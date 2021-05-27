New Preferred Stock IPOs, May 2021

Photo by JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

About the new issues

Regions Financial (RF) priced a $400 million offering of new series E non-cumulative preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.45%. Rated by all three of Moody’s, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, at Ba1, BB+, and BB, respectively, the new shares will eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol RF-E, following a temporary trading period on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:RFPEL.

Capital One Financial (COF) priced a $675 million offering of new series L non-cumulative preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.375%. Rated by all three of Moody’s, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, at Baa3, BB, and BB+, respectively, the new shares will eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol COF-L, following a temporary trading period on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:COFPL.

And fellow financial services company First Horizon (FHN) priced a $150 million offering of new series F non-cumulative preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.7%. The new shares have been rated by both Moody’s and Fitch, at Ba2 and BB-, respectively. The new series will eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol FHN-F, following a temporary trading period on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:FHNNP.

Closed End Fund (CEF) Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) priced a $40 million offering of new series A cumulative preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 5.25%. The company indicated that the offering proceeds will be used to make new investments for the fund. The new shares were assigned a credit rating of A2 by Moody’s, and will eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol ACP-P, following a temporary trading period on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:ACPPP.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW), an energy and environmental services company focused on the power and industrial sectors, priced an upsized offering of $100 million worth of new series A cumulative preferred shares. The company indicated that proceeds will go towards debt reduction, clean energy growth initiatives, as well as potential future acquisitions. The new shares are unrated, and will offer a fixed dividend rate of 7.75%. Following a temporary trading period on the OTC under symbol BWCXP, the new shares are expected to move to permanent symbol BW-A on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lument Finance Trust (LFT), a fund with a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments, priced an offering of $58 million of new series A preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 7.875%. The company indicated that the proceeds will go towards new portfolio investments. The new shares are unrated, and will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:LFTPP, before moving to their permanent symbol LFT-A on the New York Stock Exchange.

Back in February we highlighted the preferreds of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as preferred stock investment candidates for a COVID recovery, with all four series of preferred shares trading well below par value at the time. Since then, these have recovered to prices above par, and now, Pebblebrook (PEB) has priced an offering of 8 million shares of new series G cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 6.375%. The new series is unrated, and will eventually temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:PEBHP, before moving to permanent symbol PEG-G on the New York Stock Exchange.

Non-traded fund Priority Income Fund, managed by Prospect Capital Management - which also manages Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), priced an offering of 1,040,000 shares of new series H term preferred stock due 2026. The new shares were given a rating of BBB- by Egan-Jones, and offer a dividend rate of 6%. The shares will temporarily trade on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:PRIFH before moving to the New York Stock Exchange under symbol PRIF-H where they will join past series A through G – the G series having just been issued in March with a 6.25% dividend.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) priced a $100 million offering of new series H cumulative preferred shares. The unrated shares offer a fixed dividend rate of 6.125%, and the company indicated the proceeds will be used to redeem its 6.95% series E preferred (SHO-E) which became callable in March. There is also a 6.45% series F preferred outstanding (SHO-F) which became callable on 5/17/2021. The new series H shares will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:SNTHP, before moving to the New York Stock Exchange under permanent symbol SHO-H.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) priced a monster $1.85 billion offering of non-cumulative series LL preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.625%. The offering follows JPM’s $1.5 billion series JJ preferred issued in March. The new series will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:JPMLP, before moving to permanent symbol JPM-L on the New York Stock Exchange.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) – formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. – issued $60 million of new series D cumulative preferred stock, joining their series C shares which trade under symbol ACR-C. While the C series offer a fixed-to-floating dividend rate, the new series D shares offer a fixed 7.875%. The new shares are unrated, and will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol ACRDP before moving to permanent symbol ACR-D on the New York Stock Exchange.

Business Development Company (BDC) Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) priced an offering of $70 million worth of new publicly traded unsecured notes due 2028, which will trade on the Nasdaq under symbol OXSQG. The company indicated that proceeds will fund new portfolio investments including in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities. The new notes have been rated BBB by Egan-Jones Ratings Company, and offer a coupon of 5.5%.

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) – Farmer Mac for short – priced an offering of $125 million worth of new series G non-cumulative preferred shares, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.875%. The new series joins several other outstanding series (from C to F) with dividend rates from 5.25% to 6%. Trading will take place on the OTC exchange for a temporary period under symbol OTCPK:AGMGP, after which the new shares will move to their permanent home on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol AGM-G.

Ammunition company AMMO Inc. (POWW) priced an offering of just over a million shares of new series A cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 8.75%. The company indicated that the proceeds will be used for organic growth and general corporate purposes. The new shares trade on the Nasdaq under symbol POWWP.

Wireless carrier United States Cellular (USM) priced a $500 million offering of new exchange traded notes, offering a coupon of 5.5%. The company used a portion of the proceeds to redeem its previously-issued 7.25% notes which traded under symbol UZC. The new notes are due in 2070 and were rated Ba1, BB, and BB+ by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively. Trading symbol UZF was assigned to the new notes, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), a commercial real estate lender, priced an offering of 8 million shares of new series D cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 6.375%. The company indicated the possibility that a portion of the proceeds might go towards redemption of previously-issued preferred shares – the company has three other series outstanding, all already callable, which carry dividend rates of 8.25%, 7.75%, and 8.5%, respectively. The new D series is unrated, and will trade temporarily under symbol ABRRP before moving to permanent symbol ABR-D on the New York Stock Exchange.

Buying new shares for wholesale

Preferred stock IPOs often involve a temporary period during which OTC trading symbols are assigned until these securities move to their retail exchange, at which time they will receive their permanent symbols.

But there is no need to wait. Individual investors, armed with a web browser and an online trading account, can often purchase newly introduced preferred stock shares at wholesale prices just like the big guys (see "Preferred Stock Buyers Change Tactics For Double-Digit Returns" for an explanation of how the OTC can be used to purchase shares for discounted prices).

Those who have been following this strategy of using the wholesale OTC exchange to buy newly introduced shares for less than $25 are more able to avoid a capital loss if prices drop (if they choose to sell).

Your broker will automatically update the trading symbols of any shares you purchase on the OTC, once they move to their permanent symbols. A special note regarding preferred stock trading symbols: Annoyingly, unlike common stock trading symbols, the format used by exchanges, brokers and other online quoting services for preferred stock symbols is not standardized.

For example, a given Series A preferred stock might have a symbol ending in “-A” at TD Ameritrade, Google Finance and several others but this same security may end in “PR.A” at E-Trade and “.PA” at Seeking Alpha. For a cross-reference table of how preferred stock symbols are denoted by sixteen popular brokers and other online quoting services, see “Preferred Stock Trading Symbol Cross-Reference Table.”

This month’s spotlight on past preferred stock IPOs: Kimco

Normally in this section of our monthly articles, we highlight past preferred stocks now trading below par which might be of interest to research further as an investment candidate to buy. This month, we are going in the other direction, and highlighting past preferreds trading above par to research further as a candidate to use as a “source of funds” (i.e. to potentially think about as something to sell).

Kimco (KIM) has two series of perpetual preferred stocks outstanding, which will become callable next year: the series L shares become callable in June, while the series M shares become callable in December. Given the company’s strengthening credit profile, especially with the pending merger with Weingarten (WRI), we see a very strong possibility that these preferreds will be retired as soon as they are callable.

Adding to the strong odds for a call is the situation with Kimco’s investment into Albertsons (ACI): as of the end of the quarter, Kimco currently owns $760 million worth of Albertsons shares. Following the Albertsons IPO, Kimco’s equity investment has been subject to lock-up provisions, whereby every six months another swath of equity is free to be sold.

Albertsons has been paying a 10 cent quarterly dividend, equating to a current yield of 2.13% against the recent ACI share price of $18.75. Kimco would lose this income stream as shares of Albertsons are sold, but, Kimco is meanwhile paying 5.25% and 5.125% (at par), respectively, on their outstanding preferreds. It would take about $455 million to call both series, and Kimco would effectively “save” 3%+ on that amount by losing the ACI dividend but removing the preferred dividend obligation. That would result in $13.5+ million in net savings.

As such, we see a very strong possibility that KIM-L and KIM-M shareholders will be looking at calls at $25/share next year. And in reading through the most recent earnings conference call transcript, this very idea came up in the Q&A, with CFO Glenn Cohen saying as follows:

“Sure, it's Glenn. So as it relates to Albertsons, the lockup burns off 25% each six months. So the first 25% did burn off at the end of December, the next 25% would happen at the end of June. There still are other requirements related to our partners around it. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we're not anticipating monetizing anything in Albertsons this year. As we've talked about, we do see real opportunity in 2022 to start monetizing it, and using it towards debt reduction or redemption of our perpetual preferred that become callable in 2022.”

Given that both series presently trade at substantial premiums to par (the L shares are presently at a premium of $1.04/share while the M shares are presently at a premium of $1.36/share), the “Yield-To-Call” (YTC) is small: at present, we calculate the L shares at a 1.69% YTC, and the M shares at a 1.73% YTC. Granted, these preferreds will be paying their dividends until they are called, and that’s an above-zero return. But it would definitely make sense for holders of these preferreds to think about “recycling” their capital into different investment ideas, i.e. using these as a “source of funds” as new investment opportunities arise that look comparably more appealing and require cash.

Until Next Time…

Here at CDx3, our typical articles will provide month-end preferred stock (and ETD) IPO summaries, plus a look at selected past preferred stock IPOs. While this month we chose to highlight past IPOs trading above par as candidates to think about selling, often in this section of our monthly articles we highlight past preferred stock IPOs that are now trading below par - often the reward on offer for “imperfect” preferred stocks is very high relative to the fully CDx3-compliant professionally rated securities.

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service. Thanks for reading!