate my appreciation to all the iClickers who help us deliver innovative data solutions to our customers. And I certainly want to thank all our shareholders who have chosen to seek capital appreciation results and have impressed the confidence in our management team here at iClick.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for joining us on today's call. We will now open the call to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks so much for taking my questions. First, can you update us on the progress you're making with the Oracle and HubSpot partnership's and when you do think those might become more meaningful growth drivers to your business?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Jian Tang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for your question. As our cooperation with Oracle and HubSpot, as I've mentioned last time, we are actively promoting the cooperation with them. And we are actively promoting the private domain solutions to overseas customers.

And in Q1 this year, we've launched a specific product targeting Korean brands called our iSmartGo. And this product will help overseas customers going to the Chinese market and became part of our WeChat ecosystem. And in the future, we're going to rely on the iSmartGo to further our cooperation with these two companies.

But it will take time, because it will take a rather long time to roll out this tool to more customers and make more customers aware of the functions of this product. But I believe that this tool is a very useful one for our overseas customers.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thank you.

Nelson Cheung

[Foreign Language] So let me translate myself. So thank you management for taking my question and congratulations on the strong solid set of quarterly results. So I've two questions. The first question is regarding your revised guidance annually. Just wonder whether the incremental revenue from the Enterprise Solution will be a driver of your revised guidance? Is it due to the growth of mid-tier clients or higher certainty on the Baozun partnership?

And my second question is related to the client mix in your Enterprise Solution. Just wonder management, if you can provide more color on current mix of KA and mid-tier clients and whether you're on track to meet the 3000 mid-tier client target this year? Thank you.

Terence Li

Thank you, Nelson. This is Terence. And for your first question about the guidance, we revised the guidance on enterprise SaaS solutions, mainly because we see general demand is stronger than before in the market. And secondly, we also believe that some of the case that we run right now with Baozun, and some of the standardized products that we are launching to the market, hopefully would start to kick in some numbers, starting from June, so maybe sometimes earlier than our original projects that numbers maybe kicking in from the second half. So that's why we waited a bit and more like a kind of you know, showing to market that we have more confidence right now on that numbers.

On the second part of the question, I think I would let T.J. to address the questions.

Jian Tang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

As to your question about our mid-tier customers, the progress and the outlook for this year? Well, in Q1 this year, we've already done a lot of work. We've been leveraging distributors to reach out to customers. And we've seen very encouraging progress.

We've already acquired some early adopters who have bought standard SaaS products from us. And we also provide the operational services to them. So the initial feedback is being - is very positive. As to the revenue recognition, well, as the mid-tier customer base grows, and as these customers purchase our products, we will gradually recognize our revenue. And therefore I think that we'll see the financial contributions from mid-tier customers kicking in since - in the second quarter this year. So I think that it is highly likely that we're going to acquire 3000 to 5000 mid-tier customers this year.

Nelson Cheung

Thanks very much.

Thomas Chong

[Foreign Language] Thanks, management for taking my questions. Can management talk about the GP margin trend for the Enterprise Solutions, as well as the merchants in terms of the number of merchants, the size of the merchants, as well as the penetration or the mix across different industry? Thank you.

Jian Tang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for your question about the customer growth, also Enterprise Solutions. Well, this year we were focused on two directions. The first direction is we will continue to expand key accounts client base. By the end of 2020, we had a little bit over 200 key account clients. And in first quarter this year, we added another 40 key account clients.

And for the whole year in 2021, we're going to upsell to the merchant to the Marketing Solution customers, as well as further cooperating with Baozun. And in this way, we are going to acquire 200 to 300 new key accounts clients.

And the second direction is to sell our standard SaaS products to mid-tier customers. And this year, our target is to acquire 3000 to 5000 of them. And based on the progress we've seen, the target will be - will very likely be achieved.

Terence Li

Hi, Thomas. This is Terence. Let me add on your gross profit margin questions. Firstly, about our key accounts, we are still standing at relatively high margins at 60% to 65% gross profit margin. And on standardized products, we actually believe that, that it will be even better, and it could be at a 75% range. And because that is more standardized and most of R&D expenses have been you know, expense of before. So that's the current kind of a profiles of the two segments that we have. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. [Foreign Language] I'll translate myself. Congratulation to the management for the strong quarter. My question relates to our mobile marketing business. Advertising industry has been recovered from the pandemic in China and with the enlarging budgets from advertisers across verticals and they're saturating revenue growth on the publisher side.

What's the management's outlook for the recovery chain and its impact upon our Marketing Solution billing and revenue in upcoming projects? And also, the launch of the deprecations of iOS 14 IDFA, will they impact our targeting accuracy and attribution and what will be our account management? Thank you.

Jian Tang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, thank you for your question. I will first take the question about the advertising outlook. Yes, we've seen the recovery of advertising industry this year and many industries have seen their advertising budget getting closer to the normal level.

This is largely due to the fact that the pandemic is put under well controls in both China and the rest of the world, for some industries, such as travel and hospitality, as they will see retaliatory recovery in 2021. On the other hand, some industries are subjected to adverse impacts from regulations, such as online education, and there are also some one-time events.

For example, the BCI St. John cotton incident has negatively affected the advertising spending of apparel industry. But if you look at the Marketing Solution business of iClick, you will see that the revenue contributions from different industrial clients are quite balanced. And therefore, our Marketing Solutions business has been enjoying healthy growth. And this is in line with our strategy this year, that is to focus on steady and healthy growth.

And in addition, this year for Marketing Solution business, we're going to focus more on developing the KOL and MCN related business. So in conclusion in 2020, the overall advertising industry will enjoy healthy recovery and our iClick Marketing Solution business will also grow steadily.

Jian Tang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. As to the second part of your question about the Apple's IDFA policy, as far as I understand this policy has had a limited impact on the Marketing Solutions business of us and there are several reasons, and also has limited impact on the advertising industry and businesses. There are several reasons.

First is the Apple's market share in China is small. And for our Marketing Solution business, our exposure to Apple is around 10%, so very limited. And the second is this policy was newly launched. So it may take some time first to see whether the customers will opt out or not. Because you will require the upgrading of cell phones, upgrading of operating systems and upgrading of app. So they all take time. And this is from hardware perspective.

And also from industry perspective, the advertising or marketing industry is also actively exploring alternatives around this policy. So - and as far as we understand, the app placement via IDFA is just around 10%, so very limited. And therefore we think that the IDFA policy of Apple has had limited impact on us.

And so when iClick serving our customers at current stage, we rely very heavily on first-party data provided by customers centered on CDP platform, and which actually will depend on the login status of users. So this is my answer to your question.

