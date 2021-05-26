Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

I recently added to my position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) for the first time in nearly 4 years. Here are the 5 reasons why.

MercadoLibre's growth is accelerating and the runway is long

MercadoLibre's recent results illustrate the concept that winners generally keep on winning, irrespective of their size. While MercadoLibre is the largest multi-line e-commerce player in Latin America, the business continues to acquire share at a faster and more aggressive rate than the general rate of market growth in Latin America for e-commerce and digital payments.

E-commerce in Latin America grew 37% in 2020, during a year in which MercadoLibre grew revenues over 73% in 2020, and at an even faster rate in constant currency terms.

This suggests to me that smaller players are losing share to MELI and this is something that I expect will continue to occur over the next few years. E-commerce and digital payments tend to be winner take most, if not winner take all, markets.

It's beneficial for all participants, including merchants and consumers, for transaction costs to be lowered, and that's best facilitated on platforms that have the greatest number of consumers and merchants to enable optimal price discovery, and for needs to be met the first time, resulting in seamless transactability.

What's also noticeable here is that not only is MercadoLibre acquiring more market share at the expense of weaker players, but that MELI's revenue growth has also been accelerating over the last 5 quarters.

Source: MercadoLibre Q1'21

Estimates put MELI's share of LATAM e-commerce at nearly 30% as a result of strong 2020 gains, a figure which would imply MELI has increased market share by nearly 50% since 2015.

Significantly, e-commerce and digital payments in Latin America have an incredibly long runway. MELI's own numbers pegged e-commerce penetration in the mid to high single digits in 2019, a figure which no doubt increased last year, but which nevertheless speaks to the considerable runway still remaining in the region. Estimates for e-commerce in Latin America are set to triple over the next 5 years from $64B in 2020 to nearly $220B in 2026.

Source: Lazard Asset Management

Core Commerce and Payments are both firing on all cylinders

MercadoLibre is seeing broad-based growth in both its e-commerce and fintech businesses. Surprisingly, while e-commerce is in fact the larger and more mature part of the business, this segment is the one that is growing the fastest.

MercadoLibre's commerce business once again saw over 100% growth in items sold on the platform, with merchandise volume increasing 114% year-over-year. More than this, the business continues to aggressively bring in engaged new users at a rapid rate, with unique active users increasing nearly 62% year-over-year now at nearly 70M users.

MercadoLibre's commerce revenues, which accounted for nearly 2/3 of net revenues for the quarter, at nearly $911M, grew 188% year-over-year on a constant currency basis compared to the smaller and emerging fintech business, which increased 117% year-over-year to $468M.

Source: MELI Q1 '21 Investor Deck

Payment volume through MercadoPago increased 130% on an FX neutral basis, with payment transactions up 117% year-over-year. MercadoCredito, MercadoLibre's lending and credit portfolio doubled in size year-over-year to $576M, while the asset management business MercadoFondo increased assets under management to $650M with nearly 16M users across Latin America.

Pandemic Valuation Excess Has Been Worked Off

While MercadoLibre has nearly tripled from its low points during the pandemic, the business has actually worked off all of its pandemic valuation premium, and now trades in a valuation range that is more consistent with where it traded at pre-pandemic. MELI's rapid rate of revenue growth combined with a share price that has declined by nearly 30% has resulted in a forward P/S multiple which has declined over 40%.

MercadoLibre trades at a relatively undemanding forward price to sales valuation of under 11x sales, compared to emerging markets peer Sea (SE) which trades at north of 15 1/2 x forward sales. It's my view that MercadoLibre will be able to hold its current multiple over the course of the next few years, which suggests to me that the business should be able to deliver a share price return level consistent with underlying revenue and earnings growth.

Positively Leveraged To Re-Opening

There are some aspects of MELI's business that are favorably leveraged to a re-opening in Latin America. MercadoLibre has done a tremendous job leveraging MercadoPago as a payment vehicle that extends far beyond just captive on-platform payment volume.

In fact, off-platform transaction payment volume stands at $8.5B or nearly 60% of total payment volume processed in MercadoPago during the quarter. Contributing to this strong growth is MELI's mobile point-of-sale business, which delivered 90% growth for the quarter. While impressive, MPOS growth has nevertheless still been curtailed as a result of the pandemic and a reduced number of in-person point of sale transactions.

The business has done an admirable job of establishing infrastructure at leading merchant locations including Starbucks (SBUX), Burger King, 7-Eleven, and McDonald's (MCD). A reopening of Latin American economies will enable MELI to continue its acceleration in the mobile point-of-sale segment as additional in-person transactions come online and further extend its lead here.

A reopening in Latin America should also improve the delinquency rate on MELI's MercadoCredito loan portfolio. MELI has done a good job of balancing lending volumes with default rates, but more economic certainty in the region post-pandemic should allow MELI to expand volumes without affecting delinquencies.

Massive Optionality In The Making

MercadoLibre has probably the best optionality of all of the businesses that I am invested in. I look at optionality as the ability for a business to be able to extend its core platform into adjacent areas and monetize its users in many ways outside of its core revenue streams over the long term.

This can have the effect of making what appears to be an expensive business look dramatically cheaper as these new revenue streams come online and start to rapidly grow. MercadoLibre combines excellent platform attributes, with an innovative management team that has the execution capability to be able to bring these new revenue streams to market.

In its 20-year lifespan, MercadoLibre has successfully leveraged its strengths in e-commerce to create new revenue streams in payments, asset management, insurance, lending and logistics. Each of these segments is a massive market in its own right. I don't believe that these will be the last of the innovation that MELI introduces via its platform into the Latin American market either.

Concluding Thoughts

MELI has received a nearly 30% haircut from all-time highs in the recent growth correction. In spite of this, the business continues to grow revenues in excess of 100% in recent quarters, a rate which has been accelerating. This strong growth and price retracement has removed the pandemic excess from MELI's valuation. The strong platform optionality introduced by MELI's visionary founders sets the stage for a good growth profile for the medium term.

At current prices, I view MELI as a compelling buy.