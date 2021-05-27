Photo by Branimir76/E+ via Getty Images

Annovis’s (NYSE:ANVS) stock value doubled (at one point tripled) on news that its drug ANVS401 in a 25-day trial produced a 4.4 improvement in ADAS-Cog11 scores over baseline and 3.3 improvement over placebo in 14 people. ANVS401 also resulted in significant improvements in speed, coordination and motor skills in 14 people with Parkinson’s disease. The company links these results to decreases in the amyloid precursor protein and in alpha-synuclein, respectively. ANVS401 may do so by inhibiting interleukin-1 activity (suggested mechanism).

The thinking in regards to Alzheimer’s disease is that if you stop the production of the amyloid precursor protein, you not only stop the subsequent formation of toxic amyloid oligomers, you also stop the onset and/or progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Two questions further arise: can one develop Alzheimer’s disease without amyloid and can one develop Alzheimer's disease without the amyloid precursor protein?

The amyloid precursor protein can damage the brain in the absence of misfolded amyloid proteins (evidence). It may do so as a unique G protein-coupled receptor (study). Any factor that can over-activate these receptors can potentially trigger Alzheimer’s disease.

The second positive effect of ANVS401 (posiphen) is via protein kinase C and ERK (study one, study two). And here is where it gets really tricky. Some protein kinase C activity is needed for memory, but when over-activated protein kinase C can lead to Alzheimer’s disease. The following charts identify the pathways involved.

Protein Kinase C Activation Resulting in Neuroprotection

Protein Kinase C Activation Resulting in Neurodestruction

The first pathway leads to the regeneration of neurons and synapses, preserves mitochondrial function, and maintains levels of acetylcholine needed for the retrieval of short-term memories. The second pathway contributes to a lack of regeneration of neurons and synapses, mitochondrial dysfunction, a scarcity of acetylcholine, and neuronal cell death.

The evidence for posiphen to date is that at least in the short term it maintains the neuroprotective pathway while inhibiting the neurodestructive pathway. For instance, it reduces oxidation, inflammation, caspase-3 activity, and neuronal cell death while maintaining acetylcholine levels, mitochondrial function, and the regeneration of synapses and neurons (neuroprotection). The main way by which posiphen may do this is through the inhibition of interleukin-1 (possibility). The big question is for how long do these positive effects hold up.

Certainly, the initial results were promising and they were beneficial for the bottom line of the company, which had not spent much time raising cash (financial statement). But much longer term data (over a year) is needed to determine if the initial improvements produced by ANVS401 are maintained.

There are no direct indications as to what to expect from ANVS401. The closest that exists is from a phenserine clinical trial. Phenserine is a mirror image of posiphen. Unlike posiphen, it is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor. The following are the results from the trial (source):

ADAS-cog Changes from Baseline, Mean ± SD (N)

Dose Group 4 Weeks 8 Weeks 12 Weeks-LOCF Post 12 Weeks 26 Weeks Placebo −0.9 ± 5.31 (80) −1.7 ± 5.7 (79) −1.9 ± 5.84 (81) −0.66 ± 5.44 (63) −2.9 ± 5.70 (12) 10-mg BID −1.2 ± 5.10 (82) −1.0 ± 5.28 (75) −1.3 ± 6.30 (83) −1.31 ± 6.04 (57) −3.5 ± 4.82 (15) 15-mg BID −1.4 ± 4.45 (83) −2.2 ± 5.09 (81) −2.5 ± 6.21 (83) −3.18* ±9.50 (52) −4.8 ± 8.99 (11)

*Statistically significantly different from placebo p=0.0286

In part because of the wide variation in patient outcomes in both the drug and placebo groups and the placebo improvements in some patients, phenserine was considered to be unsuccessful. For early ADAS-Cog results, it is possible that the placebo contained compounds that also produced positive results, that other drugs or supplements may have led to improvements in the placebo group, or mental stress declined in both the placebo and drug groups.

From a larger perspective, there is a pattern to discern: removing triggers for the disease such as amyloid precursor proteins and amyloid oligomers can modestly slow down the progression of the disease in some Alzheimer's patients. To answer the questions from above, it is possible to have Alzheimer's without either amyloid precursor proteins or amyloid; it is just that other triggers for the disease (such as air pollutants, pesticides, and high glucose levels) affect amyloid processing so that usually amyloid in one form or another is present. Secondly, there is a whole series of drugs that temporarily modify the disease and in some cases can even lead to temporary improvements. These include acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as Aricept which inhibit intracellular calcium release, Annovis's interleukin-1 inhibitor (ANVS401), AB Science's SRC inhibitor (masitinib), and Namenda/memantine which inhibits NMDA receptors. But the key to treating Alzheimer's disease is likely the following:

We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanism and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutic strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (source of quote).

Eventually protein kinase C activity and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase activity will decline due to nitration and thus neuroprotective pathways are eclipsed by neurodestructive pathways via NMDA receptors. That is why partially cutting off points in pathways before NMDA over-activation may be of some temporary but not permanent benefit.

For investors, it is never good to rely on early ADAS-Cog data. A drug such as ANVS401 that limits oxidation may do some good for a while, but not as good as drugs and natural products that both limit oxidation and act as direct antioxidants (comparisons).