35 Graham Formula Value Dogs Sport 26 Ideal June Dividend Payers

Foreword

While more than 50% of this collection of 34 Graham Dividend stocks are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, twenty-six of the top thirty by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their price per share.

In the current market advance, the dividends from $1k Investments in any of the twenty-six stocks listed above meet or exceeding their single share prices at this time.

As we passed the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those twenty-six top yield Graham dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of these you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 13.63% To 32.33% Top Ten Graham Net Gains To June, 2022

Four of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based June forecast for Graham dividend stocks (as graded by Brokers) was 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 24, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) was projected to net $323.32, based on a median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) was projected to net $317.33 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 90% greater than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) was projected to net $235.14, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 93% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) netted $211.42 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) was projected to net $166.58, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) was projected to net $164.74, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) was projected to net $159.90, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) was projected to net $154.52, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

First Busey Corp (BUSE) was projected to net $147.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% greater than the market as a whole.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) was projected to net $136.33, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 20.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 8% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 35 Graham Formula Picks By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 35 Graham Formula Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The June Dogs of The Graham Formula Dividend Pack

Top ten Graham stocks selected 5/24/21 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) [1], the first of five financial services representatives listed. The others placed third through sixth, Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) [3], Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) [4], Hercules Capital Corp (HTGC) [5], and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) [6].

One utilities representatives placed second, Kenon Holdings Ltd (KEN) [2]. One energy representative placed seventh, CNOOC Ltd (CEO) [7]. Then one consumer defensive member placed eighth, Embotelladora Andina SA [8].

Finally, two basic materials representatives placed ninth and tenth, Ternium SA (TX) [9], Sibanye Stillwater Ltd [10], and so completed this Graham Formula Dividend top ten, by yield, for June.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Graham Value Dividend Stocks Showed 10.12% To 27.47% Upsides To June, 2022; (31) On The Downside Were Two -1.43% and 5.79% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 14.77% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Graham Value Formula Dividend Stocks To June, 2022

Ten top Graham Formula stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Graham Formula Dogs selected 5/24/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Graham Formula Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 17.88% Vs. (33) 15.58% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Graham Formula dividend pack by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 14.77% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced Graham top yield stock, Embotelladora Andina SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.33%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Graham Formula dividend stocks for May 24 were: Oaktree Special Lending Co; Embotelladora Andina SA; Owl Rock Capital Corp; Golub Capital BDC Inc; Hercules Capital Inc, with prices ranging from $6.70 to $16.89

The five higher-priced top-yield Graham Dividend stocks for May 24 were: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd; FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK); Kenon Holdings Ltd; Ternium SA; CNOOC Ltd, whose prices ranged from $18.20 to $121.76.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Afterword

In the current market advance, the twenty-six stocks listed above meet or exceeding their single share prices at this time.

As we passed the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those twenty six top yield Graham dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your holdings.)

Since nine of the top ten Graham Value Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those nine plus one at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). Finally, a scoresheet at the bottom chart summarizes how far the one laggard has to fall to join the nine ideal Graham value dogs.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.