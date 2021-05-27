Start Your Crypto Waves Free Trial

The following text is a transcript for our readers who would like to follow along:

Daniel Snyder

Hey, I’m Daniel Snyder with Seeking Alpha. Welcome to this incredible interview that we have with Jason Appel from Crypto Waves newsletter here on Seeking Alpha. Jason has been behind some of the best calls using the Elliott Wave theory within the crypto realm. Jason, how are you doing today?

Jason Appel

Doing great, thank you Daniel!

Daniel Snyder

Great. So, I just want to go ahead and dive into this. This has been an incredible week for crypto. Actually, this month, right? We started off towards $60K, now we’re getting a pullback. There’s Elon Musk in the news coming out about the energy required to mine crypto. Which he doesn’t believe in. Cathie Wood comes out, gives the upper price target for $500,000 for one bitcoin! What is your take on all this? What is the price action telling you when it comes to bitcoin or Ethereum?

Jason Appel

Well, the price action right now is telling me that we’re in a correction inside of a larger bull cycle. I still see the price action as bullish overall, even though this week we’ve had an incredible decline down 50% from the highs in bitcoin last month. But this correction is still part of the greater bull cycle we’re in.

As far as Elon Musk and Cathie Wood, Elon Musk’s public revelations that bitcoin takes a lot of energy to mine are not exactly news. That’s information that is periodically released. And it’s an interesting thing to assign the decline to that. Ryan and I don’t particularly speculate too much as to why prices decline. We more choose to analyze the action just as it is, in terms of price.

Daniel Snyder

Right, and that’s because you’re using the Elliott Wave theory, correct? So, you’re not worried about what China is doing to bitcoin. Or what the IRS is looking to do with our new tax forms. You’re strictly looking at price and just trying to calculate from there?

Jason Appel

Exactly. So, you know at any given time there’s plenty of news happening as crypto becomes more public, more visible. There’s more and more news about it. At any given time, there’s plenty of news that can be bullish or bearish for price. I don’t wish to opine as to what’s causing the different moves. It’s not strange for someone to say that what’s happening in China is causing people to sell.

Daniel Snyder

You’re in the full, “This is a bull market.” You are fully in that boat. You’re not looking at this, pretty much 50% decline to say, “Oh no, we’re in a bear market,” like it would be with stocks. You’re saying, “This is just a pullback. Buyers are about to step back in.’ Do you see any catalyst that is going to push the next leg higher?

Jason Appel

As far as news, I don’t know what will be the next piece of news in the cycle that will propel us higher. I don’t have a crystal ball to see what’s going to happen in real-world evens and such!

But I can say that, even with this decline taking price down more than 50% in bitcoin at this point, it really has still stayed within the parameters of our Elliott Wave support. As long as we’re holding those Elliott Wave supports, we will favor a bullish resolution once the selling has completed.

Daniel Snyder

Gotcha. We talked about bitcoin. Some of our viewers might be in Ethereum, so are you saying that it’s the same case for Ethereum? That we’re still holding the bull market?

Jason Appel

Indeed. I would say that Ethereum, right now, has the potential for a deeper decline here than bitcoin does, in terms of what we’re seeing in our Elliott Wave. We’re between two different potentials here, where ether could find support right alongside and in tandem with bitcoin, and then head quite a bit higher.

I still have much higher bullish targets on ether. But it’s possible that, after this current round of selling is done, that ether has another test of the low and then to head back higher.

To speak in more specifics: I could see ether down in the mid-teens, something in the $1,300 to $1,700 range. But from there, I still see a bullish resolution from that, and we could see ether in the $9,000 level later this year or into 2022.

Daniel Snyder

That’s news to me. Because, as we hear about a lot, there’s less and less volume in this market because of Ethereum staking. Or even with bitcoin, people are buying bitcoin and holding the bitcoin, reducing volume. Is that why we’re getting this increased volatility? Because of the new staking with Ethereum 2.0?

Jason Appel

It could be. It certainly could be. The less liquidity that you have on the market, the easier it is to push price around.

That said, people taking ether and bitcoin off of the exchanges to hold it would tend to have a more bullish outcome on price. More bullish effect because, essentially, you’re reducing the available supply. Relative to whatever demand is out there. Price would propel higher. But certainly with the reduced liquidity here, we can see more volatility, exactly as you’re talking about. That’s a reasonable argument indeed.

Daniel Snyder

I have to ask you: You’re such a firm believer in Elliott Wave theory and using this in the crypto world. Why do you think Elliott Wave theory is working within crypto? Especially since it’s a newer space. I mean, Elliott Wave theory goes back in the stock market for decades.

Jason Appel

Elliott Wave theory is primarily a tool to gauge what’s happening in sentiment in different markets. Our methodology involving use of a lot of Fibonacci mathematics to more accurately and more objectively look at the different wave structures is certainly very helpful to get more accurate targets and get a better sense of turns and inflection points of importance in the market.

Crypto is not a space yet that has an established set of fundamentals, as to: What are the fundamental drivers that intrigue investors into buying more? Or selling? Increasing or reducing risk, et cetera.

Even when you look over the stock market, there are plenty of disagreements as to what specific fundamentals, given all the information that’s available about companies, litany of details about the company’s performance and fundamental details about the space that they’re in… There’s still disagreement in the stock market as to, “What are the key fundamentals that will drive price?”

But with crypto here being so young, it’s almost a purely sentiment-driven market. It’s very difficult to say, “What are the fundamentals that are driving price?”

Daniel Snyder

In our last interview with Ryan – who, anyone watching that may not be aware, Ryan Wilday is your partner in the Crypto Waves newsletter – he was telling us that you guys didn’t look at all the white paper for all the crypto coins that you follow. So, that makes complete sense that you’re just focused on the price-chart action.

But speaking of which: You cover bitcoin, you cover Ethereum… And you cover a ton of altcoins. So, how is it that you and Ryan decide which altcoins you will cover within your Crypto Waves newsletter?

Jason Appel

I do a scan each week through a variety of different coins. I will look on the various exchanges that I’m trading on, to see which ones are trading sizable volume. Which ones are big movers. And typically, we’ll go from here: a survey of them. We’ll go through charts. We’ll do Elliott Wave analysis on them. Those that have attractive Elliott Wave setups will make it to our list of cryptos to follow. If there’s really something that we see a more short-term or medium timeframe trading opportunity, we’ll look to take a position in that.

We do post those potential trade set-ups inside of our service that’s available to our members.

Daniel Snyder

Let’s touch on the people that haven’t gotten into crypto yet, though. So, this market is all across the news. It’s very volatile. And we’ve had such a big pullback. What is the state of the market right now for people that might be curious about entering or maybe want to wait for a second because they’re expecting more of a pullback? What would you say to people right now if they’re trying to find their entry point?

Jason Appel

I wouldn’t necessarily say that everybody should be jumping in here. I would say, though, to those that are interested in the space, one of the things that I tend to notice anecdotally is that when price is at or near its all-time highs, or nearing some very important high, tends to be the point where those who are looking to get into it are really excited about what it’s doing. They have a lot of fear of missing out. And they’ll jump in right at the highs.

Similarly, when price declines tremendously, like we’ve seen 50% in a short period of time, those same people are also very fearful of jumping in at this point because they’re seeing a lot of volatility.

So, I see a lot of people out there who are driven by fear, basically, in both directions! They’re fearful of putting their money at risk when prices are declining. And they’re fearful of missing out when prices are booming. We want to look at things in sort of the opposite of that. So long as we are maintaining our support levels, we look at pullbacks as an opportunity.

For example, everyone in Crypto Waves has seen that Ryan and I have been showing, over the past several weeks, that we’ve been reducing our overall exposure to have a lot of available cash on hand to purchase at these lower levels here.

The general tenor of the chat room that we operate is not in a panic right now. There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of verve in the room. But it generally doesn’t have the tenor of a lot of panic. Instead, people are seeing that this is an opportunity. This is a pullback; you want to buy at a discount. That’s your best opportunity.

For those who are new to the space and looking to get in, understand that you want to not be interacting with the market from a very fearful place. You want to look at it with an opportunistic sense, so that when prices are cheap, that’s when you want to be buying. And when prices really boom and get rich, that’s when you want to take a little bit of your risk off the table.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, I couldn’t agree more. Jason, you are a very generous man. You gave us a lot of little inside information within this interview. Let’s go ahead and stop here. I’m sure there’s going to be more bitcoin and crypto news right around the corner – probably as soon as we release this! It seems to be popping up every minute of every day now.

For everyone watching, if you would like to do a trial of Crypto Waves, use the link below this video, jump into the service with Jason and Ryan. They will help guide you with the Elliott Wave theory and the wild, wild west of cryptocurrencies. Jason, thank you so much for your time today. We definitely owe you one.

Jason Appel

Thank you, Daniel, I appreciate it. Take care.

