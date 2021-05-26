Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jamie Louko as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been on a free-fall since February due to the harsh rotation out of high-flying technology stocks, and that has only accelerated since Amazon (AMZN) announced that they will now offer online prescription ordering and delivery through their platform. Even after GoodRx management has discussed this new competition in detail and explained that they are not worried, GoodRx stock is now 46% off of its all-time high and trading at $30.84 as of this writing.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

GoodRx has the potential to become an amazing investment and also a household name. To do so, GoodRx must create a sticky subscriber program and ramp up growth in their subscribing customers. They have shown that they are able to do this by beating past earnings expectations and showing strong subscriber growth, and if they are able to continue to do this, GoodRx has the potential to be a market beater for the next 5-10 years. GoodRx is facing some very tough risks, however, including competition from Amazon, financial concerns, and valuation, but I am confident they will be able to overcome these risks.

Amazon

Amazon has a track record of entering many different spaces with little luck. Recently, Amazon announced that they are entering the prescription market, but their pharmacy (Amazon Pharmacy) has not taken much ground yet and is still extremely small. Amazon’s primary vehicle for prescriptions is via mail, and mail-order prescriptions make up only 5% of the total orders in the U.S. so they are going after a very small market and one that GoodRx is not worried about. As many people can remember, Amazon tried to compete with Apple (AAPL) by creating the Fire Phone, but it resulted in little success. Many seem to believe that their push into prescriptions and delivering them will follow a similar path as the Fire Phone, and GoodRx management seems to think that way as well. In the most recent quarter, CFO Karsten Voermann discussed competition with Amazon and their mail service by saying this:

Based on third-party data, they have not been successful. Mail order prescriptions only make up about 5% of fill count in the U.S. Even through COVID, mail has remained a small piece of overall volume and is now actually starting to decrease as COVID eases. Third-party data indicates that Amazon Pharmacy is not gaining momentum and that their volume remains incredibly small.

Voermann explains how little market share Amazon is going after, and how they are not even successful at achieving that market share. It is easy to agree with him and it is clear that GoodRx is keeping its eye on Amazon, but they should not see Amazon as much of a threat.

GoodRx is cheaper at mail, about 90% of the time, and offers a lower price at retail, almost 100% of the time based on our internal research. Source: CFO Karsten Voermann: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

In this earnings call, it is clear that investors should not see Amazon as much of a threat. Even though Amazon is a strong and powerful force, they often fail at endeavors they are not well-versed in, one of them being healthcare. Another prime example of Amazon failing to succeed in a category they do not work in is Haven.

With GoodRx being cheaper and controlling greater market share, investors should not worry about Amazon dismantling GoodRx's business. As will be discussed later in the article, one of the best ways that GoodRx can get rid of Amazon is increasing the stickiness of their Gold Platform.

Even with Amazon as a top competitor and Wall Street worried about this, long-term investors should not worry. GoodRx has proved in the past they are a better choice than Amazon, and there is no reason to doubt that now.

First Quarter Earnings

GoodRx's first quarter was nothing to shrug off, and it was full of information that many investors were very interested in their long-term outlook.

First quarter revenue reached $160.4 million, which is up 20% Year-over-Year and is the first quarter as a public company in which they were profitable, with a net income of $1.7 million. With an EPS of $0.00, they beat estimates by 2 cents, and their revenue barely beat estimates of $160.3 million. This brings their gross margins to an astounding 94%.

Nonetheless, they grew their Monthly Active Customers (MACs) by 17% to 5.9 million customers. One of their most impressive statistics, their growth in subscription customers, grew 96% to 931k customers. Other revenue, which includes the telehealth portion of their business, grew 154% to over $26 million. These incredible growth numbers are astounding and near unmatched by competitors. Only Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) has been able to match these kinds of growth numbers, who had 151% growth in their first quarter.

Growth in Subscription customers is possibly the most important statistic to find in GoodRx's quarter. Revenue, MACs, and earnings are very important, but growth in subscription customers is an amazing metric that shows how well (or not) GoodRx is making their platform for consumers.

If GoodRx is able to continue shifting free users to paying users and making their gold platform sticky, it will get more attention from non-customers. They need to make it a platform where consumers save so much they can’t stop talking about it and GoodRx has shown that they can and will continue to do this. This metric, along with its importance, will be discussed later in the article.

They also raised guidance by $5 million to $172-176 million for the second quarter and $740-760 million for the full year, which represents 41% growth and 30% growth Year-over-Year, respectively. Even though this is minor, this is a great sign that GoodRx will be able to grow its business organically. This revenue bump was said to be due to organic growth rather than growth via acquisition, so this raising of the guidance shows that they will continue to play out their long-term thesis.

Their biggest costs were in general and administrative, due to the recent acquisitions of HeyDoctor, RxSaver, and HealthiNation. Their second-biggest growth in cost was in research and development, which grew by 153%.

Source: GoodRx 10-Q

Seeing research and development expenses due to acquisition as the highest expenses in a growth-oriented company are possibly the best things to see in the Statement of Operations. When I see this, I know that the company is effectively growing and that they are focusing on the long-term growth rather than short-term profitability. As long as these expenses continue to grow at similar rates as revenue does, investors can breathe easy knowing that they are setting themselves up for growth and taking short-term financial hits to reward shareholders in the long term.

GoodRx is a very young startup, and it should come as no surprise they are going to continue to spend more in the short term. This will likely mean that there will be volatility in net income and therefore profitability. It is wonderful that they are currently net income positive, however, investors should be prepared to potentially see GoodRx become net income negative due to ramping up in investments in the coming quarters.

For investors who are okay with volatility in profitability and comfortable with holding this business for ups and downs for the long term until they become consistently profitable, this company can be extremely appealing. Wall Street will undoubtedly panic and send this stock crashing if they are not profitable in the upcoming quarters, so this could potentially present optimal buying opportunities for patient investors.

Concerns Over Compensation Awards

GoodRx has been criticized for its extremely large stock-based compensation awards for its management team. In the most recent quarter, GoodRx granted both Co-CEOs a combined $30 million in stock-based compensation awards in connection to their recent IPO. Even in the previous quarter, both Co-CEOs were granted a whopping $42 million in combined stock-based compensation connected to the IPO. Both of these awards were deemed "non-recurring" by management, however, investors worry whether it will continue after this "non-recurring expense" has occurred two quarters in a row.

Source: GoodRx Q1 Letter to Shareholders

If these grants continue to affect net income in the coming quarters, investors must reevaluate the investment thesis for GoodRx.

Our overall strategy is really focused around trying to play an important role in accelerating our path to achieving our long-term vision of building the leading digital platform in consumer healthcare. We've historically looked at and done deals that have grown and accelerate our long-term vision and capabilities, and have integrated those acquisitions successfully. With our increased scale and capacity, we're going to accelerate those efforts to grow our capacities, both organically and inorganically. Source: Co-CEO Doug Hirsch: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

Management emphasizes how long-term-minded they are, yet they continue to spend vast amounts of capital on large compensation grants for their CEOs. This is worrisome, for if they were truly long-term-minded, they would likely be spending this money on reinvesting in their company through acquisitions or research and development. If this does not occur in the coming quarters, investors' worries can be eased, but until then, investors should remain skeptical and look out for these "non-recurring" grants.

Subscription Users vs. MACs

After the first quarter, some investors worried about the lack of growth in their Monthly Active Customers (MACs). Although this is incredibly important, the growth in Subscription Customers is where investors' eyes should be. Although their free platform is very beneficial for GoodRx, their subscription customers are where they receive "lifetime value" and broadly more revenue.

Their Gold Platform, where consumers pay a small fee of $6/month for individuals or $10/month for families, is where they find their loyal and most monetizable customers. One of GoodRx's goals is to make the platform even more compelling so they can attract consumers who use the free platform to transition and become paying subscribers.

We're excited to continue rolling out to those Gold members more and more services that make that an even more compelling offering, just like we've been doing over the last several quarters. Source: Co-CEO Trevor Bezdek: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

This portion of their business will be one of the main keys to GoodRx's success. If they are able to transition consumers to their subscription plans, those consumers will be more likely to stay with their platform. To transition these customers, they have to continue to make it appealing to join, and they have done very effectively in the past few quarters.

However, if they fail to transition these free customers into paying customers, it will be harder to keep them on the platform, especially when big-pocketed customers like Amazon join the mix. Currently, as seen in their fast growth in subscriptions, they are doing this well, but this is one of the main ways they will be able to keep Amazon out of this space.

As long as GoodRx is consistently able to convert free customers to paying, Amazon will continue to struggle to enter this market. As GoodRx makes their subscription platform more appealing and sticky, they will be able to retain customers better, which induces less churn, and therefore takes away Amazon's potential.

Valuation

There is no doubt that GoodRx has some hefty valuations. In fact, one of the biggest criticisms from investors is based on GoodRx's nosebleed valuation. However, very few businesses have the same financials as GoodRx does. No direct competitors have the astounding margins that GoodRx has, but we can compare GoodRx with competitors to see how GoodRx stands out.

Company Market Cap (Billions) Free Cash Flow Per Share Price/Sales (LTM) Revenue Growth (FWD) % Gross Margin (LTM) % GDRX $13 $0.28 22 35% 94% TDOC $22 $-0.92 16 100% 66% AMZN $1,636 $43.44 4 27% 44%

Source: Koyfin

GoodRx is a much younger company than both Amazon and Teladoc. GoodRx, after being founded in 2011, was just 4 years old when Teladoc became a public company. Amazon was even free cash flow positive when GoodRx was originally founded. Even though GoodRx is currently free cash flow positive, they are still a very speculative stock. They are focused on long-term growth rather than profitability, so it is reasonable for GoodRx to have a heftier valuation than its competitors. Because of their young age, they have not had nearly as much time as their competitors to grow their revenue, which also causes the high valuation.

Even though their forward revenue growth is not the highest among its competitors, investors can expect a higher growth rate as they achieve economies of scale as they gain more customers. With companies like GoodRx, valuation can be hard to pin down. For the most part, valuation in these young, high-growth companies is based on investor sentiment, which rarely correlates with the success of the company.

It is also very clear that Wall Street is quite bullish on their current outlook, with their current estimates 40% above current prices. This is another possibility of why GoodRx is valued at such a high valuation. Currently, Wall Street is quite bullish on GoodRx, but the leash could get shorter. If this occurs, investors could potentially drive the valuation down, resulting in a ding in the stock price even more than it has been hit already.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What Would Make Me Reconsider GoodRx

GoodRx is a highly speculative stock with many variables in the mix when it comes to the business' success. Also, short-term valuation and stock price are primarily based on investor sentiment. Because of these two factors, any valuation model should be taken with a grain of salt, and are likely very inaccurate. Short-term volatility and weak investor sentiment would not change my conviction nor would it break my thesis, but here are risks that could:

1. GoodRx fails to create a sticky subscription platform

As previously mentioned, transfers from their free platform to paying subscribers are one of the best ways to succeed for GoodRx. If they fail to transfer customers to the Gold platform, their customers would be more willing to switch platforms to, say, Amazon. It would also show that management is not as able to execute on their goals as well as I currently believe. If there is a lack of subscription growth and a resulting decline in market share, I would strongly rethink my investment thesis.

2. Financials continue to be hit by "one-time" compensation grants

Management makes it clear that they want to focus on the long term, however, as previously mentioned, they currently seem more focused on paying their own salaries. They claim that these compensation grants are one-time occurrences, but it could easily become a constant issue. If it does become a recurring issue, that damages their ability to invest in their long-term potential, which would make me rethink my investment thesis.

3. Amazon

Lastly, if Amazon starts to gain market share and lessen the distance between GoodRx market share and theirs, then that would cause me to rethink my investment thesis. If Amazon does this, it shows investors that GoodRx is not able to keep Amazon out of their market, which would likely be detrimental to GoodRx's business, and GoodRx would fall into the long list of businesses that Amazon has dethroned.

Again, I believe that GoodRx will be able to overcome these risks in the long term, but if they fail to overcome any one of these, I would not hesitate rethinking my investment thesis.

Conclusion

GoodRx is not for the faint of heart. This stock has been tremendously volatile, and nothing shows that will change any time soon. They are focused on the long term, and management is willing to temporarily feel pain in the short term in order to thrive in the long term. Investors who are bullish on GoodRx should most definitely take the low prices to initiate a position or continue to build out their position.

Data by YCharts

The graph above depicts GoodRx's percentage off of its highs. As seen, there have been plenty of time since its IPO in September that GoodRx stock has been 30% or more off of its high, so it would be smart to dollar-cost average into a position if an investor were to take a stake in this business.

GoodRx is an extremely speculative stock that carries lots of risks. It does, however, carry tremendous upside along with it. Stocks like these tend to carry volatility as well, and if you are looking for a consistent, steady company to give you a small but expected return, this is not it. GoodRx will have a bumpy ride, but if they are able to achieve what they dream of, GoodRx could easily become a household name of which everyone uses.

GoodRx is a very strong buy, but only for investors who will be able to sit on this stock, through the large dips and rises, for many years to come. This is not a stock that should be a large percentage of your portfolio, nor is it a good investment for an investor who invests only for a short amount of time. Rather, this stock can potentially be an amazing investment for those with strong guts and the willingness to hold for five to ten years. If you can do this, there must be a spot in your portfolio for this highflier.