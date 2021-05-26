Photo by Farknot_Architect/iStock via Getty Images

The Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:SZC) at first blush wouldn't be a fund that most investors would be interested in. Perhaps for good reason, but I believe it is offering an investor a compelling value at this time. The fund had previously been a pure-play energy fund - it invested in some of the riskiest areas of the energy market too. However, the portfolio has since made a transition and changed its focus; along with this came a name change.

We explored that topic more deeply in a previous post. I've been watching the fund anxiously to see how it has been evolving over time. While they will still continue with energy exposure, they are going further outside of this sector. Including positions in more traditional infrastructure and utilities. Overall, these sorts of assets can be more stable. Today is another dive into the latest holdings of the fund and how it has been performing since its update.

About The Fund

The fund "invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies."

With the energy exposure that does mean it can be quite a volatile fund, though it is positioning itself for the future. Besides the risk of volatility in its underlying holdings - another risk is the size of the fund. At only a mere ~$187 million, liquidity can be a problem. This one definitely isn't going to be one for trying to trade in and out of quickly.

To reach this size even, they utilize leverage. This again adds another layer of risk that investors should be made aware of. Previously they were relatively light on leverage - now they have been ramping this up. The latest borrowings take up the leverage ratio to 27.64%.

After their distribution cut last year, the fund continues to pay out a monthly $0.2132. Of course, the fund was plagued by all sorts of negative news last year as they also went through a reverse split. While it doesn't do anything to the value of the stock itself (that is for either a reverse split or regular split) it can be seen as a negative. Shareholders definitely aren't happy when they happen, anyway.

For what it's worth, that distribution cut was the only one in its history. Though being launched after 2008/09 that might not be so surprising. That being said, the energy sector had experienced significant pressure in 2015/16 too, as the price of oil declined significantly.

The current distribution works out to 5.65% and on a NAV basis comes to 4.66%.

The fund's last reported expense ratio was 1.99%. That included leverage expenses and is comparably 'cheap' to its peer funds. Some peers would include; Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Fund (KMF) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG).

The fund is still trading at a 17.61% discount that I find compelling. Even factoring in the risks touched on above.

Portfolio Update

With the fund's transition, they highlight several reasons why one might want to invest in SZC:

"unique focus on infrastructure for today & tomorrow's economy along with traditional infrastructure investments"

"focus on responsible and sustainable investments"

"seeks to invest in uncorrelated growth opportunities that are secular vs. cyclical"

"seeks to invest in companies that have a high degree of demand inelasticity"

"designed to take advantage of traditional infrastructure investment characteristics"

They last updated their holdings in their fact sheet as of 3/31/2021. We should keep in mind that the fund is actively traded. Their turnover for 2020 came to 71.35% - presumably, a heightened figure due to the fund's transition.

The top ten comprise 41.11% of the portfolio. This is a small increase from the previous 39.4% that the top ten accounted for.

From the last update at the end of December 2020, we now see Crown Castle Corp. (CCI) as the largest position. Notably, American Tower Corp. (AMT) is also the third-largest position which was a small shift from the second-largest position. Both of these are the largest and more popularly discussed tower REITs.

We also have SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC), the smaller, less discussed tower REIT.

As the shift towards 5G continues to be rolled out, demand for towers is continually growing. This has resulted in the popularity of these companies and pushed their prices higher. Of course, the earnings are really what matters at the end of the day. Those have been trending higher so it doesn't seem to only be the hype of 5G alone.

CCI reported its Q1 earnings on April 21st, 2021. They beat on AFFO but were shy on revenue. Though it should be noted that it was still an increase of nearly 5% in revenue. Not a bad result quarter-over-quarter.

AMT reported Q1 earnings on April 29th, 2021. They beat on FFO but it doesn't mention anything about revenue. Though Q/Q they did increase total revenue by 8.3%. Again, not a terrible result.

When SBAC reported its Q1 earnings on April 26th, 2021, they also posted revenue growth of 6%. AFFO grew 13.2% over the year-earlier period.

Over the past year, the total return of the tower REITs remains quite varied. CCI has made considerable moves higher. AMT has performed okay and SBAC has been a laggard. They had even dipped to some losses for a period in 2021.

These moves were in contrast to the rest of the broader market. One of the reasons for this, I believe is just how strongly they had been performing over the last several years already. Pricing in a lot of the 5G moves that were anticipated to drive the growth they've been reporting already. For the last 1-year, the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) had returned 49.09%. Below, if we expand out the total return figures to a 3-year period - we see how much better these tower REITs had been performing.

For SZC's top ten list, we see two new names to the list; Clarios Global, LP and Kinder Morgan (KMI) - though these were likely positions previously. More than likely, it was an increase due to performance or increasing the position in the portfolio. Though Clarios wasn't a position as of November 30th, 2020 in their Annual Report.

Clarios is a business owned by Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. They focus on automobile parts and supply "energy storage solutions, lead-acid advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles." Though the more exciting news might be that they have filed for an IPO recently. An IPO could potentially come pop in the shares if it is hyped up enough. Therefore, a benefit to SZC potentially.

KMI, which is another popular stock that many investors hold, had a "blowout Q1 beat." They reported on April 22nd, 2021. KMI is the more traditional energy exposure that we saw in SZC's portfolio previously. They are an energy infrastructure company that operates natural gas and oil pipelines. As has been the case with a lot of natural gas companies in Texas, they benefited from the storm.

We realized greater margins on KMI's Texas intrastate pipeline systems resulting from the temporary supply and demand imbalances and substantial spot market price volatility caused by the storm; as well as favorable contributions from the CO 2 segment, which curtailed oil production during the storm, allowing power it would have used to be delivered to the grid.

KMI had quite the dividend cut in its history in 2015. This happened shortly after when it transitioned from an MLP to a C-corp. Since then they have increased the dividend a bit though. We are still looking at a company that pays a yield of 6.05% as well.

Conclusion

I continue to monitor SZC as the fund is in an interesting transition. So far I have found that the portfolio positions have been interesting growth opportunities, as they have been targeting. The fund has been able to participate in the rebound in energy by still having energy exposure. At the same time, repositioning itself to a stronger future away from being just invested solely in energy.

The history of the fund isn't too appealing. Many of these same types of assets are in a lot of the infrastructure/utility funds that we all know and love. Yet, funds like Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) trade at a premium of 0.93% and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Income Fund (UTF) trades at a 7.80% premium.

In fact, the fund has been performing extremely well since November. This was about the time that energy really started to come back. The "opening" trade began where value started to get bid up. On a YTD basis, we see that SZC had been outperforming - but has since cooled off a bit. Still right in line with UTF though and beating out UTG on a total NAV return basis. On a share price return basis, SZC has easily outperformed. I continue to suspect this to be the case at current valuations too.

Although these funds aren't exact comparisons due to SZC's heavier exposure to energy. Nor do they have the track record that the other two do - being long-term winning funds. Still, I believe the future prospects remain bright and quite compelling at this valuation.