One of the largest and most interesting medical supply companies in the world today is a company called Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK). The business has made a name for itself by focusing on a few significant product lines that are in high demand and whose futures look bright. Revenue expansion from the firm, leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, was impressive. Financial performance overall has been somewhat mixed on the bottom line, but is generally positive. At present, shares of the enterprise look lofty, but given its leadership status amongst its main product categories, this premium is not necessarily unjustified. This is not to say that buying shares of the business will make investors rich. But it does suggest the buying, even at a fairly high price, may be sensible as a long-term strategy.

Stryker is a market leader

Today, Stryker operates in a few major product lines. The first of these is its Orthopaedics segment. Through it, management provides implants for joint replacements and its Mako System. This system helps medical professionals to complete the joint replacement procedure. The main joint replacements focused on are the hip, the knee, and the shoulder. The company also, through the segment, provides solutions for trauma and extremities. The largest share of these operations involves the trauma and extremities products that the company sells. Those alone counted for 35% of the revenue generated by the segment. Knees were close behind, working out to 32% of sales. And hips came in third, accounting for 24% of that segment's revenue.

As a testament to management’s desire to grow the business further, the company acquired Wright Medical Group in a transaction last year valued at $4.1 billion. Inclusive of convertible notes, the purchase price came out to $5.6 billion. That entity focused on the upper and lower extremities, as well as on biologics. All combined, this segment makes the business one of the four leading global players in the joint replacement space.

Another key segment under the Stryker umbrella is the company’s MedSurg segment. This involves, amongst other things, the sale of surgical equipment, patient safety technologies, endoscopic communications systems, and more. Despite having a tough year, the Medical subsegment of this unit saw its revenue rise by 11.5% from $2.26 billion to $2.52 billion. And the final big segment that the company operates is its Neurotechnology and Spine unit. This involves neurosurgical, neurovascular, craniomaxillofacial, and spinal implant devices. Its big emphasis in recent years has been investing in minimally-invasive endovascular techniques.

Performance has been mixed but positive

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stryker has been able to capitalize on its quality and market leader position to grow sales nicely. Revenue in 2016, for instance, came out to $11.33 billion. This grew to $14.88 billion by the end of 2019. That implies an annualized growth rate of 9.5%. Then, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused many patients to forego elective procedures. This resulted in revenue dipping to $14.35 billion.

Now, when it comes to profitability, the picture has been even more volatile. To see how this is so, you need only look in the graph below. In it, you can see net profit ranged from as low as $1.02 billion in 2016 to as high as $3.55 billion a year later. Last year, the business generated a profit of about $1.60 billion. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, has been a bit more consistent. This figure went from $1.92 billion in 2016 to $1.56 billion a year later. It then hit $2.61 billion in 2018 before dipping again, but only to $2.19 billion in 2019. But then in 2020, the company generated positive cash flow in the amount of $3.28 billion.

*Created by Author

When it comes to top line performance, this year is looking up compared to last year. In the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, Stryker generated revenue of $3.95 billion. This represents an increase of 10.2% compared to the $3.59 billion the company saw the same quarter a year earlier. Leading the way on the revenue increase was the Orthopaedics segment that Stryker operates. Revenue in the latest quarter came in at $1.48 billion. This compares to the $1.22 billion it generated the same time a year earlier. This was driven by the trauma and extremities unit seeing revenue jump to $640 million compared to the $392 million seeing the same time a year earlier. Of course, this kind of increase for the segment as a whole should not be considered surprising. After all, according to one source, the broader orthopaedics market should continue to grow at a rate of about 6.6% per annum through at least 2027. While revenue has increased so far this year, profitability has suffered some. Net income dropped from $493 million to $302 million and operating cash flow dropped from $591 million to $452 million. Even adjusted for changes in working capital, operating cash flow dipped marginally from $747 million to just $731 million in this latest quarter.

When it comes to analyzing the value that Stryker has for investors, it is rather difficult because of the volatility of its bottom line. That said, if we give it the benefit of the doubt and assume that the future, from a cash flow perspective, will look very much like its 2020 fiscal year did, then shares are trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple right now of 29.4. On its own, this is quite high, but investors do need to keep in mind just how much of a market leader this business is.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Stryker is an interesting prospect for long-term investors to consider. The company is clearly a quality player in its space and it is always nice to have a market leader in your portfolio. That said, shares of companies like this generally come at a high cost. And this case is no exception. This does not mean that investors should not consider buying into a company like Stryker. In fact, for investors who are interested in a quality prospect with a stable outlook, this could be a decent play to go with. Just don't expect it to generate market crushing returns anytime soon.