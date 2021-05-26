Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Aaron Task: Inflation is here and rising. That's according to Barron's latest cover story. According to Bloomberg, copper, iron ore, and steel, corn, coffee, wheat, and soybeans, lumber, semiconductors, plastic, and cardboard for packaging, the world is seemingly low on all of it. And of course, the Federal Reserve consistently saying that these near term rises and inflation are “transitory”, but our next guest says, put together with potentially higher wage inflation, and a tight labor market higher inflation may be stickier than the Fed expects. David Lebovitz is Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. David, welcome to Alpha Trader.

David Lebovitz: Thanks for having me. How are you today?

AT: Doing well. We are again talking Monday, late morning here. And as we're talking here, the markets are down a little bit coming off their worst week in three months. And obviously, this inflation question is seemingly on everybody's mind right now. So, you think it's going to be stickier than the Fed expects? What are the implications then for Fed policy? Are they going to move sooner rather than later?

DL: So, you know, what I would say here is, I think it's important to differentiate between cyclical inflation and structural inflation. And I completely agree with the Fed in the sense that, you know, the mismatch between supply and demand that we've seen on the good side that we will likely see on the services side here going forward that is going to generate higher inflation into the end of this year, but that inflation will very much prove to be transitory. The key word there is transitory and that is certainly what the Fed is banking on, but I think the point around wages is, if we begin to see wage growth act in a way that certainly was not the case during the prior cycle, that inflation may become less transitory, that may become a bit stickier, again than what a lot of people have currently penciled in. And so, you know, the implication here for the Fed is, is I do think that their own forecasts are a little bit too dovish.

I would argue that the market's forecasts are maybe perhaps a little bit too hawkish, we still see the Fed beginning to move towards the exit in the form of tapering, sometime during the first half of 2022. We think a rate hike comes at the beginning of 2023, rather than earlier, which is what futures markets have currently priced in. And so, you know, the question about Fed policy over the next couple of years, it feels relatively clear, in our opinion. I think that bringing it back to the point you mentioned on wages, you know, again, if the Fed is forced to act maybe a little bit sooner, or I think more aggressively, is really the big risk here. That would certainly have implications for both stocks and bonds. And so again, you know, watching what happens with wages to give us a sense of how transitory this inflation will be, because there is going to be a direct impact from that on to the trajectory of that policy.

AT: Right. As I mentioned, last week, the worst week for stocks in three months, despite the rebound in second half of the week, and you right at the end of your [latest news], while we are constructive on equities over the next 12 months, we see room for consolidation and an uptick in volatility before markets take another leg higher. So, I assume that means you would expect a continuation of the recent weakness we've seen?

DL: So, you know, what we mean by that is over the next 12 months, we think that stocks will outperform bonds, earnings growth is very robust, economic activity should be improving here, over the course of the next couple of quarters. But we do recognize that effectively, we've had this uninterrupted rally since the vaccine news was released in November of last year. And it does feel like markets are a little bit [long in the tooth]. And you know, pricing in kind of this peak growth in this peak optimism as the economy comes back online. And so, you know, I do think that we consolidate here over the next couple of weeks, we could very well see an uptick in volatility.

On average, markets usually see about a 14% decline during the course of the year. I think seeing something to the tune of 10% over the next couple of weeks here would not be out of the question. But again, with earnings expected to grow by more than 50% on an operating basis for 2021 as a whole, given the level of the interest rates and given the outlook for the economy more broadly, we think that you don't necessarily want to move away from equities but rather be a little bit more cautious in your approach here over the course of the foreseeable future.

Stephen Alpher: And I kind of like what you said. I mean, I'd like to kind of bash the Fed as much as the next guy. But clearly, I think the reopening and the bounce in the economy has caught pretty much everybody by surprise. There's clearly still supply chain issues going on, thanks to COVID while demand is exploding, so I get it, I get the transitory argument that the Fed is making. On the other hand, you know, I go back to like what Stan Druckenmiller said a week ago, like, it's shear madness for the Fed to like take rate hikes off the table, not just for 2021, not just for 2022, but into 2023 from just a risk management point of view, just to kind of stop this massive asset bubble that might grow. Wouldn't it be prudent for some sort of change in communication by the Fed, given what's happening right now?

DL: So, I mean, I think at some point here, the Fed is going to have to change their tune. And they are going to have to start to acknowledge what's happening in terms of the economic recovery. But, you know, if you put yourself in the position of the Fed, really the only arrow that they have left in their quiver is forward guidance. I don't think the Fed wants to ramp up the pace of asset purchases, I don't think that the Fed wants to drop interest rates into negative territory. But the Fed also wants to send a message to investors more broadly, that they're going to err on the side of caution, they're going to take this approach of measuring twice and cutting once and again, forward guidance is really the best tool and arguably the only tool that they have to do so in the current environment. And so, you know, much like if you go to the doctor, with a sniffle, you don't want to hear him say, oh, we better get you to the hospital right away.

You don't want the Fed to send that signal that they're even thinking about raising rates. There will come a time for the language to change. There will come a time for a communication to become a little bit more hawkish. But I think the Fed wants to see more progress in the labor market, right, that's all they care about. It’s getting back to full employment. They'll deal with inflation after they've accomplished that first goal. And given where the unemployment rate stands, particularly in the wake of the April jobs report, you know, again, I think that the Fed doesn't even want investors to be considering the idea that there may be a rate hike in the foreseeable future.

So, you know, they're trying to thread the needle like they always do. It's always easier said than done. But I do think that if you sat down with a member of the FOMC one-on-one, they would acknowledge that the idea that there are no rate hikes coming before the end of 2023 probably is a bit of a stretch, given what's happening in the economy in real time.

SA: What do you make of the argument that, that the unemployment rate is going to be structurally – needs to be structurally higher here, going forward, thanks to this massive kind of government stimulus, and checks being mailed to people and how can, whoever, how can Walmart, McDonald's, whoever, Amazon, lure in the employees they need, the government payments have kind of set like a base layer there.

DL: So, I mean, you bring up a very, very important issue, and one that was obviously front and centered, not only in the jobs report, but just anecdotally, when you look at a number of different economic indicators, I mean, the current enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire in September of this year. And so, one could argue that, you know, by the time you get to that juncture, you finally have this excess, or this supply come back to the labor market, that's just then, you know, receiving benefits from the government here, up until this point, but you mentioned a very interesting idea around, you know, the Amazons, the Walmart's, the McDonald's of the world, one of the things and this ties back to the point I was making about higher wages, right.

If you've had to lure some workers back in with higher wages, you're not necessarily going to take that away, just because the enhanced unemployment benefits have expired. And so, I do think that again, wage growth could be a little bit more robust. I'm not saying it's going to get out of hand, but you could see more wage growth going forward than certainly what we saw during the prior cycle. And again, that leads inflation to be more persistent than what a lot of people have penciled in here.

AT: Right. So [Stephen], you sort of were doing a similar thing that I was going to go and I was going to mention, you know, this week, we're going to get earnings from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's and some other retailers. David, I know you can't speak about individual names, but I would think the conference calls from those retailers will tell us more about what they're seeing in terms of wage inflation and how persistent or transitory they're expecting it to be?

DL: Exactly. And I think that the key question as it pertains to, you know, the retailers, the consumer businesses more broadly, one of the things we didn't see last cycle was a willingness to pass on higher input costs to the end consumer. And I do ask myself, if, in an effort to preserve profit margins in an environment where, you know, you see commodity prices, rising, wages can potentially move higher as well, if you begin to see those higher costs actually get passed through to the end consumer.

Again, that would be another way that bottom lines could be maintained, but inflation would begin to show up in a more robust and less transitory way in the real economy. And so, you know, to me, that's the big question is, you know, everybody knows that they're dealing with this supply problem on the labor side, and everybody recognizes that higher wages are being used to draw people in and that you know coinciding with higher commodity prices, obviously is putting pressure on margins, right. The forward looking investor is going to say, okay, well, how do corporations respond to that? And do they illustrate a willingness to increase prices, which again, was not the case during the prior expansion.

AT: Right. And you mentioned earlier, you basically think the Fed at some point is going to have to change their tune. This week, we get the Fed minutes from April, there's also another handful of Fed official speaking, including the Vice Chair, do you expect any change in tone or sentiment this week?

DL: No, not this week. I mean, I think the minutes will be – the minutes are always kind of interesting to parse through and see what nuggets of information you can kind of pull out that hasn't been shared in the speech or in the statement or in the press conference, so on and so forth. But I think, you know, the Fed is looking at the mosaic of economic data, they have kind of a mediocre jobs report, disappointing retail sales report, an inflation print that was a little bit higher than expected.

I think what you hear from the Fed over the next couple of weeks, probably through the middle of the year is, you know, again, we were going to support the economic recovery, we are not going to adjust the stance of policy, but I do think in the back half of this year, and that's when you'll begin to hear them talk a little bit more about tapering a little bit more about the potential for rate hikes at some point here down the road, but in terms of you know, the next call two or so months, I think it's steady as she goes from everybody at the Federal Reserve.

AT: And before we move off, sort of the macro conversation we're having here with Dave Lebovitz of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, also, this week is a big week for housing data. The National Association of Homebuilders monthly index is coming out today, Monday, as we're speaking, I don't believe it's out yet. And then Tuesday building permits and housing starts figures. David, maybe I've missed it, has the Fed commented at all on what's going on in the single family housing market in this country up 18% in March to a record high median home price of $335,000 in this country? I mean, don't they see that and say, there's something that’s heating up there, that could become problematic, as we certainly saw in the years leading up to the financial crisis in [2008]?

DL: So, you know, the Fed has acknowledged what's going on in the housing market. And obviously, housing in general has been a pretty significant driver of economic activity here over the past couple of quarters. I don't think that it's a tremendous concern for the Federal Reserve. I think that, you know, the one big difference between where we are today, and where we were going into the financial crisis is the way that all of this real estate is being financed. And so, you know, I think it's a little bit of a stretch to compare where we are today to where we were in 2007 and 2008.

Because again, the underlying quality of the lending is higher, and that reduces the risk of seeing some sort of systemic financial crisis, like we experienced more than a decade ago. And so, you know if it really begins to run hot, does the Fed probably tip its hat and say something? I would imagine that that's the case. But I think, you know, the Fed is looking at the economy today and saying, one of the areas that we can actually get things to fire on all cylinders is the housing market.

And we're not seeing the same amount of risk taking that we saw in the early 2000s. And so I think for the time being, they're relatively comfortable with it, but obviously, you know, one, housing feeds into the inflation figures and so they need to be cognizant of that. And two, they need to be cognizant of – if there is a change on the financing side, not letting things get back to where they were in the pre-GFC world.

AT: We’re speaking with David Lebovitz. He’s Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. We'll be right back with more Alpha Trader.

AT: Welcome back to Alpha Trader. We're back with David Lebovitz, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Dave, we've talked about the macro environment and the Fed, obviously, front and center in everyone's minds here. And implicit or maybe explicit in this conversation about inflation is what that means for your investments. And certainly, we've seen a rotation of late, out of growth and into value; would you continue to lean into the value stocks, the cyclical, and things of that nature here?

DL: I think that you do. And the way that I think about it is, value tends to outperform growth during periods where economic activity is accelerating. And during periods where inflation expectations are rising, and I know that things have kind of paused to catch their breath here over the course of the past couple of weeks. But we do believe that the second half of this year, we will see a fairly robust economic backdrop, we think inflation expectations and nominal yields will end up moving higher as a result of that. And so we do think that there's another leg to the value trade to be had, again, likely during the second half of 2021, but the important thing to recognize is that trees don't grow to the sky and that value is not going to outperform growth forevermore.

At some point here, a trend like growth begins to come back into view for investors. And that's where I think you're going to see people begin to rotate back towards those growth year higher quality names that obviously performed so well, during the better part of the prior expansion. And so, the short answer is, yes, we do see more room to run here. And we particularly like things like financials and industrials, but we do recognize that there are limits to how far this trade can go. And think that you know, by early 2022, you're probably seeing people begin to gravitate back towards those higher quality [growth earnings].

AT: Speaking of growth, maybe I'm not remembering this properly, but it seems to me I remember where growth names are the names you want, they didn't care what was going on in interest rates or inflation, because they were growth names right there. It doesn't matter. But it seems like in today's market, the meme is every time there's a bad inflation print, every time there's something hawkish from a Fed official, it's the growth names that get killed. Am I wrong about that or is that always been the case?

DL: I just think that the thing that's happening right now is interest rates are so low, and part of the growth story is dependent on those rates remaining low, and therefore those future cash flows remaining robust. You know, you're still investing in businesses that were expectations are for things down the road to be better than they are today. And obviously, you know, big changes in the cost of capital has significant impact – can have a significant impact on the valuation of those securities. But if you peel back the layers of the onion, I think what's most interesting here is that, you know, the higher quality names, maybe they bounce around a little bit, the ones with proven earnings streams, they should be relatively resilient in the face of higher rates.

You know, the area that really gets – has been getting hit and we think will continue to get hit as rates move higher is the more speculative stuff. The names that don't necessarily have those proven streams of earnings. And there's been a lot of fanfare around those investments, you know, over the course of the past six months, higher rates are going to be a headwind for those types of names in particular.

AT: In speaking of trees growing to the sky, we should point out that the price of lumber is off about 30% over the past handful of sessions. You know, I love following Twitter, I see somebody post a picture of an [old truck] with a pile of lumber in the back and saying, you know this, this guy's richer than a goldmine or something like that. And that's rapidly changing. And I wanted to just oppose that with the fact that we had the highest – the inflation number we're talking about is the highest since middle of 2008. And we all know what happened from 2008 on. I'm wondering if there's still the chance that maybe what we're seeing is a peak in inflation and inflation expectations right now. And maybe there's something to hit that's going to drive all that back down?

Stephen Alpher: It wasn't Barron's cover. I'll just throw that out there.

AT: Oh, Barron’s cover, okay.

SA: Barron's cover, you know, the new gold indicator. Yeah, exactly.

AT: Right.

DL: It's a very interesting question. And I think, you know, the inflation report we got last week, there are really two things that investors needed to take away from that. One, we are seeing inflation begin to pick up. But two, inflation on a year-over-year basis, does look a bit more robust than it actually may be the case because of those base effects, right. So, we're kind of lapping the period where inflation bottomed out in 2020, that could very well lead the actual inflation prints to perhaps be the peak, at least for the foreseeable future. But I still think that there's room for expectations to move higher into the end of this year.

If you think about what's happening in the U.S. economy, you think about the fact that global growth should become more synchronized here, as we get to the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. And again, while spot inflation may be may be topping out, I do think that expectations could very well continue to trend higher, particularly once you get the services part of the economy really backfiring on all cylinders. You know, if people start to go out to restaurants more and they see the price of their meal, beginning to move upwards, you know, that's going to have an impact on expectations. And that could very well drive that outcome into the end of this year.

So you know, point taken about 2008, but I think that there's kind of enough from a technical perspective that's been driving – that's driving the spot inflation prints today, we need to think more about how the economy is going to evolve and what that's going to do to people's expectations over the course of the next, you know, six to nine months.

AT: And just to go back to the conversation we were having a few minutes ago about you know, inflation, its impact on growth stocks, and you mentioned some of the speculative names have been, you know, notably hit hard. Peloton, obviously it's had some company specific news but it's down 40% so far this year, Fastly is down over 50%, Tesla is down, as we're talking here, probably around 20% year to date, and there are a handful of other names that could go down there, as well as Bitcoin, obviously suffering. And maybe that's related to Tesla and Elon Musk or not.

That's a whole other conversation. But I wanted to read this quote from Mott Capital’s Michael Kramer, who writes, “Bitcoin is telling us the risk sentiment of the market overall is shifting, and we care about Bitcoin because we care about risk sentiment”. Would you generally agree that there has – the, I guess you can argue that some errors come out of some of these hot names? But do you think risk sentiments have shifted here?

DL: So, I think that risk sentiment may not be shifting, but I think people's perception of where risk lives may be really what's in flux. And what I mean by that is, I think people are still comfortable owning risk assets, they're still comfortable buying high yield, they're still comfortable buying, you know, equities of all flavor shapes and sizes. What they're a little bit less comfortable doing is going into those, you know, parts of the market that are either purely speculative or driven by stories rather than cash flows, that's where I think you've seen the big adjustment, and just on Crypto and Bitcoin specifically, I mean, the correlations between Crypto assets and things like stocks and bonds and gold and inflation expectations, they're so unstable over time that I, I really think it's a bit of a stretch to draw any firm conclusion about what the price action of these securities means for risk sentiment more broadly, because we've seen periods where Bitcoin moves stocks.

We've seen periods where Bitcoin moves the bonds, and that's all occurred within the past 18 months to 24 months. And so, you know, it feels like a little bit of a stretch to draw such a firm conclusion, but I do think that people are recognizing that certain parts of the market that were really on fire earlier this year, may have more risk embedded in them than it was previously understood.

AT: Okay. And when I mentioned Bitcoin, I didn't intend to go here, but I should know we had David Kelly on from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Chief Global Strategist, a couple months ago, and he said cryptocurrencies are all “nonsense”. And since then, was pretty, you know, definitive and define about it as we had a conversation. Since then, J.P. Morgan has announced some offerings for institutional clients. And you know, for people who are interested in crypto, what is your personal view on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies? Are they just a “financial asset”? Are they a future potential currency? Are they a store value? Gold 2.0? Where do you come down on this?

DL: No, it's a fair question. And nothing like teeing it up with what my boss said.

AT: No Pressure.

DL: But no, what I would say here about crypto is, we first and foremost, we believed in Blockchain technology. We think that that's where the true value of this really lies. And we do think that we will see, you know, continued adoption of Blockchain and arguably the growth of digital currencies over the course of the years to come. You know, you've heard from the Fed, the Bank of Canada other Central Banks doing a lot of work around digital currency. And obviously, what's happened in China is kind of the leader in the pack, if you will, with respect to growth in that area. But, you know, I don't think that crypto is necessarily nonsense. I think that by my lights, they are very much assets rather than currencies, simply because I can't go to the Deli in Towne and buy a turkey sandwich with Bitcoin. Now, maybe I'll be able to do that at some point down the road, but to me, a currency is something that can be exchanged easily and readily for goods and services, and we're just not quite there yet.

So, you know crypto assets to me, they're more like commodities. I think part of it is a function of the liquidity environment that we've been in for the better part of the past, you know, not just 12 plus months, but really the better part of the past decades since the financial crisis, and you're seeing institutional adoption. And so, you know, are these things a silver bullet? And no, not by any stretch, but I don't necessarily think that it's going away. You know, one of the things that's caught my attention is, if you look at the price chart of say, Bitcoin, despite having, you know, had these mini bubbles along the way, it seems to find its footing and come back. And to me, that's a real testament to the staying power. And again, you know, I think that we're going to be discussing these digital assets and crypto assets for the foreseeable future, even if they don't end up evolving into, you know, currency like you and I keep in our pocket at any given point in time.

SA: And, we also had Phil Camporeale on, and wasn't as stringent as Kelly was, but he didn't seem to have much interest in investing in Bitcoin either.

AT: Well, that's what makes J.P. Morgan great. You know, the diversity of views and everyone comes together. And they run a good shop over there. That's what I've heard.

DL: The one final point I would make about crypto is, you know, again, we're always thinking about how these things fit into a portfolio. And I mentioned earlier that the correlations have been very unstable. The volatility has been spectacular. You know, depending on the time period you look over and what that means for the assumptions that you feed into your optimizer, you can get very different recommended allocations. And so, you know, from where we sit, it's a speculative asset. Maybe in some cases, it can be used as a hedge. But, you know, by no means do we really have enough information to be making firm recommendations as to x-percent of your portfolio should be in these assets. And anybody who's attempting to do that, you know, I think that those views should be taken with a grain of salt.

AT: Right. And as you know, we also recently had [Ben Laidler] from eToro, which is a crypto exchange, former HSBC Strategist. So, I think he looks at this from, you know, “traditional Wall Street point of view.” And I thought he had a great point, basically saying that Bitcoin is to this point non-correlated with stocks. It seems to be a new type of inflation headed, and he looks at it as essentially another financial asset. And he thinks that the adoption story and the institutional side is really early innings. And that's why he's bullish on it for long-term. What are you seeing in terms of institutional and if retail, if that’s relevant to you as well, interest in cryptocurrencies, generally in Bitcoin more specifically?

DL: Yeah. I think the retail story is pretty well known. And obviously, a lot of people, you know, getting involved in these markets and putting money to work over the course of not just the past 12 months, but over the course of the past couple of years. I think, you know, the institutional point, is a particularly interesting one, particularly given that, you know, we're seeing not huge allocations, but not insignificant allocations across our, you know, largest institutional clients. And so, to me, when you have companies that are putting it on their balance sheet, when you have pensions, endowments, foundations, allocating, you know, 1%, 0.5%, maybe even up to 2%, to these types of assets, what that says to me is that there is momentum, right. And the market itself is becoming institutionalized, interestingly enough, right.

As this institutionalization happens, a lot of the things that drew people to the market to begin with very well could end up running their course, but you're seeing it become increasingly ingrained in the fabric of the global financial system. And I think unweaving, that is going to be, you know, quite challenging. And so again, you know, is it going to be the next big thing? I'm not going to speculate on that, but do believe very much that you know, going forward, when we think about building portfolios, it's going to be about a combination of stocks, bonds, private market alternatives, cryptocurrency, right, I mean, at the end of the day, we spend so much time talking to clients about the return challenge that they may face going forward. And it's something that's been front and center in our long-term capital market assumptions.

Over the course of the past couple of years, clients are going to have to take advantage of all the levers they have to pull when trying to generate those sufficient rates of return. And I would argue that, you know, as the opportunity set grows, and as you see people embrace that broader opportunity set, it makes it increasingly difficult to put the proverbial cat back in the bag.

AT: Right, you mentioned different levers that can be pulled, reminds me last thing I wanted to ask you about, David, and we appreciate your time here this morning, you recently had a note out with a headline, how can companies boost return on equity? And you said there's three ways they can do it. Improve margins, increase leverage, and use assets more efficiently. And then you referenced something that I hadn't heard before, about assets as a service? What's the relevance of that for corporations and more importantly, for audience for investors?

DL: Of course. So, you know, I do need to tip my hat to the guys at Deutsche Bank, because they were the ones that really dove into this topic first. But I think it's particularly interesting, given how much time we spend talking about, you know, software as a service and things like that. But, you know, effectively, if you think about the drivers of return on equity, it's margins times, leverage times asset turnover. And, you know, I think margins today there, it's going to be challenging for them to continue to move higher, particularly given what we discussed about wages earlier on in the conversation, I don't think you necessarily want to – the companies don't necessarily want to take on more leverage. And so arguably, that channel is a little bit tapped out here as well.

And so, you have to improve your asset turnover. You have to figure out a way to use assets more efficiently. And, you know, if you think about, so I'm in the middle of doing some work on my home. And I think that this is a great example, you know, there's a dumpster outside, but the contractor doesn't own the dumpster, right? He rents the dumpster, from the dumpster company from the refuse company. And so, he doesn't need to figure out where to store a dumpster, he doesn't need to pay the upkeep, right? He kind of takes it when he needs it, and then sends it back.

And that's really the point that I was getting at is, you know, if you're running a small regional firm, and you want to figure out how to improve your bottom line, and you're holding a lot of assets on your balance sheet, right, maybe you don't need to necessarily hold those assets and maybe there's a better way to use things like property plant, you know, so on and so forth equipment when more and more in an on demand type of way.

And I think that that could really be, you know, something quite interesting going forward, particularly in light of all the conversations that we've been having around ESG and sustainability, you know, it's arguably a more environmentally friendly way to use assets than just having, you know, everybody has a bulldozer on their balance sheet. And so, you know, to me, this is something that is only just starting to be talked about, but could be really interesting, given the broader environment here over the course of the next couple of years.

AT: Interesting. And as you think about it, and if it’s just getting started, obviously, you know, we'll see how it plays out, but is this something that mainly pertains to mining firms and oil and gas companies like real heavy industry or do you think it as broader implications?

DL: I mean, I think it'll start in the heavier industries with, you mentioned oil and gas, metals and mining, so on and so forth. But you could very well see it broaden out and actually, I mean, you're already seeing it to an extent in the tech and the communication services space, you know, nobody has their own server farm, right? They go to big technology companies that sell cloud space, and they lean on their hardware in order to run their business. And so, you know, I think you could see, initially adoption in the heavier industries. But clearly, there's an application here that is relevant, more broadly.

So, I think it's something that again, you know, is going to be playing out over time. And if we're right, you know, and it does end up boosting ROE and profitability, maybe that argues for, you know the current state of long-term return forecasts being a little bit lower than what will actually end up playing out here.

AT: Alright, well, on that optimistic note, our guest has been David Lebovitz, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. David thanks very much for being with us today.

DL: Thanks for having me.

SA: Thank you, David.