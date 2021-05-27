Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

This is an update to our previous Natuzzi article. Natuzzi reported €5.3M in EBITDA in Q1 after lease expenses and exclusive of asset sale gains, in USD this is $6.5M in EBITDA or .58 cents per share. NTZ called out 16% written order growth acceleration in April versus the already strong Q1. With Europe reopening and orders set to comp up 30-45%+ versus 2019 (more on this later), the Rest of World backlog still very high and NTZ being in better position now to fill orders faster as supply chain and manufacturing headwinds eased as NTZ claimed two months ago that they had finally reached "near full capacity" – NTZ should comp up at least 15% vs. 2019, which would be US$530M in sales. Using a 37% gross margin, which is conservative given the company’s strategic direction to shift mix away from low margin private label over to branded. Plus higher reported sales/deliveries hitting the income statement in Q2-Q4, NTZ reported 36.2% GMs in Q1 - and there is going to be a step up in delivered orders in coming quarters so GMs should expand. NTZ should generate EBITDA (after lease expense) of at least $46.5M, or nearly $4.23 per share.

Bears continue to misunderstand 1) lack of reported revenue growth, and 2) Pasquale's past track record and profound transformation underway.1 - Bears don't seem to comprehend that revenue is not recorded until product is delivered, and lead times have been stretched due to supply chain issues industry wide. If you look at La-Z-Boy, Ethan Allen, and HOFT - each reported lack of revenue growth in Q4 because of the bottlenecks. NTZ said a couple months ago that they have finally reached near full manufacturing capacity - NTZ will now be able to deliver on more of the backlog in Q2-Q4, and do it faster throughout the rest of the year - NTZ will be able to deliver on at least €110-113M in reported revenue for the next 3 quarters. Which for the full year 2021 would be a ~15% comp versus 2019 - and if you run that through a conservative model we are talking $46.5M in EBITDA after lease expenses.2 - At times, investors' past perceptions of certain companies don't allow them to look at the present (and forward) reality. As we have laid out in previous articles, NTZ has been stubbornly overstaffed for years but will now have the revenue in 2021 and beyond that more appropriately matches its cost structure and thus significantly alleviating the company's kryptonite. The US DOS (directly owned stores) story is significantly underestimated, this is being led by a proven rockstar from RH (Jason Camp). US DOS have a very attractive margin and ROIC profile and NTZ has said they are aiming for 200 US stores. Additionally, the changing of the guard at CEO, with Pasquale transitioning to chairman, should be a catalyst for continued improvement in operating margins – of which there is a meaningful opportunity.“Mr. Achille will focus on all the actions required to foster the Natuzzi Group’s growth and to enhance its operating margin.”

European resurgence not priced in

From the UK reopening in the middle of April until the present, UK reviews for Natuzzi Italia are running at more than double the frequency of even the last furniture buying frenzy in August and September, and running at multiples of where historical review counts have been for Natuzzi UK.

Additionally, according to a Berenberg report from May 24th regarding UK furniture company DFS Furniture, “U.K. household items retailer DFS Furniture has material upside to estimates for both this year and the next, according to Berenberg. The brokerage says that order intake growth could currently be toward the high end of management's guided range for fiscal 2021 (6/30), which is based on 50% growth, leading to a 6% upgrade to pretax profit estimates for the year. Were the company to report fiscal 2021 order intake in line with the high end of its guidance, this would provide a further GBP10 million - or 15% - upgrade to our fiscal 2022 pretax profit estimates," it says (other analysts have echoed similar sentiments).

In conclusion, supply chain and manufacturing headwinds have significantly improved, NTZ’s written order growth will penetrate the P&L in Q2-Q4 which will prove to be a ~15% sales increase for 2021 versus 2019. NTZ will deliver gross margins of ~37% or better, and likely $4.23/share in EBITDA in 2021. NTZ has net cash and an abundance of liquidity with $65M in cash and an additional $40M in real estate value.

Our estimate of fair value

1x 2021 sales for existing Natuzzi business (in line with peers and below precedent transactions Italian furniture companies) = $48/share

Annual Distributions from minority interest in KUKA China JV = ~$7M at a 10x multiple = $6.36/share

US DOS additional growth opportunity, achieving an additional $50M/yr in EBITDA contribution by year 7, at a discounted 5x multiple = $22.73/share

Fair Value for NTZ = $77/share