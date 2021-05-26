Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The lidar space remains the Wild West of the public stock market where companies went public via SPACs at high valuations based on current revenues. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is the leader in the space with connections to the biggest auto companies and the first to go public, but the stock remains at an elevated valuation. My investment thesis is more Neutral on Luminar after the recent sell-off leaves the stock closer to the lows.

Still On Track

The Q1 results from Luminar were encouraging in that the lidar sensor company still appears on track with internal financial estimates. The company reported Q1 revenues of $5.3 million and maintained 2021 revenue guidance at $25 million to $30 million.

The company has signed important deals with Pony.ai and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) UpNext to further goals for substantial revenue growth in the next few years. Similar to other lidar sensor companies, Luminar originally guided for revenues to jump from only $26 million this year to reach $837 million in 2025.

A key component for reaching these growth targets is the forward-looking order book soaring from just $1.3 billion entering the year to $10.0 billion in 2025. The company has already stated a plan to exceed the forward pipeline goal of 40% growth this year, or the equivalent of ending the year with a forward order book topping $1.8 billion.

The deal with Pony.ai appears set to accelerate revenues as the company pushes forward with a 200-vehicle robo-taxi fleet in five urban areas in China and the U.S. A successful robo-taxi deployment could help push forward sales in the automotive sector where most AVs aren't expected to hit the roads until 2024 or beyond.

The deal with Airbus isn't likely as lucrative in the near term. The urban air mobility sector is still reliant on FFA certification of planes in 2024 and years away from autonomous flights. Luminar working with a premier company in the aviation sector is very promising for the long-term move beyond just the automotive space.

Possibly the most interesting news of the week is the company providing Tesla (TSLA) lidar sensors for testing after CEO Elon Musk famously dismissed lidar technology as a "fool's errand". Musk has always suggested the technology was too expensive and complicated.

The stock is selling off after the EV auto manufacturer announced Tesla Vision yesterday to replace radar technology. Tesla is moving forward with a camera-based Autopilot system beginning with deliveries in May 2021 for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla working with Luminar sensors would suggest at least some level of market leadership in an area already crowded with up to six public firms now.

Still Not Cheap

The stock has been in a downtrend ever since the original surge a few months after the SPAC deal with Gores Metropoulos was announced. Luminar hit an incredible high near $48 while the stock only trades for $20 now.

Source: Finviz

The company is a lot closer to commercialization of lidar sensor sales now in mid-2021 with an original 2024 revenue target of $418 million reaching $837 million in 2025. Along with the SPAC deal, Luminar had promoted that 90% of these revenues would come from existing partners such as Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). The recent deals could boost these original revenue targets.

Unfortunately at $20, the stock has a market cap closer to $7 billion placing Luminar still trading in the range of 8.5x 2025 revenue targets. The company did offer an illustrative 2030 target of the forward-looking order book reaching $60 billion and ~$5 billion in revenue-generating up to $2.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA at 50% margins.

With competitors like Aeva (AEVA) and Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) signing major AV deals, Luminar isn't without strong competitors grabbing deals while it may be focused on big-ticket names like Tesla and Mobileye, owned by Intel (INTC). These deals might not commercialize or last considering Mobileye is already rumored to want to build an internal lidar by 2025, leaving Luminar spinning their wheels.

As CEO Austin Russell perfectly mentions on the Q1 earnings call, the best technology doesn't always win in a new industry that hasn't existed before:

This is a technology, a product in an industry that's never existed before and something that we've been having to pioneer at the tip of the spear. Because even if you have the perfect vision, technology or product you need a world-class team to be able to execute scale and go to market with commercial wins and build the critical infrastructure for the business.

For these reasons, investors shouldn't get too aggressive on this stock. Luminar has a bright future, but the company is still a couple of years away from material revenues as the Volvo deal and others start to commercialize in the next year or so.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Luminar continues to make progress towards an autonomous vehicle future. The company has signed several promising deals to boost their forward-looking order book, but the stock is still stretched for a stock market that isn't always comfortable with loss-producing companies. If Luminar was to fall further, the stock would be far more appealing, but investors may never get that opportunity as the order book builds.