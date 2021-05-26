Photo by Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is an immensely undervalued net lease REIT. Despite having just a slightly lower quality portfolio, their valuation is massively discounted relative to other net lease companies. Alpine's valuation discount is far from justified, and earnings multiple expansion should boost their stock price. Several catalysts should propel there earnings higher over the next couple years. These catalysts include the company's small asset base, relationship with CTO Realty (CTO), and increased corporate efficiency. Alpine's fair value is closer to $21-23 per share, representing more than 20% upside.

Portfolio Overview

Alpine owns a geographically diversified portfolio that consists of 56 properties across 19 states. The company has very attractive market location. They are heavily located in the Sunbelt and generate 45% of their rent from the United States' top 30 markets.

Source- Company Presentation

The portfolio generates 75% of its rent from retail properties and 25% from office. With 43% of their tenants investment grade and over 80% having credit ratings, their strong tenants have pushed rent collections to 100% since fall 2020, besting net lease peers. Alpine's weighted average lease term is 8.3 years and just under half of their properties provide for rent escalators. Their lack of lease maturities until 2025 demonstrate that the company's revenue sources are stable and locked in.

Alpine holds a solid portfolio that has maintained steady performance throughout the course of Covid. However, they do appear to lack a defined or consistent strategy with regards to the quality of tenants they lease to, given the mix of investment and non-investment grade. Cashflow Capitalist mentioned their lack of consistent strategy with regards to tenant base. This could certainly, though unjustly, be contributing to their depressed earnings multiple.

Future Growth Catalysts

One of Alpine's most attractive elements is its potential for high earnings growth over the next several years. This will be fueled by their small asset base, relationship with CTO Realty, and ability to become more efficient.

Small Asset Base

With a market cap of $140 million and under $250 million in gross assets, Alpine remains an extremely small relative to other retail net lease companies. The company's small size presents opportunity to grow earnings much faster than their peers. Each acquisition has an elevated impact on their bottom line compared to net lease companies with much larger asset bases. Alpine's rapidly expanding portfolio shows no signs of slowing down either.

Source- Company Presentation

It continues to make tens of millions of dollars in acquisitions each quarter. For the first quarter of 2021, Alpine made over $20 million in acquisitions at going-in cap rates of over 8%. Their small asset base and attractive going-in cap rates have enabled them to generate outsized earnings growth relative to their net lease peers.

CTO Relationship

Alpine is externally managed by CTO Realty, a publicly-traded net lease real estate company. Investors are typically wary of external management teams, given that they are often associated with conflicts of interests that work to the detriment of shareholders. However, there are many positive attributes related to the structure of Alpine and CTO's relationship. Two of the big aspects that work in the benefit of Alpine shareholders include CTO's massive stake in Alpine and their providing of a shadow pipeline for new acquisitions.

CTO's 22.3% stake in Alpine demonstrates that alignment of management and shareholder interests to increase the stock price. CTO directly benefits from Alpine's stock price rising. Additionally, for any new properties that CTO is putting up for sale, Alpine has the right of first refusal on any offers made. Alpine's benefits from the shadow pipeline were demonstrated in recent acquisitions made. Alpine recently acquired seven properties from CTO Realty with a cap rate at 7.2%. The tenants associated with these new acquisitions include Walgreen, Lowe's, Harris Teeter, and Big lots.

Efficiency

One of the greatest challenges to operating a small REIT is maintaining an efficient operating structure. Alpine is not immune from these struggles. G&A expenses consisted of more than 17% of revenue for the last quarter, though this number is down from the previous year.

Source - 10-Q

As Alpine continues to grow their asset base, revenues will increase much faster than the need to add management and overhead. Greater efficiency will benefit earnings over the long-term. This is demonstrated by the results of large-cap peer net lease REITs. Size is directly correlated with greater efficiency in operations. Realty Income's general and administrative expenses consisted of just 5% of revenue. Larger REITs tend to spend less on G&A as a percentage of revenue.

Additionally, Alpine has mentioned their intention is to eventually internalize their management. The positive to internalizing is that it will expedite their path towards greater efficiency and potentially attract greater investor interest from those skeptical of externally-managed REITs. However, it will also come at a great cost. The termination fee includes a one-time payment of 3x the average management fees over the past 24 months. Thus, it remains essential for Alpine to achieve critical mass before engaging in such a costly, but long-term beneficial transition.

Valuation Discount

On one hand, Alpine's portfolio appears less attractive than its peers. Compared to many of the larger-cap net lease REITs, Alpine has fewer investment grade tenants, higher debt, and much smaller size. The valuation gap is still way too large to justify. The large relative discount in valuation represents Alpine's potential as a compelling investment.

Ticker P/AFFO % Tenants Investment grade WALT (PINE) 11.9 43% 8.3 (SRC) 15.2 24% 10.1 (NNN) 15.6 19% 10.7 (STOR) 17.7 0% 14 (O) 19.7 51% 8.4 (ADC) 20.2 67% 9.7

Trading at nearly half the valuation of some of their peers, such as Realty Income and Agree Realty company, significant upside exists.

Though Alpine's ability to generate earnings growth will inevitably slow as it matures and begin to experience slower portfolio growth. However, multiple expansion should be fueled, not only by the fact that the market is fundamentally undervaluing their attractive portfolio, but also by the company's pending transition to a pure play net lease retail company. In their most recent conference call, management announced it is exploring the sale of their two office assets, which comprise over 20% of annual rental payments. Diversified REITs are often discounted relative to REITs that focus on one particular sector of real estate. Operating as a pure play retail net lease REIT should bring their multiple more in line with their peers, resulting in a lower cost of capital.

In addition to the low earnings multiple, Alpine is heavily discounted relative to their peers on a net asset value basis. Since going public, the vast majority of Alpine's acquisitions have been around the range of 7% cap rate right now. However, their implied cap rate based on the current stock price is 7.6%, well above the market rates. At a cap rate of 7%, Alpine's net asset value increases to around $20 per share.

Q1 NOI 5,239 Annualized NOI 20,956 Cap rate 7% Value of properties 299,371.43 Total debt 120,000.00 Net asset value 179,371 NAV per share 20.41

Risks

Several potential impacts involving the net lease industry include interest rates and changes to 1031 exchange policy. Net lease real estate companies, like Alpine, will become less attractive as yields on other investments increase. The result of rising interest rates will be both higher cap rates and cost of financing, decreasing Alpine's value.

The Biden Administration could act to eliminate the use of 1031 exchanges, which allow for capital gains taxes to be deferred on the sale of commercial real estate if proceeds are reinvested in similar properties. This is immensely beneficial for companies like Alpine, as it keeps transactions frequent by incentivizing the selling of properties. If this provision is repealed, then property owners will likely hold onto their properties for longer, creating less purchase opportunities for the companies in the area. Management acknowledged that the repeal of this provision would likely result in cap rate expansion that could decrease the value of their properties today.

Specific to Alpine, their lack of lease escalators represents a lack of internal growth potential. More than half of their leases do not contain contractual rental rate increases. This is particularly concerning given how inflation has increased in the past month. Periodic rental rate increases work to protect against increases in inflation. Alpine's lack of lease escalations provides little protection against increases in inflation.

Lastly, Alpine's current debt structure is subject to change over the next couple of years. When it went public in late 2019, it had no debt on their balance sheet. Since then, it has expanded purely by use of their credit facility to finance new purchases. Credit facilities are a short-term method of financing, carrying very low interest rates. The current interest rate on Alpine's debt is around 2% and matures in 2023. Once the company starts taking out mortgages to refinance, their interest rate will increase to the market rate, which is in the low 4% range today. Normalized interest rates will cut into their earnings levels, but not substantially. For the most recent quarter, an average interest rate of 4% would have decreased earnings by around $650k. Under these new conditions, AFFO per share would have been lowered from $0.36 to $0.44 per share, a decrease of about 18%. Annualized results would have been down to $1.44 per share, still an attractive result.

Conclusion

Alpine's growth catalysts and steeply discounted stock price create a highly attractive value proposition. Accounting for the 10% that Alpine trades below its fair value on the private market and the 10-15% premium to NAV that net lease companies typically trade, Alpine should have 20-25% appreciation potential. Additionally, Alpine provides a rapidly increasing 5.6% dividend yield. It recently increased its dividend to $0.25 per share. Future increases will undoubtedly come as it continues to grow its earnings.