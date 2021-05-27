Photo by Yelena Rodriguez Mena/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Library Overview

Storied MGM (OTC:MGMB) has been kicked around and had its tires kicked by other media companies many times over the past twenty years. Not one of the kickers could justify a valuation of more than $5 or $6 billion. The many management changes over the years also didn’t improve prospects for a higher price.

Major hedge fund/private equity holder, Anchorage was, however, all the time thinking of a number closer to $10 billion.

The commonly held view is that film and TV libraries are an appreciating asset, But as covered in my Entertainment Industry Economics, 10th ed. Cambridge University Press, 2020, that’s not necessarily or even usually true. Over time, libraries are licensed and re-relicensed over and over again to the point that they’ve already been seen by movie buffs. Younger people also will always want to see other famous people from their own age, not the stars of the 1930s, 40s, or even 1980s and 90s.

With the influence of new digital editing techniques, social media, and constant exposure to quick, short cuts, the older films seem relatively slow in advancing the story. Today’s short-attention span trained audiences normally have little tolerance for the old directors’ indulgences. Fast and Furious is a movie title (Universal’s) but well describes today’s viewing preferences. Also, social mores and interests change. Are war movies or peace movies in style? How about that funny-looking car or fashion item that seemed so glamorous twenty years ago and now looks weird? And those dial phones and phone booths? Does anyone today get the jokes that seemed so funny decades ago?

Thus, for the most part, libraries are depreciating assets that must always compete for attention and money against the much larger flood of new films and TV series. For example, until the pandemic of 2020, the industry’s number of scripted TV shows had risen to more than 500, a doubling in ten years. Although streaming definitely can slow the decay and this deal as well as WarnerMedia/Discovery (DISCA)(DISCB)(DISCK) offset it for a while, the values inevitably fall under the weight of competitive new supply.

Bond Time

With the exception of the 50%-owned (other half controlled by the Broccoli family) 25-title Bond film franchise, MGM’s film library has not been greatly refreshed in recent years even though it includes classics such as Pink Panther, Rocky, Tomb Raider, Hobbit, and Legally Blonde. This year’s boost will come from pandemic-delayed theatrical release of No Time to Die in early October. Sony (SONY) had for many years held the Bond distribution rights, but that will now be handled by MGM/United Artists domestically and Universal internationally.

One factor, too, that probably restrained other interested potential acquirers is that the pre-1986 library, including US rights to the old RKO Pictures material, was acquired by Ted Turner and is thus now home-video distributed by WarnerMedia/Discovery. In real terms, however, this shouldn’t make much valuation difference to either MGM or Warner.

Other Assets

There is, however, much to like about the company’s television production assets, which continue to expand, In television, 17,000 hours of programming include The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, and unscripted shows such as Survivor and Shark Tank. Ongoing scripted series include Clarice for CBS, Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu, and Luis Miguel for Netflix.

MGM’s Media Networks segment distributes feature films and TV shows in the U.S. and various international territories and owns and operates the EPIX premium pay TV network. The value of such a network, would like most cable networks be set to decline, but with ties to Amazon, might actually now be enhanced.

Here’s the income statement for December 2020 year-end filing of the MGM quasi-public company.

Along Comes Amazon

If any company can afford to pay a premium for MGM it is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). An extra couple of billion dollars is essentially pocket change – AMZN has more than $70 billion in cash + equivalents at Q1 2021 - and at $8.45 billion the acquisition does not pose a big risk and is far below the AT&T (T) - Time Warner dance that cost $85 billion. (See “Warner Media + Discovery Is a Recipe for ?", May 24, 2021).

Other major streamers are on a production spending treadmill to acquire more subs who are increasingly less able to pay and will lower their average revenues per user (ARPUs). But via its enormous retailing and cloud services businesses, AMZN is not caught in the same race-to-the-bottom predicaments as it already generates cash derived from an estimated 175 million global prime members who are upscale spenders and glad to get the streaming as an additional “free” benefit. Adding MGM just makes it easier to hang on to and expand the prime customer base and sell them more things.

So despite the high deal price, this is a smart and good move that can generate returns sooner rather than later and it now makes Amazon a much more focused, easier-to-manage, and nimble streaming competitor against the size and sprawl of Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), and Warner/Discovery.