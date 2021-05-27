Photo by Volodimyr Trofimov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is a major global marine container shipping and logistics company. The group is benefiting from strong demand with record freight pricing amid global supply chain disruptions due to the COVID pandemic. Indeed, ZIM just reported its first quarterly results as a public company since its January IPO highlighted by surging profitability and positive guidance from management for the year ahead. While shares have already been a massive winner this year, we expect the stock to remain supported by continued operating and financial momentum. ZIM is quickly emerging as one of the most important leaders in the industry with overall solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook.

(Seeking Alpha)

ZIM Earnings Recap

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reported its Q1 results on May 19th with GAAP EPS of $5.13, which was $0.69 above the consensus estimate. Net income of $590 million compared to a loss of $12 million in the period last year. Revenue reached $1.74 billion, up 111% compared to Q1 2020, and was also above expectations. This was an otherwise blowout quarter for the company driven by the combination of higher volumes and pricing.

(Source: Company IR)

The story here was robust demand particularly in Pacific and intra-Asia routes which together represent about 66% of the total business by volume. The company carried 818k TEUs "twenty equivalent units" containers as its main operating metric, an increase of 28% year-over-year. The average freight rate at $1,925 was 76% higher compared to $1,091 in Q1 2020 driven in part by strong demand for goods and Asian exports amid the ongoing COVID recovery. On the other hand, volumes in its routes covering the Atlantic, Latin America, and cross-Suez regions were roughly flat based on a slower economic recovery in the rest of the world compared to the U.S. and Asia.

The trends have been very positive for financials. The top-line momentum drove an EBITDA margin to 47% compared to just 12% last year. Beyond the higher profitability, the company was able to generate $643 million in free cash flow. ZIM ended the quarter with $1.25 billion in cash and equivalents while also being able to pay down $302 million in total debt. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio has now declined to 0.5x from 1.2x in Q1 2020 as helping to improve overall fundamentals. The trend of deleveraging is set to continue. After the quarter-end, ZIM announced a full redemption of $349 million in notes that were due in June. We view the balance sheet and liquidity position as a strength in the company's investment profile.

Other developments in the quarter include a new long-term agreement chartering agreement for large liquified natural gas dual-fuel container vessels as a new segment of operation. The company is focused on launching new services to address unmet market demand in profitable routes to generate superior growth. Separately, ZIM is creating a tech group known as "ZIMARK" to focus on efforts to enhance logistical tracking and scanning of items for real-time tracking more efficiently.

ZIM 2021 Special Dividend

Even with the deleveraging and investments towards growth, management is taking advantage of its excess cash by announcing a $2.00 per share special dividend representing a distribution of approximately $240 million. In essence, the special dividend is more than the entire amount raised from the company during its IPO. Shareholders on record as of August 25th will be eligible for the payout on September 15th. This is in addition to a reconfirmed dividend policy where the company intends to distribute a regular annual dividend payout ratio between 30% and 50% of net profits. The expectation is that the next dividend is based on 2021 earnings to be distributed in 2022.

(Source: Company IR)

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

As mentioned, management revised higher its full-year guidance which was part of the reasoning behind the special dividend announcement. ZIM now expects 2021 EBITDA in a range between $2.5 and $2.8 billion, up from $1.4 to $1.6 billion previously announced back in March. The setup here is for higher volumes, freight rates compared to the company's previous forecasts. Longer-term, the company is committed to delivering sustainable growth while maintaining industry-leading operating margins.

(Source: Company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenues to reach $6.8 billion for the year, up 70.5% compared to 2020 driving EPS of $18.27. With an understanding that the trends this year are exceptionally strong on the volume side given the post-pandemic recovery dynamics, the expectation is for revenues to normalize through 2023 towards $5.5 billion. The estimates for 2022 EPS at $5.80 also consider increased investment spending on the infrastructure and new capacity.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There's a lot to like about ZIM considering the strong operating environment and financial trends. The question becomes what direction freight rates across global benchmarks will take from the current near-record level. While the demand side for container shipping has been very strong amid trends in global consumer spending, it's also expected that supply chains and global production levels begin to normalize as the pandemic ends. With most shipping companies bringing new capacity online, we expect that freight rates can moderate which could limit sentiment towards the ZIM.

(Source: Company IR)

The other side is the impact on oil pricing, which allows shipping companies to raise prices as an industry-wide trend. The upside for ZIM is going to be in a scenario where crude oil can climb significantly higher which is possible but also unclear at this point. ZIM management points to retail industry data suggesting inventory to sales ratio levels as being the lowest in 28 years as a positive industry trend. This metric implies that retailers will need to build up inventories going forward, to normalize operations supporting demand for shipping.

(Source: Company IR)

We are less bullish in this regard and believe the incremental impact on shipping volumes is limited. From the chart above, the ratio had been in a trend down for over the last 3-decades and only a small increase would be necessary to return that inventory level back into the trend. Our point here is that even taking a bullish view on oil, it's possible that the demand side for shipping moderates enough to balance out some of the more positive macro impacts.

An Attractive Valuation

In terms of valuations, the metrics we are looking at suggest ZIM offers good value based on its strong underlying cash flows. We are focusing on the multiples out towards 2022 based on the consensus expectation for normalized operations by next year compared to the current "windfall" environment. ZIM is trading at a 1-year forward P/E of 7x against the consensus 2022 EPS of $5.80. For context, other comparable shipping stocks like Matson Inc. (MATX), Danaos Corp. (DAC), and Costamare Inc. (CMRE) each trade with a 1-year forward P/E between 4.2x and 13.7x in a mixed picture.

Data by YCharts

The difficulty in making comparisons with other marine shipping companies is that each specializes in different segments between containers, dry bulk, and oil tankers among others. Similarly, some companies are diversified to include other types of logistical operations or part of larger conglomerates. In other words, each shipping company needs to be assessed on its individual circumstances and company-specific factors.

That said, the attraction of ZIM comes down to its exposure to the Pacific and intra-Asia routes which are outperforming in terms of global growth. The company benefits from strong consumer demand from the U.S. for Asian exports along with strong trade activity in developing Asian countries.

ZIM Stock Price Forecast

It's clear that the market recognizes the positive themes considering ZIM is up over 175% from the IPO price of $15.00 and what has been a steady climb higher over the last several months.

(Seeking Alpha)

The challenge here is that shipping stocks are typically very sensitive to the forward outlook and pricing dynamics. By this measure, we argue that there is a good chance shares of ZIM have already priced in much of the positive momentum and strong fundamentals. It's hard to envision a scenario where the stock is going to double again from the current level at the same pace.

Final Thoughts

We balance our favorable view of the company and positive long-term outlook, against more muted near-term expectations for upside to the market consensus. While we expect ZIM to remain supported by the underlying fundamentals, our base case is that the upside in the stock will be more limited going forward. We rate shares of ZIM as a hold with a price target of $45.00 for the year ahead representing a 7.5x multiple on 2022 consensus EPS.

This risk here is going to come down to the market trends related to container freight pricing and ultimately the impact on revenues and earnings. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters could lead to a reassessment of the company's earnings outlook adding to downside pressure on the stock. Monitoring points going forward include the operating margin and cash flow levels.