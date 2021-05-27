Photo by burwellphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has long maintained its status as a Dividend King, a favorite of income seekers. Looking at some of Coca-Cola's operating metrics over the past few years reveals its underperformance in comparison to the S&P 500, and the reason is due to lagging operating metrics like decreasing gross margins, increasing SG&A expenses in relation to sales, and meandering domestic demand growth for soft drinks.

However, we believe not enough value has been placed on new initiatives that will likely help increase operating efficiencies as well as consumer demand in international markets. If the company can turn around its performance in coming years, it may prove its current stock price is an undervaluation and shareholders should enjoy dividend increases at an increasing rate.

Coca-Cola's Story So Far

Coca-Cola is primarily a soft drink manufacturer and distributor, operating in over 200 countries and tracing its history back more than 100 years. The company is one of the most recognized brands in the world and likely doesn't need much more introduction than what we've said.

Recently, Coca-Cola has been focused on a few different initiatives that should be of interest to current or potential shareholders. The company has increased the number of its brands throughout the years to a total of nearly 400 different labels throughout the world. Management is interested in scaling this back to the most profitable brands and limiting the total number to roughly 200, a nearly 50% reduction. In addition, Coca-Cola's initiatives include building out a digital network focused on analytics to drive profitability for region-specific sales and also of interest has been diversity initiatives undertaken by management.

We'll take a look at each of these and see how each is likely to impact both Coca-Cola's bottom line as well as shareholder value.

Driving Growth At Home or Abroad?

Much has been made of Coca-Cola's revenue makeup and what will drive future growth between domestic and international sales. It's no secret that domestic soft drink consumption has been on the decline recently, combined with stagnating population increases. In 2020 U.S. case volume made up only 18% of Coca-Cola's worldwide case volume, but North America made up 35% of total revenues. This is actually up from 2019's 32% of total revenue. The United States segment of the business is not only still its largest segment, but also the only segment, besides Asia Pacific's extremely miniscule gain, that grew as a percentage of the total revenues in 2020.

Source: Coca-Cola 2020 10-K

This has more to do with the Covid lockdowns than anything else, however it still tells us how important the United States segment of Coca-Cola's business is, especially in recessionary periods as developed markets have higher discretionary spending. As much of Coca-Cola's goal has been to increase investments in emerging markets to drive growth, if we are to see a recession soon due to Covid, this may hamper the company's goal of increasing revenues and we may see additional revenue contraction like we did in 2020.

Diversity Programs: Inclusive or Divisive?

It feels a little silly to bring up and discuss, but given that diversity initiatives are something that either help or hurt employee turnover, which affects operating margin metrics as well as shareholder value, it's something that is of interest to many shareholders, including myself, how this is likely to affect the company.

Coca-Cola recently underwent an initiative to train its employees "To Be Less White," a move that has divided many lifelong customers and shareholders. While I do believe this move will cause some customers to boycott, I believe we are seeing an internal culture shift that is more likely to materialize as increasing or decreasing employee expenses that point to employee satisfaction than we are to see it as a drop in revenues. While the initiative was recently undertaken, we should look at how diversity initiatives are generally received to see how this is likely to play out.

Source: newsbusters.org

Research on the topic from Deloitte tells us that diversity initiatives are not only effective, but actually increase employee engagement and profitability. 74% of millennials feel the business they work for is more innovative when it implements diversity initiatives. On top of that, 86% of current job seekers say a diverse workforce is important in a company they are looking to work for. To further this point, McKinsey found that companies with diversity in management were 36% more likely to drive returns for shareholders above the mean of their industry.

Diversity initiatives are still a newer phenomenon so it's hard to tell if these companies were already high achievers and just so happened to implement these programs or if these efforts to increase inclusiveness are what drove increased returns. It should also be noted that the metrics above are about diversity initiatives in general, and while this is subjective, the slide above sounds notably alienating compared to many other diversity programs.

Can Coke Turn Around Its Gross Margin Problems?

The past few years have seen a decreasing gross margin for Coca-Cola, a troubling sign for shareholders like myself. The margin went from a high 63% in 2017 and slid on a slow decline to 59% in 2020. Given how large Coca-Cola's operations are, it's hard to point to a single cause for this decrease, however we can point to a few likely culprits.

Source: Author's Calculations

What we're likely seeing is the result of too many products all with various gross margins and not enough focus to drive profitability. Coca-Cola operates globally and this can be a massive undertaking due to the number of its brands all in various regions. Given management's discussions, it appears they will be less concerned with overall net revenues through a dizzying number of drink options, and instead they will be concerned with increasing profitability of a smaller number of winning brands. As we mentioned earlier, the company is planning on cutting the number of its drinks offered from a high of 400 down to its most profitable 200.

It should be noted that Coca-Cola does still have time to turn around these gross margin problems before they revert back to the industry means. Large gross margins from the company are likely built up over many years of building on its goodwill, but this is something that will have to be worked on over time to keep it high.

Source: gurufocus.com

Improving ROIC - Will Network Programs Help the Bottom Line?

For those interested in Coca-Cola because of the dividend (and those who aren't), one of the most important metrics to track is the company's return on invested capital to ensure it is high enough to drive increases in the dividend.

We've mentioned a few ways above that the company can do this, but now we turn to another interesting initiative the company is undergoing: increasing its network capabilities through operating teams to better drive decisions on a local and regional basis based on gathered data. From the 2020 10-K we read the following:

In August 2020, the Company announced strategic steps to transform our organizational structure in an effort to better enable us to capture growth in the fast-changing marketplace. The Company is building a networked global organization designed to combine the power of scale with the deep knowledge required to win locally. We are creating new operating units effective January 1, 2021, which will be focused on regional and local execution. The operating units, which will sit under the four existing geographic segments, will be highly interconnected, with more consistency in their structure and a focus on eliminating duplication of resources and scaling new products more quickly. The operating units will work closely with five global marketing category leadership teams to rapidly scale ideas. The global marketing category leadership teams will primarily focus on innovation, marketing efficiency and effectiveness. The organizational structure will also include our existing center that will provide strategy, governance and scale for global initiatives. The operating units, global marketing category leadership teams and the center will be supported by a platform services organization, which will focus on providing efficient and scaled global services and capabilities including, but not limited to, governance, transactional work, data management, consumer analytics, digital commerce and social/digital hubs.

We've had a lot of companies announce they are moving to a more data driven approach to operating, however we're finding this means very different things for different companies and sometimes can just be companies using buzzwords to stay relevant. However, with Coca-Cola expecting to incur up to $550 million in charges in relation to this restructuring, we have higher hopes this is more than just a gimmick and that we will see benefits this will afford in future periods. This is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward and is something that will hopefully help a large company like Coca-Cola alleviate some of the pains of operating on such a large scale.

We hope to see increased efficiencies from this move to the company moving to more profitable products and increasing local-centric marketing efficiencies. This should materialize in higher gross margins and lower SG&A expenses in relation to total revenues.

Valuation - Base Case

For our base case valuation of Coca-Cola, we have revenues growing rapidly in the first year to compensate for the decline in sales in 2020 due to Covid and then we have revenues growing at analyst consensus of 5% CAGR. This represents not only a return to normalcy, but also adding on an additional revenue growth rate to 2019's base year. We then have gross margins continuing their slow descent to match historical. Again, we're hoping for a turnaround but we felt using historical examples would be best for the base case scenario. Most other metrics were made to match historical metrics for the base case.

Using these assumptions, we get a present value for one of Coca-Cola's shares of $57, incredibly close to Coca-Cola's actual stock price. Using this we also get a somewhat disappointing IRR of 4%. It should be noted that because we are using free cash flow for valuation, this IRR accounts for both capital appreciation and dividends.

Source: Author's Calculation

We encourage you to try our financial model here to test your own assumptions against ours: Coca-Cola_Financial_Model.xlsx

Valuation - Bull Case

For our base case we use more favorable assumptions that assume most of the initiatives we outline above pay off for the company. We assume gross margins stabilize and begin to improve toward the end of the forecast period. In addition, we assume diversity initiatives make employees feel more welcome and less likely to leave. Lower employee turnover materializes through lower SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue. Most other metrics were left similar to the base case.

Using these assumptions we get a much more favorable present value of Coca-Cola's stock. This would result in the stock being significantly undervalued and the fair value being $91 and the IRR being $16 over the forecast period.

Source: Author's Calculation

Valuation - Bear Case

Lastly, we outline a bear case where Coca-Cola's initiatives do not pan out as they hope and gross margins continue a downward decline and diversity initiatives alienate high-performing employees who in turn quit and cause training costs to increase and hurt the company's returns on capital and with it shareholder value. In addition to this, we also forecast a slight recessionary period where effects of lockdowns prevail for the first year and revenue growth rates stay stagnant before climbing again.

With these assumptions we get a slightly lower valued stock price at $41 and an IRR of -3%.

Source: Author's Calculations

Key Takeaways

Coca-Cola is undertaking some impressive initiatives to maintain its status as a Dividend King. Management recognizes the need to keep operating performance strong and to think proactively to continue increasing returns to maintain dividend increases in coming years. Between initiatives to increase employee satisfaction through inclusiveness (after hopefully cutting out the divisive rhetoric), help operating efficiency through local teams utilizing data analytics to better position brands to meet local needs, as well as cutting back the number of labels to the most profitable ones, we hope to see a Coca-Cola emerge that is much more operationally efficient and profitable.