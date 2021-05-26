mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF) CEO Russ McMeekin on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:MCLDF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wayne Andrews - Head of Investor Relations

Russ McMeekin - Chief Executive Officer

Chantal Schutz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets

Bill Zhang - Raymond James

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Wayne Andrews

Thank you, Teresa. Today we'll discuss the unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Presented today for mCloud is Russ McMeekin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chantal Schutz, our Chief Financial Officer. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session with the analysts. I also note an updated investor presentation has been posted on our website. Financials and MD&A can be found on both our website at www.mcloudcorp.com and on SEDAR.

Before I turn the call over to Russ, please note that remarks made on this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements about mCloud Technologies’ current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on investments and assumptions based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

As a result, mCloud Technologies cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you’re cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, mCloud Technologies has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information on these assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information contained in the company's most recent MD&A available on SEDAR.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer of mCloud. Please go ahead, Russ.

Russ McMeekin

Thanks Wayne. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me walk you through some Q1 highlights. Total AssetCare revenues of 7.3 million, compared to 3.1 million in Q1 2020. AssetCare Over Time, recurring revenues were $6.2 million, versus in the same period in Q1 2020, 1 million. We signed three very strategic deals one in the State of New York with Con Edison, one in the [State of California with BayREN], and in British Columbia with BC Hydro. This gives us a partnering relationship with key utilities focused on kilowatt hour reduction, and indoor air quality. And we already have customers sign in some cases, in the case of New York, buildings running and new ones being added on a pretty aggressive basis here.

January and February, we saw very heavy pandemic restrictions. With existing customers, we continue to connect assets. The logistics there are more straightforward. Where we could we had AssetCare solutions connected with remote connected worker type technologies so that we could facilitate that, but the bottom line is, where it was logistically possible through this pandemic restricted period, which continues here in the month of May, we were able to connect where we could.

Operator, please move slide. Continuing with highlights, we see demand from oil and gas customers focused on ESG solutions. It's one of the hottest topics I've ever seen. It consumes a lot of our business development people's time, and it's quite an exciting growth trajectory for us in the future. We have key talents aligned in the global market. So, in North America, you saw some recent announcements.

We have Kim Clauss, who's helping us as our VP of HR and Talent in recruitment. Arnel Santos, who joins us from NOVA Chemicals. He was the Executive of Operations and Digitization at NOVA. He now joins us as the President of the Americas. Derrill Meyer, who was once a Honeywell tope sale executive has joined us during North America sales. In the period we raised $20.4 million in equity. And then we also – and combined with debentures, we also secured a $5 million credits facility with ATB.

Operator, please move slide. I'm going to recap this slide again. I know at the last call I went through this. I've been asked by a number of you to keep this theme going. So, people understand, you know kind of where all the pieces, all the bricks in the wall fit. Again, when we started the company FDSI in the upper right hand side that was our core technology used in building optimization, still a very key component of our building optimization technology.

NGRAIN, which provided its Visual Analytics, again very key technology and very precise Visual Analytics, Agnity for connected worker, and anything mobile. Autopro in Alberta, which positioned us super well with customers in Alberta. Today this is paying huge dividends as we're connected with some very strategic customers, NOVA Chemicals being on one of that.

CSA that added some significant 3D technology, the nuclear industry uses our technology quite extensively, AirFusion in Europe, that's again starting to pay dividends as things open up in Europe. And then Canopy in Australia, which was our last transaction. It's now the foundation for AssetCare Enterprise, which is being used not only in oil and gas now, but will be applied in all of our vertical markets and used for all multi-site, multi-location, multi-asset customers. So, all-in-all these bricks in the wall are working extremely well. Our team has done a great job combining them all into AssetCare. So that is our platform for the market.

Operator, please move to the next slide. Again, TCB is a very important component of ours. It's how we see contracts, commercial contracts being signed, but that's driven by the assets we connect. So, COVID aside, we should be moving at significantly faster rates, which we will soon, as it lifts we expect in the second half to get back to the, kind of cadence that we had and or better than we had on a quarterly basis. But you can see from Q4 of last year to Q1, we added a couple thousand assets.

Q2 again will be impeded in some of the markets. New York is opening up, California will open up, Alberta was a surprise to us, we didn't expect it to be this constrained, it’s actually very constrained. But that too will pass with pandemic – with vaccines and so on. So, we'll be back there this summer. So, we expect by late summer, early fall, to be at this 70,000 connected asset. And if you go to our presentation on our website that Wayne mentioned, you'll see the P&L pro forma impact of being at 70,000 connected assets and what that means to us.

And then again, once we are done with 70,000 connected assets, we drive to 100,000 connected assets, which I believe 100,000 will be – getting from 6,000 to 100,000 will be the toughest journey, then 100,000 to scale beyond since it's going to be many customers already now we just need to do more of with existing customers. The journey beyond 100,000 will be significantly simpler than it was 200,000, putting COVID aside.

I will now turn the presentation over to Chantal.

Chantal Schutz

Thank you, Russ, and good morning everyone who's joined us here today. Operator, can you turn to the next slide please? I'll just give it a second to catch up with us. We're very pleased to report that our revenue in the first quarter was 8.3 million, and this compares to 6.6 million in Q1 2020, representing an increase of 27% quarter-over-quarter. Our total AssetCare revenue was up 4.2 million or 139%. Q1 2021 was 7.4 million versus 3.1 million in Q1 2020.

AssetCare over time recurring revenue was up over 500% [Q1 2020] was 6.2 million versus just under a million in Q1 2020. Our gross margins remained relatively consistent at 62%, despite significantly higher percentage of the total revenues coming from AssetCare over time. This is a function of AssetCare initialization passing through an increased level of third party expenses, such as services and hardware.

We are pleased to report that our direct payroll expenses are down just over a million dollars year-on-year. And in this presentation and the press release that was provided last night, we are showing the impact of operating EBITDA as gross margin, less direct expenses. Operating EBITDA improved from a loss of 3.4 million in Q1 2020 to 2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Our professional and consulting expenses were down year-on-year. However, we do expect that in Q2, this number will increase as we had close to $14.5 million of equity offering in April. In Q1, we accounted for additional specific R&D expenses to reflect the third-party cost directly associated with our ongoing efforts to advance our AssetCare solutions. This is in response to market demand, and ensuring we maintain our competitive advantage.

These expenses classified as research and development operating expenses, are driving our revenue performance now and into the future. We've completed the integration of our recent acquisitions as Russ previously spoke about a few slides back. And we're now building new features and functions into the AssetCare platform. As such, we will continue to explore the ability to capitalize certain of these expenses under the IFRS rules.

Operator, can you move to Slide 7, please? We’ll just give that a second to catch up with us. On this slide, you'll notice that we illustrate our three-year growth trajectory. Our compound annual growth over the three Q1 results is an excellent 373%. Also note that the SaaS performance metrics we showed at year-end, as a reminder, we will update these annually or when there are any material changes.

Operator, can you move to Slide 8, please? We’ll just give it a second to catch up here. Slide 8 demonstrates the significant growth in our high margin AssetCare Over Time revenue. This more than offsets are declining engineering services, which we do expect to remain low until Alberta pandemic restrictions are lifted as Russ previously spoke to.

Operator, can you turn to Slide 9 please? We'll just give it a second to catch up. The slides are a little bit slower than we are here. Slide 9 demonstrates the solid growth of our most valuable revenue stream that's generated by connecting our customers with our subscription based AssetCare platform.

And operator if you can please move to Slide 10. Again, we’ll just give it a second to catch up with us. As this slide demonstrates, we continue to drive AssetCare Over Time revenues while minimizing yet leveraging direct expenses. We expect AssetCare Over Time revenues to exceed direct expenses and generate positive operating EBITDA once we've reached 70,000 connected assets. Russ spoke to this a couple of slides ago. We expect to reach that inflection point by late summer or fall depending on the pandemic conditions now centered mostly here in Canada.

Before turning the call back to Russ, I do want to make a couple of more comments about the balance sheet. As you're well aware, we closed several additional trenches of debenture financing and a $14 million equity offering since the year-end. To reflect our current capitalization we filed on SEDAR and announced a pro forma balance sheet on April 23.

Additionally, we announced the signing of a credit facility with ATB. Highlights of the pro forma balance sheet and other items I like to summarize at this time, cash and cash equivalents were 14.3 million and the credit facility with up to 5 million of availability will create significantly improved flexibility in working capital financing to grow the company domestically and internationally. And this was specifically put in place to grow the company.

I'm going to now turn the call back to Russ.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you, Chantal. If we can move to Slide 11. Targeting 80 million of new TCV is our focus in the second half of 2021. We have the business development people in place on a global basis. The drivers they're focused on are obviously as I discussed previously, connected buildings around HVC energy efficiency and indoor air quality for buildings. The second area of growth and TCV focus is AssetCare with ESG solutions. This is targeting de-carbonizing industrial oil and gas assets.

We should have by late summer, our fugitive gas detection technology working collaboratively with one large customer and a regulator in the province of Alberta. That in addition to all the other applications we have around AssetCare ESG solutions should be a major driver for additional TCV in this 80 million range in the second half of 2021.

Next slide. As a reminder of how we do indoor air quality and its implications, we obviously connect and drive down kilowatt hour consumption. But on the right hand side, as you can see, when we apply active air, indoor air quality technology, we're able to make indoor air significantly more effective or more efficient and safer.

With this technology, you probably saw some of our announcements, we have buildings in British Columbia, we have buildings going live in New York, and this will continue to be a driver for us. But you can see very, very precise results with our technology and customers appreciate the fact that we have the ability to track these things, measure these things, and store this data, which is a tremendous feature for them.

Moving to the next slide. Again showing around ESG and de-carbonization on the left hand side, the areas we focus on, mainly leak detection and the reduction of methane. That is a key component of this industry. It's what gives us industry of pretty bad reputation. Our technology is well designed and effective and micromanaging this phenomena. And these on the right, again, are these kinds of reports that allow customers to see in real time the data, store the data, report the data to be compliant.

So, this is a pretty exciting and it's in demand everywhere from Malaysia to Alberta to Australia, you name it, customers are all focused on this ESG de-carbonization of oil and gas and we're very well positioned in all these markets.

Moving to the next slide. What is foundational to most these customers and with Arnel joining the team, who lead digitization at NOVA, having a digital workplace in this day and age, and these are all the layers you can see here of what a digital business looks like. First of all, AssetCare plays a perfect role in all those layers. Secondly, customers that are highly digitized both at the asset level and connecting of the worker, and you can see on the right hand side, the types of reports that they get. They tend to operate significantly better. They tend to be a lot more compliant in their ESG and de-carbonization standards.

So this has been a major focus, not going to go back to the brick wall presentation again, but this is where all those technologies in AssetCare come to life and making all these layers in the digitization of the workplace possible. And we're very, very well-positioned on the global basis.

Moving slides. In summary, AssetCare saw a very strong year-on-year growth. We will see significantly increased connected assets as pandemic restrictions lift. Every time we add a connected asset that adds to our recurring revenue base. Our backlog was strong coming into 2021. It continues to grow. There's no impediment of selling, that's not a problem. There's only impediment to getting things connected that is short lived.

As you can see here, we start seeing activities happening in New York now, California in June. We started seeing some activities in Southeast Asia. We will soon see activities in the Middle East. Western Canada, later this summer as Chantal mentioned.

Re-capping, we closed approximately $20.4 million of growth capital. We have a new facility that provides this working capital non-dilutive working capital for that we can take our contracts and turn into working capital. So, we are very well positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond.

Moving to the next slide. Looking ahead, again, re-capping 70,000 connected assets is the near term focus with an absolute laser focus to get to 100,000 as quick as we can after that. Doubling our AssetCare revenues year-on-year over 2020 is a key focus of ours. Once we get to 70,000 connected assets beginning to generate positive operating EBITDA is important focus of ours.

Gross margin from recurring revenue is a – it's a natural effect. So, we tend to – as long as we focus on AssetCare and recurring revenue margins will be robust. Leveraging our new home base in Alberta has been extremely rewarding. We've worked with a lot of people even though we're restricted pandemically from meeting in person. We're very active and getting ready for what will things look like when things open around de-carbonization, ESG, methane, you name it, a lot of great activities.

So, in summary, one question I've been getting a lot in the last several weeks is around the stock price, and what's going on? All I can say is, first of all, I don't know who's the sellers. So that's the first thing, but operationally, we’ve never been in a better shape. So, I can't explain the stock price activity, but what I can't explain is, operationally, we've never been better once the [pandemic lifts] will be even better. But that's not a function of operational challenge. That's just a fact of life.

Talent has never been better. On a global basis, we have tremendous talent aligned to our mission into our goal, aligned to customers. I've mentioned in my early presentation, some of the new ads that are phenomenal. And the technology, I would argue is probably the best-in-class period globally, at an asset level in terms of accuracy, ease of implementation, and the way we supply it on a subscription basis.

So, we'll move over to questions from analysts, but that's the end of our prepared remarks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Martin Toner with ATB Capital Markets.

Martin Toner

Thanks so much for taking my question, guys, and congrats on all your progress.

Russ McMeekin

Thanks, Martin.

Martin Toner

I joined a little late, so apologies if this has been covered. But can you talk a little bit about your, sort of backlog of assets that, you know, people want to connect when lock downs kind of allow?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. So we – as I mentioned, have an easy trajectory to 70,000 in backlog. So, we're at 62,000. So, the 8,000 needed to get to 70,000 is robustly in backlog. We have more than that now. We actually probably could get easily to 80,000 connected assets logistics, lifted, which probably in the second half would be the case. But we – as I said at the end of my presentation, when I get far beyond that, you know, we want to get, you know, backlog in the hundred thousand of connectable assets as we run into 2022.

Martin Toner

Super, that's great. How should we think about the 2020 debenture?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. So, if you go to our website, you'll see the impact of 70,000 connected asset, and what that means to operating EBITDA. So, you use an operating EBITDA number at this time next year, around the time the debenture is due, there's adequate EBITDA to support, you know, an increased credit facility to take out the debenture. And that has a couple positives.

One is, we can do it at significantly lower costs at 10%. And we take out the share overhang that continues to fit into our, call it fully diluted calculation. So, we see that as a mission for next summer or next spring. And we see EBITDA as the mechanism to do that. To, by using a credit facility with a great firm that you know, very well.

Martin Toner

Nice. Excellent. Can you tell us what your cash – what the cash on hand is like as of now?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. So, Chantal put out a pro forma balance sheet on April 15. So that was less than a month ago, just about a month ago. There was not much difference from then. We will be putting into place the credit facility that will help in terms of pulling some capital forward on some contracts. But we're in that transition period of paying down HSBC, which we did, and then enabling the credit facility, and then again, I’d point to that balance sheet as a pretty reasonable proxy of where we're at.

Martin Toner

Great. And how would you compare the level of interest in the, sort of building pipeline of opportunities for AssetCare for energy efficiency versus air quality?

Russ McMeekin

So, in New York State, you would think that indoor air quality would be the higher priority, but energy efficient still is. Part of that is because our partnership with Con Edison has it very focused on kilowatt hour reduction. That being said, one, you bring to the attention of customers, the impact we can create on a subscription basis of no less than $0.12 a square foot per month, basically it’s a way to think of it. And the reason I use that number is that typically the janitorial cost of a building.

So, you can keep your air at a color greater than a CDC level. That piques people's interest. So, I think a lot of people don't believe that you can get on a subscription basis, something that can create indoor air quality of the levels we create, to create for a great discussion. So the starting interest still is kilowatt hours a lot in New York State, in Canada it's more indoor air quality, because rates for electricity is a bit lower. And California is a mix.

Martin Toner

Great, thank you very much. I'll pass the line.

Operator

And your next question comes from Bill Zhang with Raymond James.

Bill Zhang

Hey, guys. So, as things start to open up in the second half, how should we think about the sales and marketing expense and that ramp up compared to what we had in the quarter?

Russ McMeekin

So we have pretty much everybody that is aligned to the TCV I mentioned is in the SG&A now. We will add people in SG&A, but it's only humans, right? So, you can only hire at such a rate. So, I don't think there's going to be a radical increase in selling expense. So, I would think of some modest growth, but nothing too crazy.

Bill Zhang

Okay. And on the different geographies, so for China, China has been open for about a little over a year now. Could you just give us an update on your partnerships there with SDN, [why and] how that's going on the commercial side?

Russ McMeekin

Great question, and there's a good answer. Our next mall will go live here shortly. I tend to not talk too much about it, because I'd rather it be operating. And then I just talk about new malls being operational versus going to be operating. So – but anyways, the next big mall, it's going live here pretty soon. The results from the other malls is obviously quite compelling. So, it creates a, you know, a referenceable effect.

So, I think you'll see well thought through growth throughout the balance of the year. And when I say well thought through growth is with people that, a, will pay their bills, so that they have, you know, foreign currency, or at least currency that we can collect from shopping malls that are of the high quality that we like.

So we're going to mindfully keep adding shopping malls. Similarly, on the wind turbine side, I think we're about to really ramp up there in the late second quarter, early third, there's a quite a number of deals in the wind area coming our way that are quite exciting. So, China is actually one of those, I won’t say a secret, but it's one of those quiet things that I've been keeping that’s coming along actually much better than I thought. So, for the reasons you just articulated, they're opening up and they're getting back to work.

Bill Zhang

Yeah, great. That's awesome to hear. Final one for me, so you talked about your backlog and pipeline last quarter, last I checked, it was, you know, the 30 million and then the TCV was 178, could you just talk a little bit about that for this quarter?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, it grew. But we use – we’d converted some to revenue. I don't have a precise number for you, other than I have what we got targeted for the second half to add on the current base of 80 million in the second half. So other than what we converted to revenue, we added double-digit of millions in just recently. So, yeah, we’re trending in the right direction, but with a pretty aggressive plan in the second half of for adding about another 80 million in the second half.

Bill Zhang

Okay, great. That's all for me.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Alliance Global Partners.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, thanks so much. Hi, Russ. I guess. I'm just a bit confused on the impact of COVID during the current quarter we're in, seems like domestic travel has no restrictions in the U.S. So, what and where are the current challenges that you're facing in the current quarter that is slowing you to think that you won't get to 70,000 until early summer?

Russ McMeekin

Alberta, it’s simple – one simple. And we had a pretty significant number in Alberta, Alberta and British Columbia, but mainly Alberta. So it is very simple. One place, one area, and it couldn't be more locked down. So, yeah, so therefore, thank God, we have New York and thank God we have California. But you're right, two states are not encumbered, where we had backlog and we have backlog to connect in Q2 is Alberta.

Brian Kinstlinger

And so then, can you quantify or at least maybe break down by percentages your backlog? How much is Alberta versus how much is, you know, U.S. versus rest of the world? Rough percentages?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah, rough percentages. In dollar term Alberta would be quite significant because the – it's – a lot of it is oil and gas in Alberta. I’d say half…

Brian Kinstlinger

I guess I'm just trying to take a look and isn't trying to look at, you know, you added 2,000 in the March quarter, which is the lowest in a couple of quarters. So, I'm trying to understand is that slowdown because everything that we're expecting to come on is Alberta or I mean [indiscernible] significant piece in the U.S. for example or other areas you can [indiscernible]?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah, [indiscernible]. So, let’s Q1 and let’s dissect it. January, February, was near zero anywhere. So that's New York, California, Alberta, everywhere. So, in fact, existing customers made up a lot of them in Alberta, which in the month of March, you're talking about Q2, Q2 March is – in Alberta is pretty much zero right now. So what we have to rely on is New York State, California in March, I mean, March – in June, and the beginnings of the Middle East. So, we probably will do a little better in terms of connected assets in Q2.

We should have done a lot better; because we should have had Alberta that shouldn't have had – that was never planned for Alberta not to happen. So, Q2 should have been New York, California, Middle East, called Alberta to take Alberta out of that assumption for Q2. But in Q3, we get aggressive on all those.

Brian Kinstlinger

And what was different in the March quarter, where you added 2,000 versus September and December last year, where you added 4,700 and 3,400?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. Most of it came from Alberta only and it was a couple existing customers. So, it came from existing customers.

Brian Kinstlinger

Got it. Okay. And then, can you talk about, you know, you mentioned the partnerships with [Con Ed] in New York and a couple of others that you mentioned, are those utilities selling this solution, or do you also have a direct sales force that’s selling that, you know, how are utilities customers, you know becoming aware of this solution?

Russ McMeekin

So, the customers are aware by way of their own utilities, marketing programs. So, we're part of their marketing program there. But think of it as a platinum lead, for lack of a better term. Yes, we have a direct sales force. In fact, we have a very good direct sales force in your backyard in the State of New York, and New Jersey. So they take these call it highly qualified leads and sell to the Con Ed customer base with Con Ed some degree, but largely, we do most of the heavy lifting.

At the end of the period, when they demonstrate the savings that we've been creating, so we get our monthly AssetCare fee, we demonstrate the savings. Our savings are greater than the fees we charge. If there's demonstrable savings in accordance to the Con Ed or [BayREN] programs in California, they get an additional incentive from the utility. So, their motivation is to be connected to that program, use our technology because it qualifies, and get that additional incentive.

Brian Kinstlinger

Right. Thanks so much.

Operator

And you do have a follow-up question for Martin Toner with ATB Capital Markets.

Martin Toner

Thanks guys. Wanted to ask about engineering services revenue, how fast and to what extent do you expect it to bounce back as we start coming out of COVID?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. So, slow again in Q2 for all the reasons I've just mentioned, pick up in Q3 and a reasonable Q4. And then I don't know that we ever want to get back to the levels it used to be. First of all, we don’t have part of that payroll reduction that you saw that Chantal mentioned comes from right sizing that group. So, we'll probably get to the $2.5 million per quarter. That's about 2.5 million to 3 million max is the range that we'll probably end up being in. Let's assume that by Q4, we could be at that level to specifically answer your question.

Martin Toner

Okay, great. Thanks very much. That's it for me.

Operator

And there are no further questions. I'll turn it back to Russ McMeekin.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you very much everyone. And we'll speak to you at the next quarterly conference call. Thank you.

