Photo by RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides customized payment cards to businesses and their customers.

MQ has grown rapidly, largely due to its substantial relationship with Square, its largest customer.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company and Technology

Oakland, California,-based Marqeta was founded to develop a platform to digitize commercial payments between businesses and their customers via its open APIs.

Management is headed by founder, Chairperson, and CEO Jason Gardner, who was previously co-founder of PropertyBridge.

Below is a brief overview video of Marqeta's platform:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Issuing - physical, virtual, or tokenized cards

Processing - transaction processing

Applications - development tools, administration, anti-fraud, chargebacks

Marqeta has received at least $502 million in equity investment from investors including 83North, DFS Services (DFS), Granite Ventures, ICONIQ, and Coatue.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks relationships with technology-forward firms via direct sales and marketing teams.

In 2020, the company processed $60.1 billion of total processing volume, an increase of 177% from 2019's result.

Compensation & Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Compensation & Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 41.5% 2020 43.7% 2019 60.4%

(Source)

The Compensation & Benefits efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Compensation & Benefits spend, rose to 1.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Compensation & Benefits Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.3 2020 1.2

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

MQ’s most recent calculation was 113% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm has performed at an extremely high level in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 123% EBITDA % -10% Total 113%

(Source)

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate in 2019 and 2020 was an extremely high 200%. A figure over 100% means the firm is generating incremental revenue from the same customer cohort and indicates strong product/market fit and efficient sales & marketing efforts. (Source)

Notably, 70% of its total revenue base came from one customer, Square (SQ).

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. market for credit card issuing will be an estimated $98.9 billion in 2021.

This represents an expected average annualized market growth of 0.5% from 2016 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in aggregate household debt and per capita disposable income.

Also, e-commerce sales represent a strong growth vector for innovative card issuance capabilities.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Global Payments (GPN)

Fiserv (FISV)

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

WEX (WEX)

Comdata

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY)

Stripe (STRIP)

Others

Financial Performance

Marqeta’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin trending upward

Reduced operating loss and net loss

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 107,983,000 123.2% 2020 $ 290,292,000 102.6% 2019 $ 143,267,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 49,857,000 168.6% 2020 $ 117,907,000 95.0% 2019 $ 60,453,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 46.17% 2020 40.62% 2019 42.20% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (10,652,000) -9.9% 2020 $ (47,087,000) -16.2% 2019 $ (58,863,000) -41.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (12,838,000) 2020 $ (47,695,000) 2019 $ (58,200,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 17,870,000 2020 $ 50,273,000 2019 $ (15,428,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Marqeta had $247.6 million in cash and $193.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $74.2 million.

IPO Details

Marqeta intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into their index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes and to fund our growth strategies, including continued investments in our business globally. We may use some of the net proceeds to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to the vesting and settlement of RSUs. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds that we receive to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products, services, technologies, or other assets. We do not, however, have any agreements or commitments to enter into any acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Nomura, HSBC, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

Marqeta is seeking public investment to fund its general corporate expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth typical of a high-growth technology company.

Operating losses and net losses are dropping, indicating a potential path to profitability in the future.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was a very strong $74.2 million.

Compensation & Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending lower as revenues have increased; its Compensation & Benefits efficiency rate was a reasonably strong 1.3X.

Its other metric performed - the Rule of 40 metric and its dollar-based net revenue retention rate - were among the highest I’ve seen from a technology company going public.

The market opportunity for credit card issuing in all its forms is large and MQ appears to be quickly taking market share from existing players and parlaying its relationship with Square for company growth.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 34.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its reliance on Square for 70% of its current revenue, a very high concentration risk.

Although MQ has concentration risk, I look forward to learning management’s valuation assumptions for the IPO.

I’ll provide an update at that time.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.