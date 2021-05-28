Now Retired - How We Are Investing Our Three IRAs

Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I opened my IRA when I started my first full-time job in 1980. We started my wife's when we married in 1988 and continued until the income limits prevented more contributions. In 2015, she inherited two IRAs from her dad, which we finally merged into one last year to simplify things. When I retired in 2019, I covered what our IRA strategy was at the time and other things IRA holders need to be aware of.

This article covers our current holdings and strategy for each account, as they do differ to some extent. I included some IRA basics here also.

My wife's Inherited IRA

Since she inherited this IRA from her father who was taking RMDs, she had to continue that process. One learning then was the transfer would have saved taxes if he had completed his RMD in the year he died before that event as his marginal tax rate was lower than ours and we had included the remainder of his RMD on our taxes. Because the original owner was not a spouse, it limits two useful strategies we would have employed since. The first would be to merge this IRA with my wife's - not allowed. The second option would be to take both RMDs from the inherited one to close it out - again not allowed. This IRS link covers the basics for RMDs.

The current allocation is: 57% Equity; 34% Fixed Income; 9% Cash. This is based on classifying the two BDC holdings under Fixed Income as that is the primary reason they are owned; otherwise, the Equity weight would be over 70%. Due to several baby bonds/PFDs being recently called, the cash held is more than required to meet the RMD due this year, which is scheduled for December; otherwise, the allocation is fine. Come 2022, we will stop taking RMDs and use the Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) option instead. This requires the IRA owner to be past 70.5 years old. Since this will be used to meet our church pledge, we might need to sell some holdings to be sure there is enough cash to meet the QCD, which greatly simplifies the transfer for the receiving party. Since we use the enhanced Standard Deduction, using a QCD is a great way to give to charity.

My wife's Regular IRA

Here the allocation is: 38% Equity; 48% Fixed Income; 14% Cash. With no RMD/QCD due until 2024, the cash needs to be employed in an Equity fund. For most of our equity investments, we use funds, not individual stocks as they are easier to research and safer to hold. Unless extended into early 2022, EHT will liquidate in July. We have limit orders to sell some EHT shares in case it spikes, as JEMD did last month, where we took advantage and reduced our exposure. This, plus TPVY being Called, explains the high cash level we see. If the cash and EHT proceeds go into equities, this IRA will be more properly allocated.

I classify MERFX as Fixed Income, not Equity, based on its investment strategy and target benchmark. All the pure Fixed Income holdings have maturity dates, which eliminates any interest-rate risk for that exposure, but there is currently a high risk of being Called.

A new strategy this year for this IRA is our plan to convert at least $20,000 into her Roth IRA. After estimating our future RMD, we believe our future marginal tax rate will be higher.

My Regular IRA

I divide this IRA's allocation into four buckets: 31% Equity; 37% Fixed Income; 24% Cash securing Puts; 8% unrestricted Cash. This is one of three accounts I use to write Cash-Secured Puts. My aim is to earn 6-8% ROI without being Put to so most strike prices used are 10+% OTM. RMDs here do not start until 2024 and the SECURE ACT 2.0 would delay that some more if passed. If I decide to increase my overall Equity exposure, I can do that by how we invest in our three Roth accounts.

IRA Basics - Just a reminder

There are plenty of Seeking Alpha articles on IRA rules and investing strategies; above I gave readers an overview of our strategies. Here is a high level review of important IRA rules:

Contributions from earned income are limited to $6000 or $7000 if over 50. IRS doc

Be aware there are income eligibility limits to making tax-deductible IRA contributions. Here is a IRS link for details.

If you reached the age of 70½ in 2019 the prior rule applies, and you must take your first RMD by April 1, 2020. If you reach age 70 ½ in 2020 or later you must take your first RMD by April 1 of the year after you reach 72. Miss a RMD; the penalty is 50%!

While RMD starting age was changed, the ability to use the QCD option remained at 70½.

There is a 3rd means of withdrawing money from an IRA, the QLAC (Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract). These can be set up when the owner turns 72, but I am not a fan.

Portfolio Strategy

If one is employed and their company offers a 401k plan, that is most often the best retirement savings account to fund first especially if the company provides a matching contribution. Next would be a Health Savings Account if you are enrolled in a High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) and not under Medicare. These contributions are pre-tax. Assuming your income allows, the next choice could be between a regular IRA or Roth IRA. For younger investors, the Roth option should be considered unless you are already in a high marginal tax bracket. Your choice of account type could influence your allocation decision as IRA required RMDs are taxed as ordinary income; whereas capital gains in a taxable account currently are taxed at lower rates.

Final thoughts

Outside of explaining what we are doing with our IRA accounts, writing articles on if and how investors should use IRAs in their investment plan is difficult as everyone is unique in their ability to save for their retirement and current/future needs cover such a wide spectrum. The key for readers is keeping the IRA option on their radar in case their situation changes or how any tax law updates affects their strategy.