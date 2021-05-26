Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After plunging 195 percent from its 2020 highs, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LI) bottomed at the 15 level and began to recover as the future of electric vehicles remains strong, with political support. LI continues its outstanding performance with the potential to generate a positive bottom line in 2022. The company announced a brand new product, which will allow them to retain a competitive edge against its peers. LI is undervalued at an EV/REVENUE multiple of 9.9x.

Overview

As a result of the pandemic and chip supply constraints, EV companies are forced to play defensively, resulting in a 13% reduction in LI's Q1 2021 production from Q4 2020. Despite the chip shortages, China is set for a sustained period of solid EV growth of 51% in 2021.

The production slowdown is temporary and will subside as the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic. How are the leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers faring during the post-pandemic period? LI, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), and XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) all reported outstanding Q1 deliveries of 12,579, 20,060, and 13,340 units, respectively.

Source: Prepared by the Author

LI generated $1.67 billion of total revenue TTM lower compared to its peers' mean and higher by 15 percent compared to 2020. However, when compared to Q1 2020, the result is an outstanding 354%.

2021 Li ONE

On May 25, 2021, LI officially released a statement about the launch of their 2021 Li ONE, the world's first vehicle with navigation on ADAS (NOA) as a standard configuration. 2021 Li ONE underwent extensive upgrades, including software and hardware optimization and an integrated Powertrain system. Its NEDC range is 1,080 kilometers, while its WLTC range is 890 kilometers. Its fuel economy mode contains 6.05 liters per 100 kilometers under NEDC-standard operating conditions, which is the best in class among large four-wheel-drive SUVs. Delivery of the 2021 Li ONE will commence on June 1st.

In their Unaudited Q1 report, LI explained that its core values regarding safety should be mandatory, not optional, so they developed the NOA system. Thus, the company became the first OEM to offer a standard configuration of a full-stack self-developed NOA based on domestic application processors.

Business Outlook

The company anticipates the following for the second quarter of 2021:

Total vehicles to be delivered: between 14,500 and 15,500 units, an increase of 119.6% to 134.7% over the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenues to be generated: between RMB3.99 billion (US$609.0 million) and RMB4.27 billion (US$651.7 million), up between 104.6% to 119% from Q2 2020.

Source: Presented By the Author, Estimates from Analyst

Using the analyst estimate, I forecasted a three-year LI model. If LI continues to materialize revenue growth and maintains a competitive advantage by upgrading Li ONE while developing new models, there is no doubt that they will generate a positive net income by 2022, likely ahead of their peers.

Price Action: Bullish Breakout, MACD Crossover, Resting Volume

Source: TradingView

LI recently broke out a bullish diagonal pattern together with MACD crossover in its daily timeframe. I plotted three key levels where price might make a discount before retesting last year's high of $47 levels.

Risk

Increasing Competition

Chinese EV manufacturers like LI will face tighter competition as the US makes its steps to fasten its EV manufacturers by giving tax incentives to buy electronic vehicles. Such companies include Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE). I recently wrote about Lordstown Motors' Future Stock In Play, which leads me to wonder whether RIDE can be a potential competitor of LI in the future.

"On May 19, 2021, according to the White House, Biden has ruled out consumer incentives for high-priced electric luxury models, as he advocates for massive government spending to entice Americans to buy electric vehicles."

Final Key Takeaways

Strategic partnerships, such as one announced by LI with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in September 2020, became critical to the company's long-term success. In April 2021, LI reported that they are developing next-gen EVs using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, to be shipped in 2022. LI's new EVs are being developed in collaboration with tier-1 supplier Desay SV and will feature advanced autonomous driving capabilities and a longer battery range. This will be accelerated further by President Joe Biden's $50 billion stimulus package to stimulate the semiconductor industry.

When LI is compared to its peers via the EV/REVENUE multiple, it is clear that LI operates more efficiently than its competitors, implying that LI is undervalued at a 9.9x EV/REVENUE multiple. LI is a stock worth monitoring, with an improved and newer product as a catalyst and capitalizing on its growth to become the first EV to generate a positive bottom line.