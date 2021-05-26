Photo by lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is a risky stock at this time due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in India. However, should domestic travel demand in India pick up again in the second half of the year, then significant upside could lie ahead for the stock.

Background

Like many other companies in the hospitality industry, MakeMyTrip Limited saw a strong rebound in price post-March 2020, based on vaccine optimism and a rebound in the travel sector.

As the largest online travel company in India, MakeMyTrip Limited had been benefiting significantly from a strong rebound in domestic travel demand across the country.

While the stock has kept on rallying for the first quarter of 2021, price has undergone significant consolidation recently - with a renewed wave of recent coronavirus outbreaks in India being a significant reason for this.

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

When looking at the Q4 and full year 2021 results, revenue across the company's business segments is understandably down substantially due to the sharp drop in travel and mobility caused by COVID-19.

Source: MakeMyTrip Limited Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

With that being said, revenue growth has still continued to climb from the previous quarter.

Leading the recovery was growth in Hotels and Packages revenue of 56% from the previous quarter to $38.1 million - which is also the company's largest segment by revenue - accounting for nearly half of the total $79.2 million in revenue for 4Q 2021.

Air ticketing revenue, which represents the second largest revenue segment, saw growth of 33% to $24.2 million from the previous year.

In particular, the domestic travel market has been leading the rebound in revenue up till now.

One key consideration for firms in the hospitality industry during this time has been that of prudent cash flow management, i.e. conserving enough cash to make up for the drop in revenue while also being able to meet short-term liabilities.

In this regard, the fact that the company has been able to grow cash and cash equivalents throughout the year has been quite encouraging.

Source: MakeMyTrip Limited Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

When taking a closer look at current vs. non-current liabilities, we see that short-term loans and borrowings have increased by a large margin to over $201 million. At the same time, longer-term debt has decreased to just over $2 million.

Source: MakeMyTrip Limited Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

In this regard, it is encouraging that the company has managed to grow its cash and cash equivalents to over $295 million, as this puts MakeMyTrip Limited in a good position to meet its short-term debt obligations while the sector continues to recover.

Given the fact that earnings are artificially lower than would be the case in normal times, attempting to value the company on this basis would make little sense at this time.

Source: ycharts.com

However, we see that the 1-year forward P/E ratio has dropped significantly below levels seen in 2020 despite recently encouraging earnings results - and this is likely to be in large part due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Should travel demand in India rebound faster than expected, then there is a possibility that the stock could be trading at a discount at this time.

Looking Forward

While the company had been seeing a slow yet steady rebound in travel demand, renewed coronavirus outbreaks in India are a cause for concern and the uncertain trajectory of the ongoing crisis brings the risk that travel demand could decline heading into the next quarter.

With many countries continuing to advise against all but essential travel to many parts of the world due to COVID-19, it is likely that revenue from the international travel segment would have remained subdued in any case.

The main risk at this point is travel demand and mobility within India itself remaining low in the coming months. With that being said, one advantage that India has with respect to tourism is that travel demand tends to peak between October to March, where the climate is drier and the monsoon season that takes place during the traditional summer months in the Northern Hemisphere can be avoided.

In this regard, should we see a situation whereby the COVID-19 outbreak is under control within the next few months - India could continue to benefit from renewed tourism demand (even if largely domestic), while other travel companies will likely see a decline in demand over the winter months across the United States and Europe, along with the possibility of renewed infection waves across the region further discouraging travel during this time.

India's large population is advantageous in this regard, as it means the country is not as dependent on international tourism as other countries may be to significantly bolster revenue - travel demand is likely to remain vibrant in the absence of lockdowns. Indeed we had been seeing mobility climb back to near pre-pandemic levels across the country before the latest outbreak.

Conclusion

The situation with respect to COVID-19 across India no doubt remains uncertain. However, the company has prudently managed its cash flow throughout the crisis and has already shown its ability to recover quickly from the effects of a temporary slump in demand. While the stock is inherently risky due to both the volatility across the travel industry and the fact that this is an emerging markets stock, MakeMyTrip could be a buy if the coronavirus outbreak in India start to abate in the coming months and we see domestic travel demand start to rebound.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.