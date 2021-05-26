Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images News via Getty Images

In January, I wrote an article covering reasons why United States Steel (NYSE:X) has more room to run. Just recently, I discussed one of its largest peers Nucor (NUE), as I toned down my bullishness as most steel stocks have gotten into unfavorable valuation territory. In this article, I will update my U.S. Steel call and explain why I believe that the company has become a 'hold' due to its valuation, which would only warrant new, large, investments in case we were to get a commodity supercycle. Nonetheless, for the time being, the company is set to benefit from significant pent-up demand, which should give it one of its best years ever. The company is also well-positioned to service a wider range of customer requests due to its Big River Steel acquisition. In this article, I will give you the details and explain why I'm not a buyer at the current levels.

Value Through Optimism & Smart Deals

Right now, U.S. Steel (hereafter referred to as "X") is building its bull case/value proposition on three pillars. Optimism based on a "stronger for longer" steel market, the value creation resulting from the Big River Steel acquisition, and opportunities in sustainability. As I am using X as a mid-term trading vehicle, I don't really care for sustainability as it mainly covers long-term goals - that I obviously support.

On January 15, 2021, X completed the acquisition of Big River Steel for roughly $774 million from cash on hand. Big River Steel is, according to X, the newest and most advanced flat-rolled mill in North America. Its advanced manufacturing technology combined with X's product development capabilities will allow the combined company to produce 14 advanced steel grades. The acquisition doubles the mill's hot-rolled steel production capacity to $3.3 million tons annually, establishing it as one of the largest electric arc furnace-oriented flat-rolled mills in North America.

Note that X already owned 49.9% of the company as it paid $700 million in October of 2019. It also helps that the rating agency Fitch is sharing the company's optimism as it upgraded X's credit rating from B- to B, and raised the outlook to positive.

The ratings also reflect U. S. Steel's acquisition of the remaining interest in Big River Steel Holdings LLC in 1Q21, which is expected to lower the company's overall cost position. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that total debt/EBITDA will be significantly lower in 2021 compared with 2020 and for the company to use excess cash to prioritize debt repayment in the near term leading to total debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x. The Positive Outlook also reflects solid domestic steel market conditions, including historically high prices and solid demand, which should lead to the generation of significant cash resulting in meaningful deleveraging capacity.

As already mentioned, the deal was paid in cash, which is why X issued stock valued at roughly $790 million in 1Q21, which in addition to $750 million in unsecured notes, was used to redeem all of its $1.056 billion secured notes due 2024.

Based on this, I believe that we will see more steel consolidation in the United States as companies prepare themselves for a future where steel imports could soar again depending on the decisions of the Biden Administration. Right now, the steel industry is working hard to get Biden to stick to Former President Trump's tariffs as this would protect the United States against cheaper foreign steel. I'm not political when I cover stocks, but I believe that regardless of any decisions from Biden, we will see a lot of efforts to boost domestic production efficiencies as no American steel executive wants to be in a situation like we saw prior to 2016 when especially Asian companies were dumping cheap steel in the United States. Once you get higher imports and a weaker economy, it is next to impossible to maintain positive margins and, more importantly, steady employment.

With that said, let's take a look at how the steel industry has changed in 1Q21, which was the first quarter of what should be a record-breaking quarter for a lot of companies in the industry.

In the case of X, "stronger for longer" aims to capture renewed confidence in strong demand and market fundamentals as well as low steel supply chain inventories. I believe they hit the nail on the head here as this is, in fact, the core of the current economic situation. We're witnessing an economic development where demand is accelerating due to (global) economic reopenings with support from vaccines and the fact that most companies didn't order enough inventories as demand was low for more than a year. Hence, we are now dealing with very tight inventories (graph below). Total business inventories are close to 1.2x sales. That's equal to the Great Financial Crisis lows. Auto inventories are about to hit 1x sales.

Needless to say, it's no surprise that X is expecting business to show a serious uptick as the company is at the very start of the steel supply chain, which includes appliances, autos, construction, etc.

As a result of tight inventories, steel prices have accelerated at a pace not seen in decades. Steel prices are now almost $700 above 2018 peak levels and up 4x since the 2020 lows.

Needless to say, this means that X gets the benefit from higher demand AND higher pricing. As a result, 2021 is expected to be a blowout year in terms of revenue, EBITDA, and other financial indicators.

In 2021, EBITDA is expected to rise to $3.5 billion. This number is set to fall to $1.8 billion as pent-up demand will fade going into next year. Nonetheless, strong positive free cash flow is expected to stay with more than $900 million in 2021 free cash flow and $400 million in 2020. As a result, we will more than likely see a net-debt decline to $2.5 billion next year, which will push net debt/EBITDA below 2.0x.

If everything goes right and we're looking at a multi-year economic expansion, we should expect X to report consistent, double-digit EBITDA margins, resulting in a continuous debt reduction.

Valuation/Gameplay

X is trading at a $6.40 billion market cap. Using next year's EBITDA ($1.8 billion) and net debt ($2.5 billion) to adjust for what looks like a one-of-a-kind year in 2021, we are looking at an $8.9 billion enterprise value, and a 4.9x EBITDA multiple. When using an 8x EBITDA valuation, we get a fair market cap of $11.9 billion, which translates to a stock price of $44. In other words, the bull case remains unchanged - at least when it comes to the valuation. If investors continue to price in higher growth, this stock could go back to 2018-peak levels.

The reason I'm getting cautious is that a lot of steel companies aren't that attractively valued anymore. This is based on the fact that as soon as economic growth slows, acceptable valuations drop to 4-5x EBITDA to account for the above-average (cyclical) risks that come with owning a steel stock.

Right now, the ISM Manufacturing index is at one of its highest levels in recent history. This indicates above-average economic growth. It makes sense as that is what we will get this year. However, it also means that investors will slowly move away from steel stocks as the risk/reward drops when an indicator is this high. The best risk-reward is when economic indicators are high and when steel valuations seem 'high' due to weak economic growth.

Nonetheless, I am not turning bearish. I'm not urging anyone to short, as that could be devastating. While the risk/reward has become unfavorable, the wild-card is high inflation. I'm not hinting at runaway inflation, but if the Federal Reserve is unable to keep inflation under control next year, I think we will witness a situation where the government is forced to take action to support full employment. This could technically be done through emergency infrastructure bills and other measures that involve the steel industry with bipartisan support. For now, I think the Federal Reserve will hike going into 2022 as I explained in this article. That would, in addition to current economic indicators, be a reason for steel investors to sell. But then again, if supply chain issues and a weaker dollar continue to boost inflation, we could see a scenario where X rises to $50 and beyond.

Takeaway

I own a lot of cyclical stocks (listed in my Seeking Alpha biography), that will get hurt in a scenario where economic growth falls. However, unlike X, they pay a dividend and are able to create more shareholder value. That's why I consider X to be a trading vehicle instead of a long-term investment. Right now, the company is up significantly from its 2020 lows as it benefits from much higher steel prices and significant pent-up demand. On top of that, the company bought the remaining stake in the Big River Steel company, which will allow X to boost its hot-rolled coil production and enhance margins. With that in mind, I believe the company has room to run to $30-$35 without any trouble this year as I remain confident that inflation remains high with support from strong demand. However, longer-term, the risk/reward isn't getting better as the Federal Reserve is more than likely about to step in next year to combat inflation. Right now, we're already seeing that China is doing its part to keep costs under control.

Long story short, the risk/reward for X isn't perfect even though that might seem the case based on its valuation. Yes, there's room to grow and even a wild-card that could push this stock to $50 and beyond. However, given the stock's cyclical pattern, I do not advise investors/traders to initiate large positions at current levels. Keep your position small if you decide to buy steel exposure, and consider taking profits if you bought last year.

