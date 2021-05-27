Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Consumer staples remain as a top investment sector for dependable growth, and can be a relative safe haven for investors seeking shelter from market volatility. Such I find the case to be with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), which owns many well-recognized alcoholic beverage brands that consumers enjoy. In this article, I examine what makes STZ a potentially good buy for solid long-term gains, so let’s get started.

More Beer, More Wine, and More CBD

Constellation Brands is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits, with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Its family of brands include well-recognized brands such as Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, and SVEDKA Vodka, to name a few. Notably, Constellation also invested $4+ billion and has a controlling 55% interest in the cannabis player, Canopy Growth (CGC).

Constellation has done a rather impressive job of growing both its revenue and operating margin over the past several years. As seen below, revenue per share has grown by 247% since 2012, to $44.11 in FY’21, and operating margin has grown impressively from 20% to 32.5% in the latest fiscal year.

(Source: YCharts)

This strong track record continued in Constellation’s latest full-year results, with FY’21 and Q4’21 (ended Feb’21) beer segment organic sales growing by 10% and 18% YoY, respectively. This was driven by strong organic shipment volume growth along with price increases. The wine and spirits segment also fared well, with organic sales growing by 2% and 8% YoY for FY’21 and Q4’21, respectively.

These results compare favorably against that of STZ’s beleaguered peer, AB InBev (BUD), which has seen its revenue decline by 7.9% YoY, comparing the trailing 12 months’ (ended Mar’21) versus 2019. They are also impressive considering the significant disruption to social drinking brought upon by the pandemic over the past 12 months.

Looking forward, I see continued growth for STZ as COVID rates have continued to decline in the U.S. This is supported by positive momentum around Americans eating and drinking outside of their homes. As seen below, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Restaurant Association, eating and drinking place sales have continued their upward trajectory in the months since STZ’s latest reported quarter, with dollar expenditures exceeding $60B in the months of March and April.

The Hispanic consumer base remains an important one for STZ, as it represents half of its beer volume, and penetration continues to grow. Beyond its core consumer base, STZ has also seen strong traction with non-Hispanic consumers, with this segment’s penetration growing by 25% over the past 2 years. Looking forward, I’m encouraged by STZ continuing to draw brand awareness to its key Modelo brand, as it has made high-profile sponsorships that appeal to its key demographic, as noted during the recent conference call:

During fiscal '22, we will continue to focus on making Modelo more top of mind with all consumers as we execute more high-profile activations to further engage our drinkers and expand portfolio options to appeal to new consumers and unlock new occasions. These efforts will be supported by a 50% increase in digital, social and ecommerce media. Modelo will once again be an official sponsor of the Gold Cup soccer tournament, and will be a major advertiser for the brand throughout the high profile 2021 Summer Olympic Games. We will also be delivering high profile activations, to our biggest sponsorship as the official beer of the UFC. UFC's increasing popularity is allowing us to reach more young multicultural drinkers than ever. This past year, UFC reached over 41 million viewers on TV, grew their social following by 70% and became the number two largest sports property on YouTube.

Additionally, the hard seltzer category represents a new and potentially promising growth avenue. Meanwhile, Canopy Growth Corp. is positioning itself to reach profitability through branded products, including the recent introduction of the Quatreau CBD beverage in the U.S., and Canopy currently has the top 3 beverages in the Canadian recreational market.

Balance Sheet, Dividends, and Valuation

Turning to the balance sheet, I’m encouraged by STZ’s progress towards deleveraging its balance sheet, with a $3B reduction in its net debt balance over the past 2 years, from $13.5B in Feb’19 to $10.5B in Feb’21. This resulted in a reduction in STZ’s net debt to EBITDA ratio from 4.6x to 3.2x over this timeframe. Liquidity also does not appear to be a concern, as STZ maintains $461M of cash on the balance sheet.

This lends support to the 1.3% dividend yield. While it’s low, it comes with a very low 29.9% payout ratio, an 18% CAGR, and 5 years of consecutive annual growth. Turning to valuation, I continue to see STZ as being attractively valued, at the current price of $237, with a forward PE of 23.3. This is considering the robust 11-16% annual EPS growth estimates that analysts are projecting over the next few years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on STZ with an average price target of $260, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

A renewed COVID surge could dampen near-term demand.

Wage inflation could cut into STZ’s bottom line, if it’s unable to pass the costs to consumers.

The leverage ratio of 3.2x, as mentioned earlier, is above the 3.0x level that I prefer to see. However, I’m encouraged by the deleveraging over the past 2 years and would like to see it continue to trend down.

Uncertainty around cannabis legislation in the U.S. could impact Canopy Growth Corp.’s future.

Investor Takeaway

Constellation Brands has a moat-worthy stable of brands, and unlike its peer, AB InBev, STZ has seen volume and revenue growth over the past 12 months, amidst a difficult operating environment. Looking forward, I see strong momentum around STZ’s key brands and Canopy Growth could provide incremental growth for the company with a successful launch of its cannabis infused products in the U.S. I see value in STZ at the current price, and view it as a Buy for potentially strong long-term gains.