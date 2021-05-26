Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a series of articles evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Funds), I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields. I evaluated them looking at their ability in the past to support their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in " How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series, here.

The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO). I have previously looked at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) which is also a technology-themed fund. With a yield of 9.65%, AIO is more attractive to an income investor, provided it can support its very generous distribution. SA reports the yield based on the last 12 months of distribution payments, which includes a large year-end special distribution paid out of short-term capital gains. Based on the regular distribution of $0.1250 a month, the yield is more like 5.6%. This is still better than BST which has a yield of 4.8%.

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Let's first look at how AIO did in 2020 in its earnings and distribution. How did the total NAV return look?

Total NAV return hit almost 49%. That is quite impressive given the difficulties that COVID placed on the economy in 2020. But how did NAV do?

NAV also showed quite the improvement in 2020. We can see the drop to just $16 a share early in the COVID pandemic. But then the fund put on an impressive show of growth. And unlike some other funds I have looked at, this growth didn't stall in the late summer. In fact, NAV was up about 35% for the year. This in part explains the big special distribution at year-end as a CEF must distribute 90% of the income it got from dividends and interest and distribute 98% it gets from capital gains.

Looking at the distributions for 2020, I see several positive notes. First, there is no ROC, so there isn't any destructive ROC. With the big increase in NAV, there wasn't much worry about destructive NAV, but it is still good to see more evidence that the fund is supporting its distribution.

Looking at the year-end special distributions there are two things to note. First, none of that distribution was sourced from income. So the fund managers did a good job of determining how much income the fund's portfolio would generate and distributed 90% or more of it in the regular dividend. AIO is a pretty new fund and management doesn't always get that right at first. Second, the source of the special distribution was entirely short-term gains. So we can't count on this amount going forward. And the distribution was all short-term gains because the fund was too new at that time to have any long-term capital gains.

Total distributions for 2020, including the year-end special distribution, were $2.4554. Based on the average NAV of $22.71 this was a yield on NAV of 10.81%. Based on the peak NAV of $28.75 this was a yield on NAV of 8.54%. These are well below the total NAV return of 48.7% and are yet more evidence that AIO fully covered its distributions in 2020.

Long-Term Trends

Any fund can have a good year (or a bad one too) that is not typical of its long-term performance. So I always like to look at longer time periods. However, AIO has an inception date of October 31, 2019. So there isn't a lot of long-term there. This is why the capital gains sourced year-end distribution was all short-term gains. With such a short history, there is more risk in investing in AIO. The two firms that manage AIO, Virtus and AllianzGI have been around for a while.

So let's take a look at the total span the fund has been around.

Almost 61% total NAV return since inception. I do notice that the impressive growth in the first year has slowed some. Likely that is due to the increased distribution.

Total NAV growth since inception has been 42%. And as I suspected the increase in the distributions in 2021 has slowed NAV growth.

Total distributions since inception are $3.0804. Based on the average NAV of $23.96 that produces a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 12.85% which is well below the total return on NAV over that period of approximately 61%. So since its inception, a fairly short time period, AIO has done an excellent job of covering its distributions.

Future Distribution Coverage

While it is nice that the fund has been able to cover its distributions so far, for those who are buying or holding shares now, future coverage is as or more important.

Convertible securities, both bonds and preferred shares, have been quite hot the last couple of years. While solid performance is likely to continue, I expect that to slow down some. That likely means the special year-end distribution will be smaller over the next few years. They don't pay a big yield, so that will likely not impact income figures. I don't see much if any danger to the regular distributions in this asset layout.

Based on the fund investing in high tech (particularly artificial intelligence), this allocation to various industries does make sense. Deere (DE) seems a bit strange to me but I suppose large farm equipment can benefit from AI (I know they use GPS and satellite information because they talk about it in TV ads I have seen). Generally, I don't see a lot of danger to the regular distribution here either. I expect the biggest change will hit the year-end special distribution more than the regular distribution as that is paid from capital gains.

Conclusion

AIO is a new CEF with just a little over a year of existence. That in itself carries some risk. But I like the sector, I like one of the other funds the manager has a role in (DNP), and I like the regular distribution. I wouldn't count on the year-end distribution (it is why it's called special after all), so the yield looks to be 5.58%. Given the yield from BST is only 4.81%, it might be worth the risk to open a small position if you too like this sector.