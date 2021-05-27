Western Digital Corp (WDC) CEO David Goeckeler Presents at JPMorgan's 49th Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) JPMorgan's 49th Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference May 26, 2021 2:10 PM ET

Good afternoon and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 49th Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference.

Very pleased to have the Executive team here from Western Digital. We've got Chief Financial Officer, David Goeckeler, Chief Financial Officer, Bob Eulau. Let me turn it over to Bob, who is going to read the safe harbor statement and then we'll go ahead and kick off the Q&A gentlemen.

Thank you for joining us today. Bob why don't you go away and take it away?

Thank you for joining us today. Bob why don’t you go away and take it away?

Robert Eulau

So we'll be making forward-looking statements and I ask that you read further SEC filings for the risk associated with these statements. We'll also be making references to non-GAAP financials and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website.

So thanks. I am going to turn back to you Harlan.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Great to have you guys here today. Dave, let me start it off with you. So you’ve been at Western Digital now for just over a year and I remember last year it was conference [ph] here, just joined and I asked you, what were you looking to bring to WD to much strategic, operational, financial best practices perspective? And then over the course of the year, you made some organizational changes, improved the competitiveness of the product portfolio, especially around data center and now we're starting to see the benefits, right? And if I look at your June quarter guidance; revenues, gross margins, operating margins will be up year over year.

Part of it is the fundamental environment is better, but part of it is the improved product portfolio. So maybe start us off with what were the changes you made organizationally over the past 12 months? What initiatives did you put in place to improve product technology, operational and financial execution, and more importantly, how do you feel about WDS competitiveness as a leader in the storage markets going forward?

So Harland, first of all, it's great to be here. Thanks for having us and everybody that's tuned in. We appreciate your time and your interest in Western Digital. You're right. You did get me early in my tenure here last year. I can say I'm more happy to be here now. I've just gotten more conviction about the company. I came here Arlen, as you know, I have just a very large conviction in the technology architecture that the world is building, which is a very, very powerful cloud, very highly capable, ever more powerful end devices, all tied together by high-speed networks. That is a technology platform that the rest of the world is innovating on and it is disrupting almost every single industry out there. And Western Digital plays a key role in two key pieces of that, which is core foundation of the cloud and of the device and so I thought that it was a great place to be as this technology architecture continues to get built out.

Now we had a pandemic. I think that just accelerated everything. But after being here a year, I have made some changes. We made some changes as a leadership team. It starts with the technology. I think we're in a very good position where the storage for that architecture, both in the cloud where the foundation of the cloud, I think that's always a great place to be. And we're the foundational device. And so we have a great portfolio and we have a great go to market system. We have access to enormous breadth of markets from a very at-scale retail business, a very scaled channel business. We clearly really talk to every OEM, PC mobile in the industry. And then of course the cloud tightens or anybody building a cloud is going to be our customer because of the drive business. That's the foundational storage of the cloud.

From a technology perspective, we have great scale in both of our technology franchises. In the flash business, we have scale through our joint venture with [indiscernible] and we're obviously one of the big players in the hard drive business. The question was how do we connect these two together and get the best outcome? And that's where we started making some changes, which is how do we drive very clear focus on our technology strategy? I think that is best done with leaders that are very focused on a specific technology. It was very clear here. We needed a leader of the drive business. We needed a leader of the flash business. We went out. We brought in two extremely experienced technology leaders in Ashley Gorakhpurwalla for the HDD business and Rob Siberia for the flash business.

Both of them have been in the technology business for a very long time. They both manage $20 billion plus portfolios. They know how to do all the things that a general manager does in a technology business, which is the right kind of portfolio analysis. What market should we be in? How should we price things, focused on engineering and delivery. So our part came on focus, our part came on how we're investing on execution and then get the agility in the system to take advantage of how do we put our product in the markets, we have great access to markets. How do we put the right product in the right market at the right time to get the best return? First of all, deliver the best value proposition for our customer and then deliver the best value proposition for our shareholders and for the company.

And so I think over the last year we've been building in that refocus, the technology. Clearly, on the go-to-market side, you want one person talking to a customer and you want to sell them as much as we can. One relationship on the technology side, you want very clear focus to drive execution in the best ROI of the investment we're putting in. I think that that's the model we implemented. I think now that the results of that model are showing up in the business last quarter. I think that we're able to respond to the market faster. We have that more agility in the business.

Again, the fundamental position we're in from a technology perspective in the fundamental position we're in from a go-to-market perspective are both very, very strong. We just got to execute and have the agility to get the best out of that. And I think we've made some good progress on that. We've still got a ways to go like everybody, but I think the results are showing up in the business and we feel very confident going forward.

Absolutely. One of the key differentiators in underappreciated aspects of the WD investment thesis is the 20-year GV partnership with [indiscernible]. You mentioned it as a part of your opening commentary, but it has given the team a tremendous amount of manufacturing and R&D scale and economics that half the CapEx, half the R&D investment versus the number one competitor in the market. With a year of leadership under your belt, how do you assess the value of the JV partnership as it relates to the success of WD now, but also looking out over the next few years?

David Goeckeler

This has been one of the -- it's just been fantastic to become a part of this JV right. It's been around for 20 years, it was established by some very people that had an awful lot of foresight in what was important in this market. It is a tremendous relationship, it's gone on for 20 years because it's extremely important to both companies, it's set up in a way that's kind of self-reinforcing. It does give us scale in a business where scale is very, very important. Together we are the largest provider of NAND flash storage in the industry. We collaborate, I think most people think of it as the fab and production, but we also collaborate on our memory roadmap, which is obviously extremely important. It's getting more difficult. Each nodal transition is getting more and more difficult.

And so the fact that we jointly invest and we have teams that work hand in glove in defining our memory roadmap, our storage roadmap big four, big five, big six is extremely important to both of us and then we transitioned that of course to the fab where we produce together and get the economies of scale of that as well.

We believe it gives us cost and technology leadership. I think that showing up in the portfolio. It's showing up in the way we're driving the cost of the storage down. And it shows up in the fact that our technology is very, very strong and we're able to develop very focus on developing capital-efficient nodal transitions and we see that, for example, we go to Big [ph] five. We're able to achieve the performance, the density we need with a 112 layer product, because we're focused on other dimensions like lateral scaling that leads to a very cost efficient product. So we think it is the foundational underpinning of the portfolio. It's a tremendous strategic strength for Western Digital and it is a partnership that we're very invested in and it's, it works extremely well.

Harlan Sur

As a part of the digital transformation and customers understanding how important storage and memory architecture is to the performance of their systems and the criticality of the storage and memory architectures as it relates to the performance of their systems, as well as I think the current sort of supply and demand environment. You highlighted and discussion last quarter discussions with large customers is shifting from more transactional to more strategic on the pricing front at least on your capacity enterprise HDD products. It seems more customers are focused on these longer types of agreements given the current component shortages, but again, because I think they realize the value that you bring to their platforms, I want to give you guys a little bit more visibility as well. How do you see this evolving over time, not only for your HDD business, but also for your flash business as well, do you think that this is something that's here to stay?

David Goeckeler

I do. I think that this is the early signs of an industry in transition and the HDD business is definitely an industry in transition. It is a -- again, the capacity enterprise HDDs are the foundation of cloud. I think the cloud is the seminal technology trend of our era. The reality is over the last decade that cloud has been built on the declining client, SSD business, our client HDD business, excuse me. So we have a lot of capacity to build HDDs, that capacity has been shifting from client to capacity enterprise.

We are approaching the end of that shift. There's not much client capacity left. So now the industry is thinking differently, which is okay we have to make capital investments now on drives, we have to build new head fabs or expand head fabs or more testing capacity for what the demand is. We see 30% to 35% exabyte growth in our drives.

So where is that capacity going to come from? So this market is going through a transition. It's a multi-year transition. And I think that this is one sign that the industry is changing. It's an early sign or early in. I got here a year ago. One of the things that surprised me a little bit is we negotiated pricing and supply demand to these very, very large customers on a quarter by quarter basis.

Now it seems to me that everybody has more than a quarter of visibility into what they're going to build. So why can't we change the trajectory of this business? And I think as we moved to higher capacity points as there's less client fall off and we're approaching the end of that. I think everybody's thinking about it differently.

Okay. Let's start planning over longer horizons and we're starting to see the beginning of that, the first steps of that into, hey, instead of doing this every quarter, let's do it twice a year. Our let's do a three quarter agreement. So it's not like we're, we're going to a multi-year or anything of that just yet, but the industry is changing the think about the time horizon differently, because we're going to have to think about the investment time horizon differently.

And I think this is the start of a process that will develop over the next year or so or more. And it's going to be one of those things that we're going to look back and say, huh, that industry really changed over the last several years. And when you're in the middle of it, it's not always as easy to see that happening. But when you step back and look at the big dynamics of the drive industry, it has to happen.

Now, can that happen in the rest of the portfolio? I think just in general, when you look at flash, the nodal transitions are getting harder. They're more capital intensive. So I think you would naturally expect the volatility is going to come down a little bit. I think that's what we expect. Whether that will be two things like through cycle pricing. Again, another industry, we have a lot of exposure to transactional markets, which is a very good thing, like retail and channel. We can talk about that, that's a big part of the market again, where we're every quarter we're talking about supply, demand, price. I think again, parts of that market will start to change. I think maybe that one's a little bit earlier, but we're certainly thinking about that and how do we think about things like more true cycle pricing, true cycle supply and demand.

Harlan Sur

Talk about some of the demand trends for storage and memory. So there's been a little bit of a debate in the market around the demand profile for storage on storage solutions as we move into the second half of the year, there's been some concerns around PC demand, concerns around smartphone demand. I think the market is getting positive as it relates to the fact that we are stepping into a cloud spending cycle and potential early signs of enterprise recovery. You guys have a very well diversified business across all of these end markets. given your visibility, how do you see second half demand trends, areas of strength, areas of weakness?

David Goeckeler

So it starts with kind of what you said there about our visibility in the market. And this is one of the things that I've been really happy to learn more about and experience over the last year at Western Digital. We have a multi-billion dollar retail business. We have an at-scale channel business. Again, we have a big OEM business and you can't build a cloud without our technology.

So every big cloud Titan hyperscaler is our customer and a significant customer. So we have a lot of visibility. And one of the goals back to your first question is one of the goals throughout this year is get in flashes, get the portfolio strong across all of those. And that was the big story of getting enterprise SSD qualified at a cloud Titan, as we've now put another big leg on the stool of where we can put supply into the market and then our ability to be agile and balance our supply across those different markets.

As they change, I think is a real strength of the company. And again, going back to the organization, changes we made was about getting that agility into the system. And I think we started to see that show up last quarter in our results. And we're optimistic about that going forward. So looking forward on demand environment we see in the second half, we see very strong demand. I mean, across, we see strong demand from the, our PC OEMs in data center. We, we, we, we went into the year on the drive business expecting cloud to be strong this year. We're seeing incremental strength on enterprise and return to work.

So on prem storage, returning on flash, we continue to see strengthened retail. We just announced some new products today on WD black and stand as professionals. So we continue to invest there and drive differentiation through brand and just really great products. And in the channel, the channel was strong last quarter and the channel is very, very, very strong right now. So going into the second half, we continue to see broad-based strength across our portfolio and again with the agility we have as a Company to mix into where we're seeing the most strength, that's really where we're driving the Company and run a balanced portfolio strategy across all of our routes to market.

Harlan Sur

Appreciate that, on the flash side of your business the team's view on industry NAND the demand growth this year has been in sort of that mid 30% type of growth range and supply growth trending below that and it's pretty clear that the profile is playing out that way in the first half of this year, right? The transactional negotiated pricing trends are moving higher and as you look at the demand profile that you articulated for the second half of the year, do you still see bit demand trending above supply for the remainder of the year? In other words, a continued relatively constructive pricing environment in the second half?

David Goeckeler

There are certainly indications of that. We started seeing again, back to our visibility, we started seeing firming and pricing in the retail business all the way back in October and we talked about that and then where are we going to see that translate into -- and we talked a little bit to the channel? And the question was where we're going to see it into negotiated markets? We saw that last quarter. We guided this quarter a strong guide. So we continue to see that and the indications for the second half is we're going to we're going to have demand in the Flash Business.

Harlan Sur

We continue to expect supply to be a little bit of a lag relative to that demand profile.

David Goeckeler

From our view of the market and the conversations, where we're having with our customers, that's certainly the case.

Harlan Sur

Okay. No, the one that are interesting dynamic, given the very diversified Flash Business, is that the team is a major player in the mobile smartphone market, but actually your exposure to mobile as a percent of your big shipments is about half that of the industry profile.

So you've actually built a much more diversified Flash Business, almost understand, is this just due to you driving more end market diversification and maybe lower volatility in the business or is just more focused on profitability per bits?

David Goeckeler

Well, It's both, it's about driving optionality into the business. And I think when you have more optionality, you can get a better result. So, the first thing as you said is to although we're under index to the market, we stay qualified at all of the very big vendors. So we make sure we have a premium product, it's qualified, we want access to those markets. They're super important customers for us. And we stay very close to them.

But given the fact that we have again on large-scale retail business, we have a very well-developed channel business. Again, we have two big franchises to support through the channel. We have two big franchises for two retail business scale. And then our position with the big web players and not just on hard drive, but those big web players also have very large consumer franchises, when you think about it, they're big consumers of NAND as well, not just enterprise to see which is a big opportunity for us, but you think about gaming, consumer devices, tablets, VR headsets, like there's lots of diversity in those companies where they have big franchises there as well

And we kind of have a maybe a front row seat, if you will, as new products are developed because we have such a very Harlan Sur relationship. So for us, it's about driving optionality across all those markets. We have, again, enterprise SSD, in the past we've had like a very specific goal. We're going to go after a specific share goal in that market. That's not the way, that's not the way I think about it.

But I think about it is we want to have a great enterprise SSD product that we can put into that market because it's a very attractive market, but it's one of many markets that we have and we need to make sure we have that one built out so that we have the best product and we have the optionality to sell into that market, but then run a balanced portfolio across all of our different routes to market and depending on where the demand is and where we are in the pricing cycle, you'll see different parts of that market move at different at different rates. And our ability to mix into the right market for us is I think a big strategic advantage for us.

Harlan Sur

Well. So let's talk about some of the new products and new product pipeline. I mean, in HDD you're 18 terabyte capacity optimized for cloud has been qualified by all of the major cloud type things. You started ramping it. It's on target to become the largest portion of your mix in the second half of this year, he just gives us an update here yields, costs downs, final clause. And then just as importantly, can you update us on the status of your next generation energy assistant in 20 terabyte products? When do you expect to start quals and customers to start the adoption curve on '20?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. So any technology company or technology franchising having best in class technology is the critical of this [indiscernible]. Again, this is one of the reasons I feel very good about both sides of our business, because we are a scale player in both of those franchises, which means we have an appropriate amount of money to invest in R&D, to stay in the lead and continue to innovate and deliver the best solution for our customers.

On the drive side energy is a big deal. I mean, driving aerial density and continuing the cost downs in HDD is very, very important. Energy assist is a big part of that, our EPMR roadmap, I asked our technology team, I've been here a year, so when did we start work on energy assistant drives.

And the answer I got back was 1999. So we've essentially over the last two or three quarters, have been watching the final act of bringing this technology to market where the largest, most sophisticated data centers in the world are betting their business on this technology. That is an enormous task to do that and innovate at that level. And we feel very good about where we are. We feel very good about where the technology as the acceptance from our customers.

As you said, we've been very transparent on the process we've been going through. It's a process you go through on any technology. We feel good about where we're at. As Bob and I talked about on our last call, we expect the corridor in '18 will be the predominant drive capacity that we ship, which is something we've been talking about for a number of quarters now and now we're here. And we believe that that EPMR, our technology will be the foundation for several generations going forward.

And then hammer will kick in. We're big believers in that technology as well. That's a few more generations down the road and as we get closer to it, we'll talk more about it. We got a lot of work going on. But EPMR is the foundation for many generations to come. And the fact that it's now commercialized at scale, at the reliability points that the most sophisticated customers in the world need is a huge achievement for the Company and a big demonstration of our technology leadership in this space.

And I think that will serve us well for many generations to come. Specifically on 20. We'll talk about that when we get there, but we it's in the lab, it's coming and we're confident about the product, but we're going to focus on ramping 18, and we feel good about where we're at

Harlan Sur

Good to see the execution on that front. As we continue to see acceleration of digital transformation in all areas, right, stock storage is finding its way into new applications. And the latest one is cryptocurrency mining, right? Chia is the latest cryptocurrency and unlike other cryptocurrencies that uses high-performance compute for mining, Chia, actually uses storage space, right? Either high capacity HDD or in some cases SSD and in certain segments like consumer and in your channels business, HDD demand from Chia miners has been quite strong and has driven channel pricing up quite a bit.

And I know that, I think that there's already over 10 exabytes of installed Chia mining storage capacity and miners are also using not only retail and channel but they're using enterprise, right, HDDs as well. So is this new dynamic having an impact on overall HDD and SSD pricing. And does this have the potential to actually accelerate WD's move towards that 30% plus gross margin profile in your HDD business?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. So to your first point, digitization comes to every industry, including currency. So we're seeing it in different kinds of coins. Chia has certainly been a big focus for us the last, let's say month at very quickly I think it was the third week of the quarter. All of a sudden we had a huge demand in the channel.

We can all go to the website and see the, the size of the net space or what's being used to farm Chia. You're right. It's grown very quickly now to over 10 exabytes. There's probably, there's definitely more storage than that behind the scenes. There's two phases. There's plotting where you use FSTs to do plotting onto the drives and then the drives for the farming. So there's no doubt more drives behind the scenes being plotted that'll come online.

But yeah, this hit very, very Harlan Sur. I mean, very Harlan Sur as the coin got closer to launch. It's something we stayed very close to in our, again, this is one of the things Bob and I talk about a lot is our real-time visibility to the market. I mean, with a multi-billion dollar retail business and a very, very at-scale channel business, we have like very, very rapid understanding what's happening in the world.

Then Chia hit the channel very hard and then it moved into retail. And within a week we saw just a big spike in demand. We're working to respond to that in any number of ways. One is first really understand where the products going. We're developing relationships with the miners directly to understand what their needs are. We're adjusting the channel to get the pricing, right. So we've got a good we've got a good healthy channel. And then we're staying very close to it on how they're using our products.

It is both SSDs and hard drives, as you say, and it's a new, it's a new phenomenon. We're going to; we're going to stay very close to it. We're going to; we're reacting to it in the transactional markets. And it's certainly been a big you have, you have an industry of this size that's essentially pretty balanced on supply and demand. And all of a sudden, a whole bunch of new demand shows up in a matter of just a couple of weeks, you're going to see exactly what happened. And I think the, how sustainable that is will quite simply just depend on the success of the coin and the price of the coin. And so we're going to stay very close to that situation.

Harlan Sur

Well, if you combined, if you combine this this additional injection of demand from Chia crypto, plus the execution, the good execution on 18 terabyte platform, you've got cloud spending picking up in the second half of the year. It really does feel like you guys have a Harlan Sur tailwind. On the pricing front You guys are obviously executing on the cost side of things. And so, again, back to my earlier question you know, could we see the team getting towards, towards, or execute to that 30% sort of HEB gross margin sometime this year or by the end of this calendar year, is that a possibility?

David Goeckeler

So part of your question was like right on the money. I mean, we w we walked into this year talking about, we thought the, the cloud big cloud was going to be Harlan Sur. We're seeing that into the second half. We're seeing incremental demand from, with return to work on enterprise storage. So our customers are telling us very good things about that, and they feel good about that market.

And then on top of it, we've had kind of this demand shock from, from crypto. And so, which is primarily hit the channel and retail a little bit of retail, but primarily the channel right now. And if it lasts, it'll start to go into the rest of the business. So but the big picture is it's a Harlan Sur demand environment. 18 is ramping, as you said, we feel good about that. We talked about that and we expect to see we've guided to sequential improvement and HDD gross margin.

We believe last quarter was the bottom, and we're going to come off of that. We're clearly focused on 30 and higher. You know, that's more of a it, it's going to take several quarters to get there. Currently if the demand environment, the demand environment continues to get Harlan Surer, we'll get there, but that's a, that's a multi-quarter journey

Harlan Sur

On the appreciate that on the enterprise that says, decide you started ramping your second gen enterprise in Vme platform this year that helped to drive Harlan Sur growth in the March quarter. It looks like it's going to continue that momentum here in June; you're still qualifying more customers. And then you have the cloud spending cycle picking up as well. And so how do we think about WD share position in enterprise? This is Steve, but more importantly, how was it not now that the team has gotten the portfolio to where it needs to be? How is the team going to kind of maintain that momentum and that cadence with some of your next generation platforms?

David Goeckeler

Well, I mean to that second question is a big part of why we reorganize the Company, because we -- you keep up and you execute through focus. It's pretty straightforward. If your people are focused, they execute. And if they have clear priorities and clear, they know where they're going we're not over committed. We're not trying to do too much. We're very focused. You execute well.

And we, as I said, we've brought in two very experienced business leaders. By the way, when you're a general manager, where these folks came from, including myself, you spend most of your time talking to customers because you want to stay very close to the market, and you want to make sure your roadmap stays very aligned with what your customer needs are. That's where it all starts and then you want to execute against that. So I have a lot of confidence with the way we're organized now and the teams we have in place. I mean tremendous technology teams.

Anyway, you executed the scale we do, you have tremendous technology. And so we've got the focus, we got the agility, we're going to stay and we've got the portfolio in a better spot. Like I said, we built out this balanced portfolio to match the breadth of the go-to-market engine we have and now we're going to have the agility to run that machine for the best outcome for our customers and the best outcome for us.

On enterprise SSD share, it's an evolving story. I think at the end of last year, we had a very, very consequential move and then our second generation MBME product was qualified by one of the most discerning, most difficult largest datacenter operators in the world.

That is a grueling process and you don't get through it unless you have a world-class product. We went straight into deployment and continued to stay in deployment and get very good feedback on the product. The product is also getting good reception in the channel. We are also qualifying at other cloud Titans and OEM customers and that will continue to unfold throughout the year.

So it's an improving story. We're happy with the product. We're going to qualify it more places. I'm not going to set a specific market share goal because our goal is to get the best profitability. And we do that by balancing -- running a balanced portfolio across all the opportunities we have. Again, we just launched new products today with WD Black, with gaming. It's just a tremendous story for us, not only in the gaming console itself, but also then we can play the retail side of that.

And WD black has been reviewed extremely well. We talked about mobile. We stay qualified, they're important customers. And of course the cornerstone of our portfolio is client SSD, where we have a very strong position. And I think, again, a good example of the fact that we played the transition from hard drive to flash. So we have a lot of opportunity in enterprise SSD. There's no doubt about it. It's a big opportunity for us and we're going to continue to drive that forward, but we're going to run that balanced portfolio across all of our routes to market to optimize profitability, dampen volatility, all the things you would expect us to be doing.

Harlan Sur

On the financial side. You don't have the period of very, very actually strong discipline on the OPEX front last year. OPEX is stepping up about 6% sequentially here in the June quarter. How should we think about OPEX trajectory from here, especially considering variable comp, quails are coming back with the higher levels of profitability. And then obviously the team has got sort of a nice tailwind on the innovation front and on the product leadership plan. And I'm assuming the team wants to continue to stay half or one step or two steps ahead of competitors. So how do we think about the Opex trajectory?

Robert Eulau

And you said it Harlan, I think in the short term for this quarter, the major reason OPEX will be up is due to the variable compensation as our profitability has improved. The short-term incentives are going to go up as well. When you start to look towards next year and you do the comparison, you're really comparing to a pretty low spend a year because of the pandemic situation and we didn't have -- we had a number of our production workers in factories, but we didn't have a lot of our office workers in the buildings.

And so our costs were low there. We didn't have much travel going on. We didn't have many sales and marketing leads going on. So what you're going to see next year, we're going to invest in the technologies we've been talking about. And then we're also going to see the business just kind of come back to its normal cadence and so you'll see OPEX up next year.

Harlan Sur

And then from a CapEx perspective following the growth CapEx $2.9 billion, I think you guys are targeting cash CapEx of $800 million in fiscal '21 taking into account current supply and demand fundamentals, the recent ramp of the Q1 fab. How should we think about CapEx looking ahead to fiscal year 2022 on a gross and on a cash CapEx basis?

David Goeckeler

Yeah, so you're right in terms of this year in round numbers our gross CapEx, which for us includes the CapEx investments that we make and the JV as well as what we show on our own financial statements. So will be around $3 billion. We are ready to articulate our exact goal for next year, but I think round numbers, you should have saw roughly the same as we head into next fiscal year and as we have our next earnings call, we'll say more about that

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Well, we're just about out of time. I want to thank Dave and Bob for joining us today. 2021 is shaping up to be a pretty strong year for the WT team. Look forward to watching the team continue to execute. Thank you very much, gentlemen, for joining us today.

David Goeckeler

All right. Thanks a lot Harlan.

Robert Eulau

Thanks Harlan. Really appreciate it. Thanks everyone. Thank you.

