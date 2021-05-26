Photo by CROCOTHERY/iStock via Getty Images

RNA interference (or RNAi) specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has held up okay in what has been a tougher tape for biotech, with the shares down about 5% since my last update versus a 15% decline for the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). Since that last article, Alnylam has posted a couple of good quarters, as well as some positive incremental data on significant clinical programs.

Alnylam is likely going to find itself in a “hurry up and wait” trading pattern for a few quarters, and that can be tough for the share price. Key data on the amyloidosis program won’t be coming until 2022, and early-stage updates on other clinical programs aren’t likely to move the shares all that much one direction or another.

I do believe, though, that these shares are more than 20% undervalued today, and there are numerous early-stage clinical programs that could drive substantially higher value as they mature (assuming clinical success, of course). There are risks here, including clinical trial failure and competitive drug development, but I believe Alnylam still ranks as a high-quality biotech idea.

A Lot Of Work In Progress With Amyloidosis

Despite a deep pipeline, amyloidosis (specifically hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, or hATTR) is still a huge area of focus for Alnylam, and the programs make up close to half of my estimated value for the shares.

Recent sales on Onpattro have been healthy, growing 13% sequentially in the last quarter, with 15% growth in the U.S., as healthcare providers have worked with patients to mitigate the impact of pandemic-related restrictions on clinic visits (including more in-home infusions). Patient growth has also continued, with 11% growth in the last quarter.

On the clinical side, the company reported positive data from its Phase III HELIOS-A study of vutrisiran in hATTR-polyneuropathy (or hATTR-PN), with vutrisiran showing similar efficacy to Onpattro (maybe slightly better) and meaningfully better tolerability, with a significant reduction in serious adverse events (17% vs 41%) and far lower discontinuations (no drug-related discontinuations). Importantly, the HELIOS-A study did show a potentially positive sign of benefit on cardiac function.

Expanding the hATTR franchise into patients with cardiomyopathy (or hATTR-CM) is a key goal for Alnylam, and one they’re pursuing with the APOLLO-B study of Onpattro and the HELIOS-B study of vutrisiran. Top-line results from APOLLO-B should be available in mid-’22, and management is now targeting a late ’21 completion of enrollment for HELIOS-B. It sounds as though management is going to push hard for an interim look at the data, which could lead to top-line data from HELIOS-B in mid-’22 (instead of 2023) and a faster path to approval.

With similar to perhaps slightly better efficacy relative to Onpattro, the main attraction with vutrisiran is a better administration (sub-q versus infusion, and no steroid pre-treatment) and side-effect profile, as well as more convenient dosing. On that latter point, management has an extension study underway examining bi-annual dosing of vutrisiran with data expected in 2022.

Management has also introduced its IKARIA platform, a drug development platform that looks to achieve 90%-plus knockdown/silencing with annual dosing (and has some reversibility as an option in case of adverse effects). The first program on this platform is ALN-TTRsc04, a drug that would offer annual dosing for hATTR-PN and hATTR-CM. Preclinical data should be available in mid-’21, with an IND in the second half of 2022.

If APOLLO-B and HELIOS-B are successful, I believe Alnylam will see significant commercial uptake in the hATTR-CM population. While Pfizer’s (PFE) Vyndaqel/Vyndamax has been successful, stabilizers don’t halt the long-term progression of the disease and I believe Alnylam will take share, though there will certainly be many patients who get both.

Also on the subject of competition, the Street will be watching for Intellia’s (NTLA) update on its NTLA-2001 gene-editing program in hATTR. While the idea of a one-time curative treatment is indeed appealing, success with bi-annual or annual dosing for Alnylam could mitigate some of the risk and there’s really no information today on the efficacy, persistence, or cost-effectiveness of Intellia’s approach – keep in mind that as promising as gene therapies have been, clinical results have been pretty mixed. Gene editing is a different approach, but I think the point holds that success is not assured.

A Deep Clinical Pipeline, But Largely Early-Stage

While Alnylam doesn’t have many other company-controlled programs close to approval (Givlaari and Oxlumo are both now approved and ramping), there is a busy slate of early-stage clinical activity.

Based on promising early-stage results, management will be launching the KARDIA-1 and KARDIA-2 phase II studies of ALN-AGT in hypertension this year. KARDIA-1 will study ALN-AGT as a monotherapy (five dosages), while KARIDA-2 will study a single dosage of ALN-AGT in combination with a RAAS inhibitor (an established anti-hypertension medication).

It’s still hard to say what the commercial opportunity for ALN-AGT will be. Phase I data suggest efficacy on par with existing oral medications – the 800mg ALN-AGT group in Phase I saw a mean reduction of 9mmHG for systolic pressure, which is good enough for approval but not meaningfully better than existing drugs, and there was a sizable standard deviation (suggesting some patients got little clinical benefit despite AGT knockdown). Still, “just as good” efficacy with improved compliance would leave a meaningful commercial opportunity, as less than half of hypertension patients are compliant with oral drug regimens.

Management recently released expanded ILLUMINATE-A data on Oxlumo, with almost half of patients (46%) seeing improvement in nephrocalcinosis. This not only backs up the biomarker-based data seen earlier, it supports the company’s efforts to pursue a Phase II study of the drug in patients with recurrent kidney stones. Management will also be presenting data from the ILLUMINATE-C study around mid-year, potentially expanding the addressable market to include patients with more impaired renal function.

Other read-outs to watch include Phase I data on ALN-HSD, the company’s candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (or NASH) and Phase II data on cemdisiran in IgA nephropathy. There are many more programs under development besides these, including a pre-clinical program in Huntington’s (ALN-HTT).

The Outlook

For programs outside the company’s control, Novartis (NVS) expects to re-submit its NDA for Leqvio (a cholesterol-lowering RNAi therapy licensed from Alnylam) in the second or third quarter; the original FDA rejection was tied to facility inspection issues, not efficacy or safety of the drug. Sanofi (SNY) continues to develop fitusiran for hemophilia, with data expected in late ‘21/early ’22 and an NDA filing in the second half of 2022.

Alnylam management didn’t raise guidance after Q1 results, but I believe the guidance in place is an achievable, if not beatable, bar, and I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of beat-and-raise quarters later this year. Still, for all three drugs on the market investors will need to be patient, as patient identification and diagnosis can be a time-consuming process for these rare diseases.

I also want to note that back in April the company announced the receipt of a subpoena from the DOJ regarding the marketing of Onpattro. No meaningful information has come out since then, so I do not know what the DOJ is investigating, nor the potential outcomes for Alnylam, but the only positive potential outcome is that the DOJ concludes there’s no need to investigate further (let alone prosecute).

As mentioned above, Alnylam’s hATTR program is still the value-driver here, accounting for more than $81/share in valuation. Key to unlocking that value is success with the hATTR-CM programs, and vutrisiran in particular. Leqvio and fitusiran are likewise collectively significant, contributing around $31/share in combined value, with the remainder coming from Givlaari (around $25/share), Oxlumo ($15/share), and the earlier-stage pipeline. ALN-AGT currently accounts for more than $11/share in value with relatively low odds (35%) of clinical and commercial success, so positive clinical developments here can unlock meaningful value.

The Bottom Line

I believe Alnylam is still undervalued enough to be worth serious consideration, particularly as Alnylam has shown it has a drug development engine that can consistently churn out a large number of clinical candidates. Clinically-validated success in delivering RNAi therapy outside of the liver would significantly expand the long-term addressable market opportunity, but that’s a longer-term goal at this point.

In the short term, I do have some concerns that Alnylam shares could “drift”. The removal of pandemic-related restrictions is a positive and the company can look forward to ramping sales of Givlaari and Oxlumo, but thesis-changing clinical data aren’t too likely until 2022. For patient investors, though, that could be an opportunity to add shares on pullbacks.