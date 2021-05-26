China Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY) Management on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCPK:ZXAIY) Q1 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2021 first quarter annual financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss. I am Zenix Auto US Investor Relations Advisor.

This conference call script contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as aim, anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, going forward, intend, ought to, plan, potential, project, seek, may, might, can, could, will, would, shall, should, is likely to and the negative forms of these words or other expressions.

Among other things, the quotations from management in this conference call as well as Zenix Auto's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Zenix Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its Annual Report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Zenix Auto's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements have inherent risk and uncertainty. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our growth strategies; our future business development, including our ability to successfully develop new tubeless steel wheels and the ongoing introduction of aluminum wheels; our ability to expand our distribution network; overall growth in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and elsewhere, which depend upon a number of factors beyond our control, including economic growth rate and vehicle sales; and changes in our revenues and certain costs or expense items as a percentage of our revenues.

In particular, readers should consider the risks outlined under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and in our current reports filed from time to time on Form 6-K.

The consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to global economic conditions and the global automobile industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material and the future cannot be predicted.

Zenix Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in the press release, script and in any attachments are as of this date only and Zenix Auto undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Thank you, Kevin. So, let me start with a brief discussion on our overall market in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew by 18.3% year-over-year after the Chinese economy essentially reached full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020. Chinese industrial production grew by 24% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021. And overall exports and imports also added more than 30% year-over-year growth.

Our three major markets experienced an even growth in the first quarter. Our overall revenues were up 23.8%, mainly driven by our 79.1% growth in unit sales year-over-year in the Chinese OEM market. While our OEM business experienced robust growth, we saw lower sales in the Chinese automobile aftermarket and our international business.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in the first quarter of 2021, automobile sales in China rose by 75.6% year-over-year, with commercial vehicles sales up by 77.3% year-over-year.

Our unit sales increase of 79.1% in the commercial vehicle OEM segment surpassed the industry's growth as we improved our market leadership in this key segment. These growth numbers, to some extent, reflect a comparison to the low sales in the first quarter of 2020 affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in China.

However, commercial vehicle sales in the 2021 first quarter added strongly, with March sales alone rising by 68.1% year-over-year growth. In January and February 2021, Chinese commercial vehicle sales were 757,000, reflecting 86.2% year-over-year growth.

Several factors led to the increase in OEM commercial vehicle sales. The Chinese government has nationally mandated the adoption of stricter National VI emission standards in mid-2021, thereby generating a prebuy of the lower price National V vehicle models [indiscernible].

In addition, a stricter enforcement of tough anti-overloading regulations to improve on-road safety has contributed to higher purchases of new truck. Further, new infrastructure projects generate a higher demand for new commercial vehicles, especially heavy duty trucks.

Our sales growth lagged our unit growth in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to domestic price volatility which was also experienced in some major international markets.

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 23.8% year-over-year to RMB 397.3 million (US$60.6 million) from RMB 320.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year revenue increase was due to stronger OEM market sales as many of the company's large customers, such as JAC, IVECO, Sinotruk and Beiqi Foton achieved significant increases in their vehicle sales.

Our aftermarket revenue in China decreased by 11.7% year-over-year to RMB 92.5 million (US$14.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Aftermarket unit sales decreased by 5.5% year-over-year with further reduced average selling prices.

International revenue and unit sales were also lower in the 2021 first quarter on a year-over-year basis as weaker demand from the impact of resurgence of COVID-19 outbreak in the region caused ongoing local production disruptions.

Overall, these price-sensitive regions negatively affected our international sales. Tubeless steel wheel represented 41.8% of 2021 first quarter revenues compared with 47% of 2020 fourth quarter revenue and 46% of 2020 first quarter revenue.

Sales of our aluminum wheels accounted for 14.9% of 2021 first quarter revenue compared with 13.6% of 2020 fourth quarter revenue and compared with 10.1% of first quarter revenue in 2020.

Our gross loss increased in the 2021 first quarter due to a combination of decreasing average prices in our markets, rising raw material prices and lower unit sales in the Chinese aftermarket in our export sales. During the 2021 first quarter, we increased R&D investments to RMB 18.4 million (US$2.8 million) from RMB 11.9 million in the first quarter last year, and this amount was also similar with the RMB 18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Ongoing investments in material science and wheel design, such as our new heat dissipation design, to improve the strength, quality, durability and performance of our wheels combined with enhanced production are critical for our future growth.

We continue to emphasize improving our manufacturing efficiency with an aim of lowering unit costs. As part of these initiatives, we have added more automated production to reduce the impact of industrywide price reductions. On a macro level, the Chinese government's new policy on steel industry will address the challenges in the commodity market and help alleviate the raw material price increases.

We continue to be financially strong to support our operations. As of March 31, 2021, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB 528.2 million (US$80.6 million) and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB 210 million (US$32.1 million). On a per ADS basis, cash and fixed bank deposits per ADS were US$ 2.18.

We remain cautiously optimistic that domestic commercial vehicle sales will remain strong throughout the year as China is one of the few major industrial economies not negatively affected by the ongoing pandemic.

With rising COVID-19 vaccinations around the world, global commercial vehicle demand should increase during the second half of the year as well. We believe that we are well positioned to benefit from increased market demand domestically and globally.

Now, let me go over some highlights for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 23.8% to RMB 397.3 million (US$60.6 million) from RMB 320.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to a stronger OEM market.

Aftermarket sales in China were RMB 92.5 million (US$14.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, decreased from RMB 104.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 5.5% year-over-year, while average pricing decreased by mid-single digit year-over-year. The aftermarket wheel segment was negatively affected by an increase in the number of new vehicles on the road, a demand shift to lower-priced products and the Chinese government's heightened anti-overloading enforcement.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market were RMB 279.9 million (US$42.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to RMB 168.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. Total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 79.1% year-over-year as a result of a significant increase in the company's wheel sales during the first quarter of 2021, especially in the heavy and medium-duty categories.

International sales were RMB 24.9 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to sales of RMB 47.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total unit sales in the international markets decreased by 40.9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021 as weaker demand in price sensitive regions, such as Southeast Asia, negatively affected overall sales.

In the first quarter of 2021, domestic aftermarket sales, domestic OEM sales and international sales contributed 23.3%, 70.4% and 6.3% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels accounted for 38.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 38.8% of revenue in the same quarter in 2020. Tubed (sic) [Tubeless] steel wheel sales accounted for 41.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 46% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020. Tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remained the main sources of revenue for the company. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 14.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 10.1% of revenue in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross loss was RMB 61.8 million (US$9.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a gross loss of RMB 2.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. The negative gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was mainly due to pricing pressure across all segments, weaker demand in the aftermarket and international markets, as well as rising raw material costs.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB 34.6 million (US$5.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to RMB 25.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 8.7% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 8% in the first quarter a year ago.

Research and development expenses were RMB 18.4 million (US$2.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to RMB 11.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses increased to 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.7% in same quarter of 2020.

Administrative expenses were RMB 37.7 million (US$5.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to RMB31.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 9.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 9.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB 128.4 million (US$19.6 million) compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB 60.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB 2.49 (US$0.38) compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB 1.17 in the same quarter of 2020.

During the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

Now, I'll go over some key balance sheet items. As of March 31, 2021, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB 528.2 million (US$80.6 million) and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB 210 million (US$32.1 million). Short-term bank borrowings were RMB 558 million (US$85.2 million). Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB 1,906.3 million (US$291.0 million).

…certain high level cash balances in our bank. Secondly, we have a very good relationship with the bank as well in China and with the regional bank as well. We are very confident if anything happens we can we address any liquidity problems immediately.

Can you share any comments on the competitive situation? I noticed in your 20-F filing, it made a reference to industry consolidation. Have you considered any possible merger or transaction that would help to reduce the degree of competition that you face?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Okay, so this is a very good question. I think the current market is pretty tough, not just for China Zenix. I think it affects all the industry players. From the knowledge – from the market information that we have, we understand most of the market players – one thing is suffering from high raw material costs. The other thing is the fierce price competition. And the other thing is there's a sign of slowing down of the overall market in China. I think the management is always open, including all the other managers, they're very open. If there is any chance that we can consolidate and improve our market share, I think this is something that we are looking for. But currently, since the market is trending down and we haven't seen any valuable opportunities coming up for the time being – but whenever there's any chances coming up, I think our management is seriously looking into those sort of opportunities.

Joel Marcus

I've owned this for about a year. I'm in it at a fairly decent price. So, I'm not a shareholder who owns this at $6 and basically is in a position of being in huge loss on this. But quarter after quarter, and I understand the pandemic, I understand the difficulties of the market, but quarter after quarter, the results seem somewhat similar. This company, from my basic math, has about a $6 book value. And at this point in time, shareholders can achieve market liquidity at a staggering 5% of book value. The stock is currently trading at 10% of cash in the bank. I would like to know in what sense is this company being run for the benefit of or in the interest of shareholders. It would seem that this company should be sold, should be liquidated, should maybe merge with another company. But at this point in time, I in no way see or feel where this company is being run in the interest of shareholders. This just seems to be like Sisyphus pushing the rock up the mountain. Shareholders seem to continuously be getting crushed by owning this stock. And that seems to me to be totally disanalogous to the fiduciary responsibility of management to run this company in the interest of shareholders. So, I would like some comment on that basic question. How is this company being run in the interest of shareholders?

And I guess as an analogous question, if you keep ploughing ahead on the current course, is there any point in time at which there is any remote possibility that this company can be operated profitably?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Since the pandemic, our industry has gone through a major turbulence and our business is affected negatively. The true aftermath of this change is the intensified competition and the rising cost – raw material cost causing us to suffer loss. This loss is not just in a one segment. It's across all businesses, including our major business in the aftermarket in domestic China and our OEM business in domestic China. That being said, we're taking drastic measures, one, to continue to develop new products, to increase our competitiveness in the market and to grow our market share. Secondly, we are we're working hard to improve our aftermarket service. And through service, we are hoping we can win our customer. And together with these two, we are working diligently to address the challenges.

[Foreign Language] As I mentioned earlier, the aftermarket segment was the area we got hit pretty dramatically. In the past, if you look at the Chinese transportation business and there's a widespread phenomenon of trucks overloading, but in the last couple of years, especially last two years, Chinese government has increased its crackdown on overloading. So, the new anti-overloading policy and increased policing, together with improvement of the highway conditions, are negatively affecting the wear and tear – dramatically reduced wear and tear of wheels, truck wheels mainly.

So, to address that challenge, one, we're developing new product, specifically targeting the aftermarket segment in China. This new product featured lightweight wheels with higher durability and with strong heat dissipation functions to help the truck drivers to preserve their tires, to enable them to reduce total weight of the vehicle, in turn to prolong the lifecycle of the vehicle. So, all these are in line with the government policy in our end markets' best interests. So, we are seeing increased interest in the aftermarket space and we'll continue to invest in that area through new product R&D and to target the right niche market in China.

[Foreign Language] In terms of OEM market, we are taking a two-pronged approach. First, we want to continue to increase our customer portfolio, clientele. So we are working closely with one of the top five – two of the top five truck makers in China, Shaanxi and Beiqi Foton. And these two have been consistently outselling many truck makers, especially Shaanxi is one of the largest heavy duty truck producer and Beiqi Foton is one of the light duty truck producer. So, we're working closely to get our product rolled to their vehicle models.

On the other side, we continue to develop the lightweight product to help their vehicle to be more competitive in the marketplace. So, that being said is we're hoping we're increasing market share from increasing new customers and also increasing the market share within the existing customers. So, that's our strategy to continue to build out our OEM market. We believe OEM is going to be the future for our company. So, we're working diligently on that.

[Foreign Language] We are also facing two challenges. To be very honest with you, we're seeing two challenges right now. First is the surging raw material price. As you all know, the steel price has gone up significantly. What we're doing right now in response to that is we are increasing our cost management and we're evaluating all the first line workers' productivity in terms of their cost waste – or raw material waste and quality of the product. We want to balance the quality product with the cost management. And secondly, we are also closely monitoring and managing the wage to make sure it's directly tied to the productivity. Thirdly, the government – the premier of China recently made an announcement and now we're seeing new industrywide changes coming. They are in the process of cracking down the market manipulation of the commodities, especially the iron ores and steel The goal is to stabilize the raw material market and also there are policies banning Chinese steel product export, also lowering the import or removing import tariff for steel-related product and all these are going to have an impact in the steel price. Now, we are already seeing steel prices stabilizing and on a decline, so that's a positive sign. But we are working diligently on our cost management.

[Foreign Language] The second challenge is similar to what's happening in US, is we're seeing a labor market fluctuation and namely the labor shortage for the first line workers, mainly due to the older generation of workers, they are retiring from the production-related business and the younger generation is reluctant to enter into this space, this kind of occupation. So, to address that, we have increased investment in automation. And we are – we do a hybrid approach using some of the automation with reduced staff. So, semi automation process to control – or to manage the labor situation. Our goal remains to be to, over time, to reduce the overall labor costs in terms of percentage of our cost – total cost.

[Foreign Language] The last year and plus this year has been a very difficult change, but with the stabilizing or more widespread reopening throughout the world, we think the market of commercial vehicle market will continue to come stage a comeback. We believe we're well positioned and we believe we're continuing to work on that to improve our value.

[Foreign Language]

Martin Cheung

Back to the first part of the question, [indiscernible] Mr. Gao's comment just given, I think that's our responsibility and that's the management's understanding on how to improve and increase the value of the company. It has been always like that. And the management has always worked very hard, understand most of the shareholders are not too content with the situation, particularly for the valuation. I think the management is very serious in looking into the matters all the time, always been very serious in helping to improve the valuation and to particularly improving the share price and improve the position of the company.

Joel Marcus

Thank you for the very lengthy answer and explanation. But I didn't really hear an answer to my basic question. Basically, that seems to be a recapitulation of the beginning of the call, difficult headwinds facing this company. The question, once again, is pure and simple. If this company could be liquidated, merged, sold and you could return $2 a share to shareholders who currently can get liquidity at $0.30, at what point in time – when you stop beating your head against the wall, it feels good, at what point in time does this company say, this just simply is not working. Our shareholders can get 5% of the book value in the open market. You have a shareholder who own 60% of this, take it private, offers something to the outside shareholders and do what you want to do with the private company. But I am going to reiterate the point that, from what I have seen, I do not see where this company is in any way, shape or form being run in the interest of shareholders. And I'm sorry if that sounds harsh. I say that respectfully. I've been involved in the markets for over 50 years. Once again, I see no indication that this company is being run in the interest of shareholders. At what point in time is it in the interest of shareholders to take what you can get to basically return to shareholders something that would be 200%, 300%, 400% above what they could get to the stock in the market? The market does say something. It says that nobody believes that this company can be successful the way it's currently being operated. That's what the price of the stock says. Okay? The price of the stock is a number, and that number exists and that number is an ultimate reality. So, as I say, at what point in time does this company say, okay, we've tried, this just is not going to work. We're going to pivot from this and try to maximize the return and the economic and financial interests of our shareholders. The company does have a fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders, which I don't see is being fulfilled currently with the strategy of this company. And I say all that respectfully. Obviously, I think this company is doing the best they can. But if the best that the company can do is what's occurring currently, then, obviously, the best you can do is not nearly good enough to fulfill your fiduciary responsibility to your shareholders. So, if you're going to pursue this into the ground, take it private, and basically have a good time with yourself. But your shareholders are absolutely getting immolated quarter after quarter after quarter. And this company needs to spell out what ultimately are you going to do to fulfill your fiduciary responsibility to your shareholders other than quarter by quarter by quarter the dog ate my homework, which is an American saying and I don't know how that's going to translate into Chinese.

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Well, thanks for the comment. And it's very important. We will take that through our management and we will have a thorough discussion and understanding how we should deal with these challenges. And again, I think at this moment, I think the management still believe if we could manage the business well and if we could beat the challenges ahead, we're able to tell the valuation of the company could improve and we could give returns to shareholders. Thank you.

Joel Marcus

Obviously, I don't need to be this to be an endless debate, but okay. Is the company willing to put out some time reference that, if this doesn't work, we're going to act to retrieve value for shareholders? How long do we give this another quarter, another two quarters, another year, another two years till the assets of the company are totally dissipated? How long does this procedure continue until the company acts in the best interest of its shareholders and retrieves value for shareholders?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] We are actively working on things to change things around. And I understand your frustration. For example, for our first question from our shareholder investor asked us whether we're doing something for consolidation, we have been approached or we also in close talk with one of the commercial vehicle producers in China in Shaanxi [indiscernible]. They have their own wheel factory. We have been discussing with them. Obviously, the pricing is the sticking point. And now, we're working hard to see if there's opportunities to consolidate in that space. So, there are opportunities even in this economic environment we're trying to do to turn things around.

[Foreign Language] In terms of the timetable, honestly, we can't give you a detailed number. But we remain optimistic with the containment of the pandemic and recovery and the reopening throughout the world. I think the improvement of global economy will eventually positively impact our business, commercial vehicle – our end market, commercial vehicle market in China. So, even in this environment, we remain cautiously optimistic things are going to turn around.

Martin Cheung

No, I don't have further comments. We think we are still very optimistic about the future of the company, as Mr. Gao mentioned. When the challenges are over, when the downturn has been over, I think we're pretty well positioned in the market to regain our value and to regain our competitiveness and to be profitable again. That's the real value [indiscernible] ourselves.

