Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) has filed to raise $40.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biomedical company created to provide women with minimally-invasive, non-surgical products.

FEMY is generating a small amount of revenue from some of its products and is in development on several others.

Company and Technologies

Suwanee, Georgia-based Femasys was founded to initially develop permanent birth control and occlusion confirmation systems.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, CEO and president Kathy Lee-Sepsick, who has previously been a senior executive in medical technology companies.

The firm's lead products are its FemBloc and FemChec contraception technologies, as well as its FemaSeed artificial insemination infertility treatment system.

Below is the current status of the firm's program pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $78 million in equity investment and include John Dyett, CFIC-2015 NV Kim Woo Investments and SPK Femasys LLC.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. contraceptive market was an estimated $7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing awareness of the need for sexual and reproductive health among women of child-bearing years and increasing options for contraceptive methods and products.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future market trajectory in the U.S. for various types of products:

Also, the pills segment accounted for the largest market share by product type, followed by intrauterine devices and the use of condoms, as the chart shows below:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Cook Medical

CooperSurgical

MedGyn Products

Rocket Medical

Dysis Medical

Guided Therapeutics

Numerous non--permanent birth control product makers

Financial Status

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 329,775 26.6% 2020 $ 1,037,918 11.7% 2019 $ 929,064 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 236,733 26.4% 2020 $ 731,385 3.7% 2019 $ 705,386 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 71.79% 2020 70.47% 2019 75.92% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,826,548) -553.9% 2020 $ (6,933,143) -668.0% 2019 $ (11,637,184) -1252.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,830,232) 2020 $ (6,914,992) 2019 $ (11,271,948) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,160,682) 2020 $ (4,933,015) 2019 $ (11,005,996) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $2 million in cash and $4.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details and Commentary

Femasys intends to raise $40.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Existing shareholders may indicate an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although we don't know the details of this element with the current filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the clinical development program for the FemBloc system to fund the clinical development program for the FemaSeed system to fund product development and research and development activities; to hire additional personnel; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Chardan and JonesTrading.

Femasys is seeking public investment to continue development and commercialization efforts for its various products and research programs.

The firm's products generating sales are its FemCerv tissue sampling system and FemVue infertility diagnosis system.

The market opportunity for its permanent contraceptive solutions is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% from now until then.

The company's investor syndicate does not include any widely-known venture capital firms.

Chardan is the lead left underwriter and there is no performance data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the firm's concentration of its investment into its FemBloc and FemaSeed systems, both of which will need additional R&D efforts and trials as well as FDA approval.

When we learn more about management's assumptions about the IPO's pricing and valuation, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.