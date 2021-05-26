Photo by vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to SA news, Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) cautious stance on NAND capex pulled down Western Digital (WDC) stock, and I assume Micron's as well, since MU and WDC dropped 2.0% and 1.2% respectively, on May 25.

This capex issue reversed gains from the day before after an article in DigiTimes forecast double-digit memory price growth. DRAM contract prices, which already have grown 20% in Q2 2021, are expected to increase by an additional 10-20% during Q3. NAND flash contract prices are expected to increase about 10% in Q3, driven by the cryptocurrency-driven demand boom for high-capacity SSDs. MU had increased 2.7% on May 24.

I will show in this article that investors have forgotten that rampant DRAM capex spend by memory companies in 2017 were responsible for the breakdown of the industry, which is now only recovering based on the uptick in prices stated above. In my Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace article of the same title, I also detailed NAND capex spend.

DRAM Average Selling Price and Capex

Chart 1 shows DRAM average selling prices ("ASPs") of Micron, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix on a quarterly basis between Q1 2016 and Q1 2021. We see a peak in ASPs in 2H 2018, followed by a drop that is only just now recovering in 2021.

Chart 1

Table 1 shows DRAM capex by company on a yearly basis over the same period. DRAM capex tracks ASPs, coinciding with the ASP peak with the maximum of $26.8 in 2018.

The reason is simple, as detailed in The Information Network’s report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.” Memory companies increased spending, which increased capacity, and which caused overcapacity, an inventory overhang, and a drop in ASPs.

As shown in Table 2, in 2017 and 2018, the DRAM industry was in a period of undersupply, and hence the increase in capex spend. Unfortunately, the large capex increases in 2018-2019 created a period of oversupply in 2019 and 2020.

Supply increased 23.3% in 2019 and 20.6% in 2020. However, demand increased just 13.7% in 2019, which was the start of oversupply. Work/study/stay-at-home orders because of Covid-19 resulted in increased demand for DRAMs with strong growth in PCs, gaming stations, and cloud servers. As a result, demand increased 27.2% in 2020.

We are now in a period of undersupply in 2021. It warrants an increase in capex, but as MU’s CEO continues to point out, the company is viewing capex judiciously.

Chart 2 shows MU’s stock performance during this same period. In the 2018-2019 period, we see an increase in MU’s stock that mirrors the increase in ASPs.

All the technology stocks exhibited a bump in stock prices around the election, which in the past month has fallen back to lower prices. That’s the topic of a future article.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

Memory companies have learned that excessive capex spending was the root cause of a drop in ASPs that are only just recovering. As a result, we are seeing judicious capex spend by Micron and Samsung, which will increase 21% and 18%, respectively. SK Hynix plans to increase memory capex 47% in 2021, but this follows a decrease of 30% in 2020.

Although the drop in ASPs has stabilized and are trending up, revenues are rising because of the increase in bit growth of the chips. Micron expects 2021 DRAM industry bit demand growth in the high teens, with DRAM industry supply to be below demand. This stronger-than-expected industry demand has reduced supplier DRAM inventories, which when combined with disciplined industry capex in 2020 and the vaccine-driven recovery from the pandemic, should result in further tightening of the DRAM market through calendar 2021.