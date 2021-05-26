Photo by siraanamwong/iStock via Getty Images

A Schematic View of the Glide-Path

The lifetime portfolio allocation to an asset class in a portfolio is known as the allocation glide-path. We begin with a look at the schematic glide path in a two-asset portfolio consisting of stocks and bonds. Thus, if x percent is allocated to stocks, (1-x) percent are allocated to bonds. When the investor is young, the focus is on accumulating capital, i.e., growing it as much as possible, by allocating all of it to a portfolio of stocks.

As the investor ages and moves past some inflection point at year Y, the focus shifts from capital accumulation to capital preservation, and the allocation to stocks decreases systematically over time along a preset glide path. I have shown a linear glide path, but the path can be non-linear or complex. Naturally, the location of year Y is important since it directly affects the capital allocation portion of the glide path. For example, we may wish to shift year Y further to the right to increase the time devoted to capital allocation. The slope of the glide path is also important since it also affects capital accumulation beyond the inflection point.

Figure 1: Schematic lifetime glide-path for a two-asset portfolio of stocks and bonds. The goal is to shift the inflection point as far to the right as possible and then gradually reduce stock exposure. Large-scale simulations are used to project portfolio capital levels into the future. In practice, there can be many asset classes in the portfolio, each with its own glide path.

Analysis of the Glide Paths from Target-Date Portfolios

I analyzed publicly available portfolio allocation data for 72 target-date funds from target-date 2010-2045. The data were described the following equations, where Age was in years:

% Stocks = Min (100, -1.6153*Age + 156.30) (R2 = 0.9065)

% Bonds = Max (0, 1.3815*Age - 48.25) (R2 = 0.8055)

% Cash = Max (0, 0.2411 * Age - 8.9188) (R2 = 0.2631)

The data on which these equations are based are shown in Figure 2. Observe that there is plenty of scattering in the data, which means that different vendors have taken different approaches to locate the inflection point in their glide paths, and some are more conservative than others, i.e., start reducing their allocation to stocks more rapidly.

Figure 2: The data used to derive the linear-regression equations for estimating my target-date portfolios. Observe there is a lot of scattering in the data, which could be due to differences in reporting dates, as well as glide-path designs, and in particular, the wide range in the allocation to cash beyond the age of 75.

We use these equations to create a table of allocations for a prototype target-date portfolio by age. Note that the allocations do not quite round exactly to 100%, but we can round off the allocation to stocks to reach 100% allocation as needed.

Table 1: The prototype target-date funds derived from my linear-regression equations. There is a small rounding error. Observe that the inflection point seems to be located at year 35.

Location of Inflection Curve From Industry Data

The table of prototype portfolios implies a lifetime glide path for stocks in the portfolio as shown below. The key piece of information here is that the inflection point in the curve is at year 35. This means the industry starts to reduce allocation to stocks relatively early. Shifting the inflection point to the right would be significant, because it means the portfolio would have a large allocation to stocks for a longer time, affecting how much wealth is accumulated in the portfolio.

Figure 3: The industry's inflection point seems to be located at year 35, from the table of prototype portfolios and the linear regression equation describing the allocation to stocks.

Now suppose you want to shift the inflection point to the right but keep the glide path slope constant. We can do this by changing the allocation equation by adding a constant C, where C is a real number less than say 42.

% Stocks = Min (100, -1.6153*Age + 156.30 + C)

In Figure 4, we show how the curve shifts for the inflection point of years 40, 45, and 50, with the standard curve from Figure 3 being C=0 for an inflection point at year 35. The inflection point will shift to ~60 years for C=40.6. The other equations must be adjusted if we shift the parameters to the right. For example, the equation for the bond allocation would now be:

% Bonds = Max (0, 1.3815*Age - 48.25-C)

This means the allocation to bonds will be lowered to accommodate the bigger allocation to stocks.

Figure 4: We can shift the lifetime stock allocation glide-path curve to the right to increase the length of the accumulation period by changing the regression equation.

Table 2: Lookup tables for prototype target-date portfolios by age for a right-shift of the inflection point from year 35 to year 40, year 45, and year 50. Table 1 has the values for the inflection point at year 35.

What to do with Prototype Portfolios

Women have a longer life expectancy than men, by an average of 4 years between the ages of 25-65. Hence, at a minimum, women should invest as though they were a man four years younger than their age. So, a 50-year-old female planning to retire at 65 would normally get a target date of approximately 15-years in the future. But allowing for life expectancy, she could get a target-date fund approximately 20-years in the future.

You can choose to be more aggressive or more conservative than the benchmark. This means you can use a larger allocation to stocks (more aggressive), or a larger allocation to bonds and cash (more conservative). In other words, you can right shift as shown in Figure 4 or 5. Also, you can experiment with different ways to construct the portfolio, i.e., different mixes of ETFs or stocks. In essence, you must choose both the portfolio's constituents and their weights. Note that in Figure 1, even within the industry, there is considerable variation in how the portfolios are constructed.

In the limit, we can implement these portfolios with just 2 ETFs, one for the US S&P 500 index, one for a US bond portfolio index, and keeping your cash in a bank, or a money market fund. For convenience, you could choose from the ETFs with the most assets under management (AUM).

For example, from the funds ranked by AUM, you could choose either the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), or the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) for stocks. For the bond portion, again choosing among the ETFs with the most AUM, you could pick say the iShares US Core Aggregate Bond fund (AGG), or the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

The next step would be to go from two to four ETFs, where you could add an ETF for foreign stocks (Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF - VEA) and an ETF for foreign bonds (Vanguard Total International Bond ETF - BNDX). You would then have to decide how to subdivide your allocation to stocks and bonds into an allocation for US stocks, foreign stocks, US bonds, and foreign bonds. This illustrates the portfolio construction problem in a nutshell: you must choose the constituents and their weights. You can experiment with a simple portfolio calculator here to get a feel for some of the tradeoffs.

As you can imagine, you can add many more ETFs, each representing a different investment theme or asset class. The portfolio construction process gets more tangled and complicated because you must now consider correlation i.e., how the different components move relative to one another. We will continue the discussion with a 10-ETF portfolio to help clarify some of these ideas.

Understanding a 10-ETF Portfolio and its Risk/Reward

Consider a relatively compact, but relatively well-diversified portfolio with 10-ETFs. For a 76-year-old male, the prototype portfolio suggests 33% allocation to stocks, 57% bonds, and 10% cash, and the allocation could look something like the table below, where we have tried to use two different ETF vendors (iShares and Vanguard) and tried to find roughly equivalent ETFs. Naturally, there are infinitely many ways to configure this portfolio, and the one below is just for the sake of illustration, no more.

Table 3: One possible allocation (among infinitely many) to a $100,000 portfolio using 10 ETFs.

For simplicity, let us imagine we are only allocating to stocks and bonds. We estimated the corresponding portfolio performance statistics to illustrate the effect of portfolio choices and construction (see Table 4). The potential annual return (Ann Rtn%) gives us a feel for the trade-off between stocks and bonds in the portfolio. The annualized standard deviation (Ann Vol%) gives a feel for how volatile the portfolio might become as we add stocks or remove stocks. The Sharpe Ratio with a risk-free rate of zero is a rough measure of return versus risk, sort of a miles-per-gallon equivalent. The worst decline (Worst DD%) is again an estimate of the peak-to-valley declines typical of that portfolio and gives us a window into the practical implications of that risk. The 5-year beta (Beta_750) is another measure of volatility, i.e., how much the portfolio might change on a given day for a 1% gain or loss in the benchmark index.

Yet again, this is another measure of the size of potential portfolio fluctuations. Finally, the daily return efficiency (Daily Rtn Eff %) is the ratio of daily return to daily standard deviation, and measures return versus risk on daily data. Finally, the "worst-case" decline risk (Est Max DD %) attempts to estimate the downside risk to alert the investor that this could happen, not that it will, and to make certain that level of risk is within their risk-bearing ability. These estimates are not cast in stone, and the different methods of estimation will give different values, but the goal is to show how changing the ratio of stocks to bonds changes the return and risk parameters of the portfolio, so that we go beyond imprecise measures of investor risk preference or risk awareness.

Table 4: Estimated risk and return data for a stock-bond portfolio for different investor ages using 10 ETFs from Vanguard to quantify upside potential and downside risks and volatility. This is designed to help set investor expectations. The estimates are not cast in stone, and different approaches to constructing the estimates will return different values.

Potential Pitfalls

It is important to remember that the discussion in this article does not provide a "perfect" solution. As you try to plan for retirement, I have tried to shift your focus towards lengthening your capital accumulation phase based on age, and to understanding risk tolerance (-30% month-end decline, 37-month time to recovery high) rather than using vague terms describing your risk preferences.

The main benefit of using an industry target date fund is that they automatically execute the glide paths for many different assets in the portfolio. Hence, the easiest way to use this article is to adjust the target date that you select for your investments.

Just as sticking to the industry standard glide-path carries risks, so does deviating from it. Only you can decide if extending the capital accumulation phase makes sense in your personal context. Implementing an extension has its own challenges, but you could get by using only a handful of very large ETFs.

As the market showed in 2020 and 2008, it can drop quickly, and exceed the -30% decline threshold used for planning purposes in this article. The world has become more correlated because of these events, and you could certainly build portfolios using US-based ETFs only, as a step toward simplification.

Even if you do not use these ideas to build your own portfolios, you can use them as a basis for conversations with your financial advisor.

Conclusion

In short, understanding the industry's approach to target-date portfolios can help you make better decisions as you progress towards and through retirement. You can do something as simple as choosing a shorter-dated or longer-dated target-date fund to adjust the glide path to your liking. Or you can use a prototype target-date portfolio table to create one of your own.