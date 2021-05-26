The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VRYYF) CEO Mitchell Scott on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCQB:VRYYF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Welcome to The Very Good Food Company Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

Thank you for joining us today for The Very Good Food Company's first quarter 2021 financial results conference call for the period ended March 31, 2021. I am Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. And joining me today on the call is Mitchell Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Very Good Food Company and Kamini Hitkari, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Mitchell Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Very Good Food Company.

Thank you, Phil and good morning everyone. Welcome to Very Good’s first quarter 2021 earnings call. The quarter was another record of both our operational and financial growth. But before we address the Q1 2021 financial highlights, I would like to first share some perspective on our business and the team’s focus these past two quarters. We have spent the last few months investing heavily in our business in the areas of production capabilities and product scaling, personnel, innovation, logistics, wholesale distribution and product category expansion, to set us up for continued success and long-term growth.

We are focused not only on eCommerce and retail expansion within Canada, but have also focused on our expansion into the U.S. and the EU to be in a position to reach consumers eager to try our wholesome and delicious vegan plant based food alternatives. This period of growth for early stage companies such as Very Good is costly and it impacts earnings and gross margins due to a lack of economies of scale and higher fixed overhead. This impact is not unplanned or indicative of the future results we expect to see as we build Very Good’s brand and expand our consumer reach globally.

Next, I would like to thank the tireless efforts of our operations team who have spent countless hours getting our Vancouver-based Rupert facility up and running. In the latter half of 2020, we implemented our production scale-up strategy to effectively meet growing demand for our evolving plant-based product line. In the first quarter of 2021, we officially took custody of the Rupert facility and already built out 45,000 square foot facility capable of producing 37 million pounds of annualized product to support our growth. Our work in the first quarter upgrading the facility and commissioning our first production line to produce 7 plus SKUs of The Very Good Butchers product lineup was accomplished in record time and we are now producing saleable product.

I am pleased to report that we are on track to commission our second line for the production of an additional 6 SKUs that are yet to be launched into the market in the fourth quarter of 2021. I am very proud of our operations team who worked so hard to achieve this significant milestone in such an aggressive timeline amid COVID related protocols. As we continue to execute on our strategy, I am grateful for all of our teams who worked so hard to build the foundation of this business for rapid growth. With enhanced production capacity in place to meet demand for our products in 2021 and with a plant-based food industry that has never been stronger as consumers continue to adopt a more flexitarian and meat-free diet in order to support the environment, achieve a healthier lifestyle and consume more nutritious foods, we are poised to accelerate our growth along with this trend.

According to a recent report by Meticulous Research, the plant-based food market is expected to reach $74.2 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9%. With that expected growth in the market in mind, we have several strategic initiatives in place to expand our wholesale and eCommerce accounts. In the first quarter of 2021, Canadian retail revenue increased 232% year-over-year and increased 37% from the prior quarter. Our retail footprint increased due to new key retail partnerships from the acquisition of Lloyds-James Marketing Group, a boutique wholesale and foodservice broker, which secured Very Good’s placement in leading national grocery chains.

We are now on the shelves of Quality Foods, a premier Vancouver Island grocer, who will carry the Very Good Butchers brand in 14 of its retail locations across Canada and partnered with Sotheby’s, Canada’s second largest retailer to achieve placement into its top 10 Safeway locations. At the end of the quarter, we had 1,356 retail distribution points in Canada. To drive U.S. retail distribution, we recently announced two new key relationships, Green Spoon Sales, a Colorado-based natural food and beverage broker and UNFI, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America. These new partnerships will help us ramp up sales in the U.S. as we expect our product to be on the shelves of major U.S. retailers starting in October 2021 and in smaller natural chains in August 2021, lockstep with the ramp up of production at our Rupert facility.

Our eCommerce business has been the largest driver of our growth this quarter and demonstrates the demand we are increasingly seeing from our expanded reach in Canada and the U.S. Our eCommerce business set a new record in the first quarter, with sales increasing 1,744% year-over-year and 52% from the prior quarter. Orders fulfilled reached 23,181, representing 57% of total orders fulfilled in fiscal 2020. We have always had our sights on building a family of plant-based products spanning multiple food categories in order to play an integral role in making the plant-based diet become the new norm. This effort was demonstrated this past quarter with the acquisition of the Cultured Nut, a popular artisan vegan cheese producer known for its block style cheeses and the re-launch of their top five leading SKUs under our new brand, The Very Good Cheese Co. We completed the transaction in February and have created the new brand, redesign packaging and re-launched key SKUs in less than 16 weeks. This quick execution will allow us to enter the plant-based cheese market in record time.

With enhanced production capacity in place to meet demand in 2021, our food technology experts and scientists are focused more than ever on developing delicious, low processed healthy products for our customers with a primary goal of supporting human health, the environment, sustainability and ethical behavior. We are preparing to launch our gluten-free range of extra meaty artisanal meats made with simple plant-based ingredients. These sausages, burgers and meatballs will be non-GMO certified and launched under our new Butcher’s Select product line. We look forward to the introduction of this new gluten free Butcher’s Select product line, which is expected to be introduced in the third quarter of 2021. We will share updates on our progress expanding into these exciting categories in the next quarter.

The first quarter also marked the role of The Very Good Food Company website to support our company and brand awareness, but also our product category expansion. In addition to effectively serving as a vehicle to rapidly enter new geographic markets such as the U.S. and the UK, which is targeted for the third quarter of 2021. Our website has become a centralized platform for the launch of new innovative cloud based products. Our innovative product range, increased scale and strengthened management team, strategically positioned Very Good to lead the plant based food industry.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Kamini Hitkari.

Thank you, Mitchell and good morning everyone. We achieved revenue of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 680% increase in revenue of $338,000 in the same period of fiscal 2020, and a 44% increase in revenue of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher U.S. eCommerce orders. eCommerce revenue increased 1,744% to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $119,000 in the same period of fiscal 2020, and increased 52%, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. eCommerce sales comprised 83% of total revenue, resulting from 23,000 orders in the first quarter of 2021, compared to contributing 80% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, through 14,000 orders. The increase in eCommerce orders quarter-over-quarter of 71% was driven by the scaling up production and distribution to meet demand and an increase in key marketing initiatives to drive higher sales volume in both Canada and the U.S.

Also, revenue increased 232% to $349,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $105,000 in the same period of fiscal 2020, and increased 37% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Wholesale distribution points increased 339% to 1,356 at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 400 in the same period of fiscal 2020, and increased 4.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to new retail partnerships, including Quality Foods, and Sobeys. Our continued execution of increasing Very Good operational footprint and manufacturing strategy was highlighted by the 77% increase in product units sold to 266,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 150,000 units in the previous quarter.

Adjusted gross profit was $954,000 or 36% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $15,000 in the same period of fiscal 2020, and $677,000 or 37% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. The improvement in adjusted gross profit year-over-year was primarily driven by increased sales volume achieved through maximizing the production footprint at our Victoria Facility and transitioning fulfillment to our new logistics partners. Going forward, the increase in sales volume achieved will also be from our Rupert Facility.

Adjusted general and administrative expense of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted general and administrative expenses, a non-GAAP measure like adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, it excludes non-cash items such as share based payments and depreciation expense, therefore highlights the cash expenditures incurred. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $728,000 in the same period of fiscal 2020, and a loss of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by an increase in fulfillment expense, and marketing and Investor Relations expense. The increase in fulfillment expense directly correlates with the increase in revenue this quarter, as we continue to scale manufacturing and distribution to meet demand. We increased the marketing and Investor Relations expense as a result of our brand awareness efforts to increase eCommerce traffic to our website, and conversion to additional marketing initiatives.

With respect to cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $4.7 million, and in investing activities of $5.3 million, offset by cash received from financing activities of $2.1 million. Capital expenditures totaled $4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by continued investments in production equipment at our Rupert Facility. Investing activities also includes cash paid for the acquisitions of The Cultured Nut and Lloyd-James of $1.25 million. Cash received from financing activities was from the exercise of warrants and stock options during the quarter.

Our ability to enter 2021 with significantly stronger operational and distribution capabilities to reach a wider audience with our product has an immediate impact on our continued financial growth. As we work to expand our geographical footprint by rapidly increasing our retail distribution points in North America, and through our eCommerce sales platform in the U.S., and soon to be launched in the UK, we will see even greater opportunity for Very Good’s financial success.

Finally, I would like to mention our achievements in completing our listing on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 17, 2021. As we continue to expand our operations, we are also committed to expanding our shareholder base and building shareholder value. We believe this recent listing will support our efforts to reach wider investor audience and accelerate additional opportunities to take advantage of key M&A initiatives.

I would like to turn a call back to Phil for our Q&A section of the call.

Question: Can you please expand on the status and timing of the U.S. retail rollout?

Mitchell Scott

Mitchell Scott

Of course, this is something we are very excited about. Expanding our footprint in the U.S. is the key part of our growth strategy. So just to recap, our global expansion strategy is focused on entering target markets such as the U.S., first through our eCommerce site. Our U.S. eCommerce site was launched in Q4 2020 to serve all 50 states. We currently offer all of our 14 SKUs in our site. And we will add an additional 5 SKUs in June when me introduced the Very Good Cheese Co and are seeing increased traffic quarter-over-quarter. As we work to expand our production capacity for Rupert facility, we have begun entering into discussions with several U.S. based food distributors and retailers to build out our wholesale business in the U.S. Our U.S. sales team is working closely with our new wholesale broker, Green Spoon on the placement of our products with major U.S. retailers. We have garnered a lot of interest for our products and we are encouraged by the response we have received so far from the various grocery banners. We are also very excited to be working with our new wholesale distributor, UNFI, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America. We recently completed our first U.S. sales order from California-based online vegan grocery store, GTFO It’s Vegan. These partnerships are key to us achieving our target of being in over 3,000 stores by the end of 2021.

Now that our Rupert facility is starting to produce saleable volume to support our growth in the U.S., we have kicked off the product category review period for the fall cycle of most major U.S. retailers. This process includes product proposals, shelf placement and pricing discussions, along with in-store grocery promotions. We currently expect to be on the shelves of these retailers starting October 2021, which is lockstep with the ramp up of production of the Rupert facility. In addition, some retailers including smaller natural chains are interested in earlier shelf placement, which we are targeting for August 2021.

Phil Carlson

Question: Can you tell us a bit more about your new Butcher's Select product line and how is it different from your current core products?

Mitchell Scott

Mitchell Scott

Thanks for that question. We are dedicated to innovating at Very Good developing new plant-based products that are delicious and offer distinctively solid taste and texture. At the same time, we are increasingly cognizant of our consumers varied diets and preferences and have made it our mission to diversify our product line to make plant-based foods available to as many people as possible. So we are very excited about our Butcher’s Select line of gluten-free and soy-free products, which is composed of plant-based beef and pork alternatives, sausages, meatballs and burgers, that are mostly made of whole beans and vegetables and including superfoods such as hemp and sunflower seeds. Our focus on building this product line was to offer a good source of protein similar to our signature Very Good Burger that supports gluten-free diets, opening our product line to a consumer base that has been somewhat overlooked among the plant-based meat category. With that said, Butcher’s Select is one of our most exciting new product lineups. Not only is it gluten soy free, it’s lower in calories, fats and sodium and real beef. So, basically this is very clean eating with all of the taste.

Phil Carlson

Question: Can you please tell us about some of the marketing initiatives that you are using to attract new customers?

Mitchell Scott

Mitchell Scott

Great question. We are mobilizing several different marketing initiatives to increase brand and consumer awareness of our products and company to attract new customers. We are employing our eCommerce business, enhancing our social media capabilities and interactions by utilizing influencers as an extension of our brand experience. In addition, we are using various public relations and search optimization tools to drive our brand awareness online and increase our relationship building activities designed to cultivate, maintain and expand our customer base. We believe the interest generated by these marketing strategies will carryover into our retail sales channel. As we expand into our existing geographical markets and move into new ones, we are also looking into initiatives to enhance consumer-first taste experience through pop-up restaurants and food truck tours.

Phil Carlson

Question: Why are you expanding into the UK and what are the next steps?

Kamini Hitkari

Kamini Hitkari

Big question. Part of our strategic growth plan is the expansion into new geographic markets and the UK is the natural next step after North America. We believe we will see strong growth from this market. A recent ING report indicated that the plant-based alternatives market in the EU and the UK will be worth €7.5 billion by 2025. As a result, we are moving very quickly into this market through the introduction of a UK eCommerce site to be launched in Q3 2021. We are currently evaluating third-party logistics partners with regional distribution centers to deliver our products in the UK and in the EU for our e-commerce channel in the near-term with the potential to fulfill retail orders long-term. Initially, we will offer our core product line, The Very Good Butchers along with The Very Good Cheese Co. When the Butcher’s Select products are launched in Q3 2021, we will assess product availability and determine UK launch date.

Phil Carlson

Question: What are you expecting in terms of production ramp up for Rupert by the end of the year?

Kamini Hitkari

Kamini Hitkari

Thank you for the question. We took possession of the Rupert facility in early January 2021 and have moved at an incredible speed to renovate it and commission our first production line. We have finished the testing of our first 7 SKUs and are now producing product that is being sold into the market. We are very happy with the output that we are seeing from our new production line, which is consistent with our expectations developed during our planning process. We are on track to commission our second production line for an additional 6 SKUs in the fourth quarter of 2021. So, I would say that we are where we need to be to hit our production capability target of £37 million of product to be phased in over the course of the year.

Phil Carlson

Question: Beyond Meat is focused on low cost initiatives to be able to price its products at the same price point as meat products. How does Very Good position itself in the market?

Mitchell Scott

Mitchell Scott

In this quarter I believe that everyone deserves delicious and nutritious plant-based food that is both accessible and not full of unpronounceable ingredients. Our goal is to improve people’s lives by making plant-based foods fun and accessible to find the convention that taste must be a compromise. Many people want to eat a healthier, more sustainable diet, yet feel it’s the how that holds them back from making the leap. We responded to the how by inspiring and exciting people to eat a plant-based diet without sacrificing flavor and texture. Very Good celebrates the small steps of eating more consciously with the overarching aim of supporting human health, environmental sustainability, ethics, particularly animal welfare. Our products offer tasty, top quality, nutritional plant-based food that can be trusted, which is central to our ethos. We aim to be positioned as a premium plant-based meat with prices comparable to premium meat products and 10% to 15% above Beyond Meat.

Phil Carlson

I'd like to turn the call back over to Mitchell for concluding remarks.

Mitchell Scott

Mitchell Scott

Thanks, Phil. We have made tremendous strides in building the foundation of our business and our products are resonating with consumers. Our success is not only measured by the operational and financial growth metrics that we have shared with you today, but it’s ultimately within the plant-based food industry. For example, The Very Good Butchers was recently voted one of the best vegan butcher shops in North America by VegNews. Accolades such as this are a testament to our dedication to our mission and core values. In conclusion, we have an aggressive growth strategy aimed at growing brand awareness consumer reach supported by a diverse portfolio of plant-based products which we are quickly executing upon. Thank you for attending today. And we look forward to having you on our second quarter financial results call in August.