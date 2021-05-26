kneat.com, inc. (FBAYF) CEO Eddie Ryan on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:38 AM ET

kneat.com, inc. (OTCPK:FBAYF)

Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

May 26, 2021, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eddie Ryan - CEO, Co-Founder and Executive Director

Hugh Kavanagh - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities

Operator

Welcome to the kneat.com First Quarter 2021 Update and Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. Today's call will be hosted by Eddie Ryan, kneat’s CEO; and Hugh Kavanagh, CFO of kneat.

At the conclusion of the formal comments, we will allocate some time to take questions and we will prioritize questions from sell-side financial analysts. Eddie will begin with his comments and then Hugh will move on to some financial highlights.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that except for historical information that comments in today's conference call contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding kneat’s future financial outlook and financial performance, market growth, the release dates for and benefits from the use of kneat solutions, our strategies and our general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon kneat’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent kneat’s expectations as of today. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and kneat disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including quarterly results and limited operating history, which make it difficult to predict future results.

Our expectation for future growth of revenues, unauthorized access to our customers’ data, dependence on revenues from new customers, rate of adoption over a SaaS model, acceptance of applications and services by customers, loss of one or more key customers, adverse changes in general, economic or market conditions, particularly in the Life Sciences industry, delays or reductions in information technology spending, particularly in the Life Sciences industry, including as a result of mergers in the Life Sciences industry, the development of the market for enterprise cloud services, particularly in the Life Sciences industry, competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors, our ability to manage our growth effectively, and changes in sales that may not be immediately reflected in our results due to the revenue recognition criteria under International Financial Reporting Standards.

Further to these risks, these forward-looking statements do not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020, and the ongoing and developing situation resulting in direct global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty. And even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations and a potential impact on our future, it’s difficult to understand or measure at this time. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings kneat makes on www.sedar.com. The press release, the MD&A and the audited consolidated financial statements are all posted on our Web site. If you wish to receive a copy of any of these documents, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Eddie Ryan will now start with his comments.

Eddie Ryan

Thank you. Welcome, everybody. I'm pleased to report on the progress that our teams have made during quarter one of 2021. This is highlighted by a 147% year-over-year growth in total revenues and a 215% year-over-year growth in SaaS license revenues. Additionally, we continued to see strong growth in our overall ARR which was up 120% year-over-year.

During the quarter, we were successful in signing additional top tier companies. The recent addition of another global leader brings to seven the number of top 10 biopharma manufacturers who have selected Kneat Gx as their corporate evaluation platform.

During the quarter, we also increased utilization metrics within our existing customer base. Our existing customers are expanding into new work processes and new sites across their network, delivering great opportunity for growth and expansion of our software. In addition, excellent customer references coupled with a strong sales and marketing effort is driving a healthy sales pipeline.

In April, the company closed a short form prospectus offering and a parallel non-brokered private placement leading to total proceeds of $22.1 million. This further strengthens the company's balance sheet, and we will use the proceeds from this financing for growth initiatives.

We continue to strengthen our corporate structure and build out our management teams. Last week, we announced the appointment of accomplished executive Nutan Behki to our Board of Directors. We also recently appointed experienced marketing executive Laura Sweet to serve as our VP of Marketing. kneat will benefit from Nutan and Laura's considerable experience as we expand our global operations.

Our R&D team is making great progress on building out our platform in close collaboration with our many customers. In summary, kneat is executing well on its plans and we are very proud of all our global teams as they operate in a challenging remote environment.

Our plan for the rest of 2021 is to accelerate our go-to-market strategy, continue to build our corporate structure, grow our customer base, expand to new work processes and new sites with our existing customers and develop the Kneat Gx platform to deliver increasing value for all customers.

This concludes my review and comments. I will now hand over to Hugh and I will be back for the question-and-answer session, and with my closing statements. Hugh?

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Eddie. For the financial review, please keep in mind that the numbers I will be discussing today are in Canadian dollars. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $2.35 million. This is an increase of 147% compared with $0.95 million for the same period in 2020.

SaaS license fees are a key metric for kneat. Compared with the first quarter of 2020, SaaS license fees were $1.29 million, increased by 215%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by new customers going live on the platform, existing customers scaling their use of Kneat Gx due to purchase of additional licenses, and the growth of professional services revenue associated with services provided by two customers by our larger professional services team.

Cost of revenues of $1.27 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased from $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase reflects additional salaries and benefits related to higher headcount in the professional services team and increased holding [ph] costs associated with the SaaS platform.

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.09 million. This is an increase in gross margin from $0.05 million in the same quarter in 2020. The increase in gross margin reflects increase in revenue over the same quarter of 2020, offset by an increase in cost of revenue associated with the professional services team.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was 4.07 million compared to a net loss of 0.46 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in net loss mainly reflects adverse unrealized foreign currency movements, primarily on intercompany balances, resulting in a foreign currency loss of $1.97 million in the first quarter of 2021 versus a foreign currency gain of $1.48 million in the same period in 2020.

Annualized recurring revenue is a key performance measure for kneat. ARR include SaaS license fees and maintenance fees. Promotion of our SaaS offering, which adds to our annual recurring revenue base is a key strategy for kneat. Progress on this front continues to be reflected in the growth in ARR at March 31, 2021 to $5.7 million, a 120% increase compared to March 31, 2020. More specifically, ARR from SaaS license fees increased by 161% to $4.9 million and ARR from maintenance fees increased by 16% from March 31, 2020.

Finally, as Eddie mentioned earlier, we completed an equity financing in April and total cash at the end of April 2021 after receipt of net proceeds of this equity financing was approximately $27.5 million. As a reminder, we have filed our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR and they are also available on our Web site.

Question-and-Answer Session

We are now ready to take questions. To ask a question, please use the hands up feature available in your GoToWebinar control panel. There should be a slide showing the image of the hands up feature in your GoToWebinar control panel now. Once you have selected the hands up icon, I will introduce you and you can ask your question using the microphone on your computer system. Please note that only attendees with a microphone will be able to ask questions during today's session.

The first question comes from the line of Christian Sgro. Christian, just for the benefit of everyone, could you might identify your organization. Obviously, I know of this but for everyone else’s benefit and other callers asking questions, I might ask you to do the same, just to identify the organization that you represent. So, Christian, over to you.

Christian Sgro

Absolutely. Good morning, Hugh and Eddie. This is Christian Sgro calling from Eight Capital. And thanks for taking my questions this morning. The first question I'll talk about is on the pace of customer expansions. When we think of some of the more recent SaaS wins, let's say some of the ones signed in 2020, what are you seeing in terms of the pace of the rollout? Could they be progressing at a faster pace than some of the company’s earlier customers? Are there any trends there that you’d call out?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Hi, Christian. How are you? Eddie here. Thanks for your question. So that’s a very good question, Christian, in the sense that as we move forward, what we’re noticing is customers are coming and more aggressive towards our digital approach. So they are looking to scale faster. And I would say that having said that, some of them, the big customers, it takes some time to get into gear on that. So we have various types of customers. Some are scaling faster than others. The great thing about it is they are all scaling. And we do see and we do feel in here the more urgency, given the pandemic we've been through, and the need for more digital solutions. So it is definitely more a bigger concern for the companies to get digital.

Christian Sgro

Got it. And on the other segment, revenue of the professional services, the other large chunk alongside SaaS? How should we think about professional services growth through the year? Would you say it grows in proportion to SaaS growth, or are there other patterns that you would call out that we should think about when we think about 2021 professional services revenue?

Eddie Ryan

Yes, there's a couple of dimensions to that, Christian. So professional services has a couple of buckets within that. There's the stuff from deployment to new customers. And then there's the stuff for ongoing engagement with existing customers and some expansions and also some pre-sale activity in that. What we have noticed over the last couple of years that there's a seasonal effect as well. Quarter one tends to be a little bit flatter on professional services, given the budgeting process within these large companies. So we don't forecast obviously, but I will expect to see professional services trend upwards throughout the year, especially as companies moving to the start of the year have their budgets gone from that the previous year, and they're ready to start their projects, but they're probably not starting very quickly into the new year. They just take some time to get going. But there is just a couple of dimensions to that. So by and large, it's not related directly to assess, but going forward more and more it will do as we are still dealing with the unprimed customers, there can be some spikes due to that, because it's recognized when the on-prem license is recognized as opposed to the SaaS when it's spread out over the year.

Christian Sgro

All right, that's helpful. Maybe moving down the income statement and just thinking of gross margins. Outside of the revenue mix, are there any other dynamics that you would call out on the gross margin side of things to think about through the year?

Eddie Ryan

So on gross margin, I think we are showing the trend in gross margin, how we’d expect that to continue as we go forward, as we look at opportunities to outsource some of the professional services aspects. And also the fact that our professional services team is becoming more optimized all the time and the return from that is improving. So I think that we're trending in the right direction as well, Christian, towards a number that we would expect to be suitable for our business.

Hugh Kavanagh

And I’d like to add to that, Eddie, and say that obviously, as you identified Christian, the revenue mix obviously has a significant impact on gross margin. And if you look at Q4 to Q1 gross margin, the impact of the PS revenue, so PS cost is obviously fixed -- pretty much fixed. Whereas, obviously, as Eddie mentioned, there's an element of seasonality, which we've seen in Q1. And that's probably the impact of the growth over the year and over this year and over future years. Then obviously the impact of increasing the scale will also be a sort of a secondary impact over the medium to longer term in terms of getting efficiencies and higher gross margins within the SaaS line itself.

Christian Sgro

Perfect. And I'll ask just one more question more on the operating expense side and the team. There was 27 million of cash on hand just now. The expectation is that you will be investing in the business in headcount. Would you say that a lot of the headcount has been sort of added to date? Will you guys add to your teams throughout the year or frontload some of it in 2021? How do you think of deploying sort of cap on the balance sheet and building out the team?

Eddie Ryan

Yes, so that's great. Christian, we will be building out our teams. We will be looking to accelerate our journey. And a lot of focus would be on building our tiers in marketing and product development to respond to the request that our customers are giving us to scale with them faster on that. So you'll definitely see headcount going up this year as we look to accelerate our go-to-market and product development.

Christian Sgro

Okay. I’ll think of it as increasing steadily through the year.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks, Christian.

Christian Sgro

Yes, thank you as well. It's all coming across the line.

Eddie Ryan

Okay. Thanks, Christian. If you have some more, we can come back to you, okay?

Hugh Kavanagh

The next question comes from the line of Maxim Barn [ph]. Maxim, you might again as Christian did, just identify your organization as well. Maxim, I think you’re still muted there. So you will need to unmute yourself to speak.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes. We can hear you now. That’s great.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Sorry about that. I don't have any questions right now. But when I will in the future, I'll reach out.

Hugh Kavanagh

The next question comes from the line of Vic Wasnik [ph]. Vic, you again might identify your organization and then go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I'm a private investor. I just want to get an explanation of the role of the CDMO and the rollout of the product. And exactly what role do they play for the end customer?

Eddie Ryan

Hi, Vic. Thank you for your question. So the CDMOs are, they're part of the supply chain. They also manufacture pharmaceuticals on behalf of their customers, which could be a big pharmaceutical company, or even a lower tier company. So they will be manufacturing products, or are designing products or developing processes for their customers. So they're also part of the new supply chain, but they're also part of the manufacturing environment.

Unidentified Analyst

So if they actually do the manufacturing on behalf of the client, then that will include them doing the verification as well?

Eddie Ryan

Absolutely. They have to verify all their systems, all their processes in order to manufacture that product. They also have to be audited and they also have to adhere to the good manufacturing practices that would be overseen by bodies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. Just last question on that. Do they represent smaller firms more so than the larger firms or is it a mix?

Eddie Ryan

So there's a mix there. There's big contract manufacturers and there's medium size, so that you can have multiple different tiers there as well within that space.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you be able to guess on in the end, what percentage of the business would go through CDMO versus directly with a firm, just a rough idea?

Eddie Ryan

From our business perspective, our revenues, you mean, is it?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Eddie Ryan

Well, the supply chain at this point in time is, I would say is on the smaller side, I would say probably less than 10% right now, but it's still a very opportunistic space for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Eddie Ryan

Thank you, Vic.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thank you, Vic. Maxim, I just noted, you still have your hand up. I’m not sure whether that is intentional or not. I’m just hoping you might phone here if you want to go ahead with the question.

Gavin Fairweather

Hi. It’s actually Gavin from Cormark. Can you hear me?

Hugh Kavanagh

I can indeed, Gavin. How are you?

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. Sorry about the confusion. I think I -- Maxim was helping me register and we got our wires crossed there a little bit.

Hugh Kavanagh

I recognized his name with the Cormark name, all right, but I assumed he was planning [indiscernible]. Good to talk to you and I’ll hand over to you for your question.

Gavin Fairweather

Yes, I just wanted to start on the latest Tier 1 win which I know kind of builds on the announcement that you had in December. When I think about the normal use cases for your product, it's equipment, facilities and computer system validation. But what caught my eye and the announcement was some of the new use cases surrounding this latest Tier 1 win around kind of engineering specifications, regulatory information management and technology transfer. I was hoping you could just kind of walk us through what these use cases are in a bit more detail and how your platform is positioned to alleviate the pain points for this client on these specific new use cases?

Eddie Ryan

Yes, very good observation, Gavin. How are you?

Gavin Fairweather

Good.

Eddie Ryan

So you are correct in your observation there. There is a lot of other processes in there. I suppose when I present to you guys from time to time, I talk about sort of like six, seven, eight main processes. But there are multiple processes beyond that. And some of these ones that you haven't seen before would fit into that space. So there's – any where the customer has to do validation, testing, verification, there's opportunity for kneat, because that's -- its core pillar of competitive advantage, its ability to be able to execute your testing very well. And that applies to many processes for them; sometimes highly regulated processes, sometimes less regulated processes. In other words, the focus wouldn't be on the processes as much as the others. So in some of these cases, they're not maybe as regulated. They might be sort of adjacent areas. But they're all significant business processes that have a lot of users associated with them and require licenses. So take engineering specification management, for example. When a customer is buying some of their equipment, they want to document the data and a piece of equipment could have multiple pieces of data associated with it. They want to manage that data accurately for its lifecycle. Today, it's put into a spreadsheet or something in that effect, but there's no control on this. Whereas you put it into the kneat system, you can manage that and you can view it, and you can see the one central platform end to end. And you can manage that data as it proceeds to its lifecycle, which could be anything from 20, 30, 40 years depending on the length of time you’re operating that process.

Gavin Fairweather

Got it. And would you characterize this -- yes, that was good. But would you characterize this Tier 1 as being kind of forward thinking with some of the -- what you can use the kneat platform for or are you having more conversations more broadly with some of your other Tier 1s on moving in this direction to a lot more of these broader use cases?

Eddie Ryan

Yes, we do. We see that all the time actually. Once the customer gets to know kneat and get using it, they get a really deep feeling of us. In this case, the customer had gone to a very detailed evaluation process and they really understood the application before they purchased it and agreed on choosing kneat. And companies that are into the use of kneat for a period of time, they begin to see these opportunities. And we hear it all the time. Now, it takes a bit of time for them to get there. They have many sites. It's sometimes slow for them to consume technology, but they do see the vision.

Gavin Fairweather

Got it. And then maybe just switching gears, I know that you have a couple large Tier 1 customers that are still on-premise and my understanding is that discussions have begun to migrate those to SaaS. I was just hoping if you can give us an update on how that's moving, any kind of timelines you could share? And then just separately, do you think that they'll be able to scale faster once again on SaaS?

Eddie Ryan

I think so. Yes, definitely. On-prem is definitely a barrier to scaling. There's no question about that, because of the inefficiencies associated with on-prem software and the management of that. So I usually quote a number around 20%, 25% of our customers -- less than 25% of our customers on-prem. I think the conversations are -- more than 50% of them are on the journey to move, and I would state them done within a year and the others within another year approximately.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. And then just on the Tier 2 side, it's kind of hard to track your progress, because you don't -- from my understanding, you don't normally press release when you get kind of Tier 2 wins. I know you've been kind of working hard to build up a channel to sell to these customers, implement and support them. Are there any kind of data points you can provide just on your pipeline of Tier 2s and how that's building, or the number of client wins that you've had? Just anything that can help us understand to what extent that strategy is moving along in the background?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So traditionally, we've been highly focused on the large pharma companies, the top 20 or so, and we've done very well there. And we're now in a position to move down to here more, and that's part of our future strategy. We do have a good deal of customers. We have a lot of customers and you'll probably only ever hear me talking about that we are [indiscernible] seven of the top 10. But we would have a lot more customers and a lot of them would be lower tiers. So we have a strong pipeline there as well on that side of things, Gavin. So I would definitely -- we'll definitely be engaging and signing and deploying lower tier customers this year for sure.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks so much.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks, Gavin.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks very much, Gavin. I note that you still have your hand up. I’m not sure if that is just up from previously or whether you have a follow-up question. Okay. Our next question is from the line of Martin Toner [ph]. Martin, you’re still muted. If you want to unmute your line, you can then go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much, guys. Congrats on a really good quarter. Just wanted to ask about Kneat Certification and Kneat Academy. What can you tell us about the number of people that are using that, and what it kind of says about the ecosystem you guys are building?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Thanks, Martin. Kneat Academy is really going very well for kneat right now and there's a lot of people being trained on both sides of the Atlantic and even in Asia. So we're very optimistic about that as an enabler for our partners and our customers, and even our own internal employees. So I'm very happy with that. And it's -- obviously, there is revenue for that as well and that shows up in professional services as well, the non-core deployment professional services. So it's going very well, Martin, to say and the bookings are very good for it as well. And we see it being a very strong part of our strategy for enabling our partners to come forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. And a great -- a large percentage of the drug trials in the world are happening in Asia, specifically China. Can you talk about your strength in that, your capabilities and strengths in that area part of the world?

Eddie Ryan

So I would say the only way we're in there right now, we may be in that -- we're in there on an isolated incident with a customer that's global that has us being used on one of their sites in China. And we've been using Singapore and we've been used in Malaysia in a few sites. But it's not a core area for us right now. And it probably will become more core as we go forward. So we don't have a huge amount of experience on the Chinese market at this time. It tends to be challenging regarding the language and all of that. But we’re being brought in there by one of our corporate customers. And that's I guess a good route into market to our corporate customers, because they're so global.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much. That’s all for me.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks, Martin.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Martin. And the next question is from the line of Matthew Dario [ph]. Matthew, you’re self-muted there. Again, just identify your organization and then go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Can you hear me?

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes, indeed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I'm a private investor.

Eddie Ryan

Hi, Matthew.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Congrats on the good quarter. I just had some questions. Well, my first question would be around the language in the press release. It was talking about accelerated growth in the future. Does that mean that companies growing SaaS revenue between 100%, 150% more or less right now year-over-year? Does that mean that could accelerate or I didn't understand that correctly in the press release?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So the goal for kneat is always to go as fast as we can. And there's a huge opportunity out there for us, and we want to go and capture that opportunity. So accelerating our go-to-market and our development, and we do see that has been something we would expect that type of number, Matthew, as we go forward. But we can't guarantee any numbers and we don't forecast, obviously. But we will be working to our best to scale the business and that would be based on -- that would be a direct result of that.

Hugh Kavanagh

The other comment I would make there, Matthew, is that clearly as we grow, maintaining -- if we think of the growth rate, to maintain the growth rate, you'd have to grow by a bigger overall number. And so, clearly, we need to put in the investment in place, and are doing that, to accelerate our growth markers we talked about, sort of we can continue to grow at a very solid rate. And, as I said, to maintain that rate, or to maintain a high ratio, you're talking bigger numbers each time, so you obviously need to have the resources and structures in to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay. And I'm just curious, across the current customer base, how much have you penetrated number of sites? Like, what's the percentage of the sites you've expanded into and the workflows? Is there still a lot of growth left within the existing customer base?

Eddie Ryan

There is, Matthew, a huge amount of growth in the existing customer base. So as you know, I said earlier on, some of them are scaling faster and some of them will be probably at 30% at this point in time, and some of them will be at 10% of their potential, right? And the newer ones are just starting the journey. So there are different speeds at which they're expanding. But there's a huge amount of opportunity within that space -- within that current customer base.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's it for me for the questions. Thank you.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks very much, Matthew. Mark, I just note that your hand is still up. I think that may well be from your previous question. Okay. Thanks very much. So there are no further questions at this point. Okay. So no further hands up. Thank you, everyone. And that concludes today's question-and-answer session.

I will now turn over to Eddie for his closing remarks, Eddie.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks, Hugh. In summary, we are very pleased with the progress we have made in the first quarter of 2021 and we are very proud of the kneat team as they continue to develop quality complaints offering, focus on growth initiatives to continue to win and scale top tier customers, and continue to provide excellent end to end customer service.

At kneat, it gives us great pleasure to be trusted by the majority of the largest global healthcare companies to support them in their mission, to bring their life-enhancing and life-saving therapies to their customers. We are very proud of the relationships we are building with these global companies.

Before I finish, thanks to our shareholders, our partners and our team for their ongoing support and belief in what we do. We look forward to the journey ahead. Thank you all for your attention. Hugh?

Hugh Kavanagh

Thank you. And that ends today's call. Thank you for joining.