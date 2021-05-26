Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

I recommend the stock for long-term investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios into the consumer goods sector, with a relatively moderate expectation of growth in terms of intrinsic valuation.

The company is well-positioned with its products to achieve stable 3% revenue growth. There may be a concern from inflation and gross margin compression in the short term, but I have found that management has done an excellent job defending its growth.

Business overview

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is a global consumer products company with key brands including the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, PUR, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Hot Tools, and Drybar brands.

The company achieved the $2B sales milestone during 2020 (FY21), growing its market share for the above-mentioned "leadership brands." The company has three revenue segments in housewares ($720M, 35% of FY21 revenue), health & home ($890M, 42% of FY21 revenue), and beauty ($481M, 23% of FY21 revenue). On January 23, 2020, the company acquired Drybar Products LLC for $255M in cash, which incurred a revenue of $46M during FY21 (about 10% of Beauty segment revenue, Link).

The company has successfully implemented its multi-year strategy so far. With the transformation strategy phase I from 2015 to 2019, management has emphasized their leadership brands, strategic acquisition, and operational improvements.

The management is currently working on 'phase II' of the transformation. The plan includes reinforcing the key brands, margin expansion, the additional line-up of products via M&A, operation efficiency with the share-service. The new phase emphasizes expansion in the global market.

COVID Impact and FY21 performance

The company had a tailwind from the COVID situation due to strong consumer demand for healthcare and healthy living products, such as thermometry, air filtration, water filtration, and various kitchenware products within Housewares.

While the revenue had experienced a positive impact from the demand surge, the company had experienced challenges such as the limited supply chain capacity to meet the high demand, higher freight costs due to channel shift and carrier delays.

For FY21, the company recorded organic net sales growth of 12.2% YoY, and 'Leadership Brand' grew by 20.2%. The gross profit margin increased 1.7 percentage points to 45.2% due to a more favorable channel and product mix and the positive impact from the Drybar acquisition.

The free cash flow was a record $215M, which includes a one-time upfront license fee payment of $72.5M to extend the license of Revlon's trademark. If I exclude this one-time fee, the cash flow would have been $287M, roughly about 14% of total revenue.

Why a positive long-term view on Helen of Troy?

I recommend the stock for long-term investors who are looking to diversify the portfolio into the consumer goods sector, with a relatively moderate expectation of growth in intrinsic valuation. Below is the reason for my positive stance for Helen-of-Troy in the long term.

1. The COVID event has created a long-term demand for some of the company's key products such as air-purifiers and water filters. I do not expect a major revenue slowdown of those product categories. During the earnings calls, the management explained that the household and institutions such as schools or hospitals still show high demands in air-purifiers.

While it is hard to expect more than mid-10% revenue growth for FY22, I expect that the revenue growth will stay healthy with its strength in the beauty segment.

2. The company has a well-diversified product portfolio with focused brand marketing. The company has a long-term goal of average annual organic net sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. I wouldn't say the annual growth rate target of 3% is outstanding, but the product diversification will provide stability in its growth and financial performance.

3. The management has confidence in adding additional growth from good M&A deals. I view the Drybar deal as a success for the company as it strengthened its beauty segment and improved the gross margin. The management can continuously add new product lines that have a positive business prospect and operational synergy effect.

Short-term Risks

The inflation risk exists across all the industries, and Helen of Troy is not an exception. The gross margin compression due to inflation is the major short-term risk for Helen of Troy.

The company's manufactured products are exposed to commodity price increases, including metal and plastics. The price pressure does not seem to go away anytime soon, at least within this year.

Also, there are difficulties in managing the supply chain and freight costs. The majority of the production is done in China, and the company has experienced the supply chain bottleneck since the 2020 pandemic. The disruption in the supply chain has created unmet demand with shipments delay, and higher inbound freight costs.

Also, the Chinese RMB has appreciated against the USD, which is not in favor of the company that is producing products in China.

There are two reasons that the company is relatively better positioned than the other companies under inflationary environments.

Firstly, the company has increased its inventory level to $481M from Q4 FY21. This figure is a $225M increase YoY, or $100M additional than the previous quarter. I view this movement as a very smart one, as the company can meet the high demand without supply chain disruption and mitigate some of the inflation impacts from the rising costs, at least for one or two quarters.

Secondly, many of the company’s leadership products have brand recognition and bargain power that create room to transfer the higher costs to the customers. For example, brands such as OXO and Hydro Flask are recognized as premium products, and they are uniquely positioned in the market. As the consumers are less sensitive to the price than their competitors' products, the company can raise the product price if the inflationary pressure persists for more than several quarters.

Given the above factors, I view that the company is well poised to perform under inflationary environments for the foreseeable future.

Risk in Corporate Income Tax

The company operates the parent company in Bermuda, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 6–8%. This is something that long-term investors have to consider at least once. There is currently a movement from the USA government to prevent the global companies from shifting their operating income to a lower tax rate regime to minimize the tax payment. (Link, U.S. proposes global minimum corporate tax rate).

This is indeed a very heavy topic, and I would not analyze it deeper on the tax policy itself. Currently, we do not know whether there will be any progress in cooperation among the tax regimes to agree on imposing the bottom of the corporate tax rate or how the USA will structure the corporate taxes. However, if any agreement happens among the countries, it will impact as much as the EPS and the valuation.

Valuation

Buy Target Par-Value Sell Target Next Year estimation Price $ 201 $ 218 $ 237 $211-$247

I conclude the company's fair price as $218, the buy target price as $201, and the sell target as $237. Next year, I expect the fair value to grow about 10-15% at the price range of $211-$248. I input the factors mentioned in my writing for the valuation model, and here are the summaries.