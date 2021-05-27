Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Research post quarter model update.

We previously covered Falcon Minerals (FLMN) here. The piece included an upgrade to our dividend estimates for 2021. We are updating them again in the wake of the 1Q21 report.

That 1Q21 report was essentially as expected to slightly better than expected. Volumes of 4.1 MBOEpd were slightly above expectations which along with strong pricing yielded a modest EBITDA beat and an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.10 from the prior quarter's $0.075. Without Winter Storm Uri production volumes would have been a little higher though management didn't really quantify by how much.

After several quarters of promising a strategic review that would culminate in "Falcon 2.0" the plot fizzled and management said it would return to its bread and butter mineral leasing program. After the fourth quarter our sense had been that the trail on ground breaking M&A to unlock value for shareholders had grown cold and as such this wasn't really a surprise this quarter.

While the failure of Falcon 2.0 to materialize was briefly disappointing, activity in their backyard has picked up with higher oil and natural gas prices. We note the rise in active rigs in the greater Eagle Ford play as shown here:

And we note EIA data indicate a gradual rise in both wells spuds and completion activity after the massive activity collapse in 2020 due to Covid 19.

On the first quarter conference call, management noted 5 rigs working directly on their acreage on average in 1Q21 vs. a 2 rig average in 4Q20. Management also noted that their primary operators (COP, BP, DVN, and EOG) have a total of 12 rigs running now, in and around their acreage, with other operators running another 4 rigs. We would expect to see an increase in "line of sight" wells in coming quarters due to this activity.

While not exactly granular when guiding, management espoused a view of stronger 2Q21 volumes (roughly 5.0 MBOEpd which essentially in line with the Street prior to the conference call) and an expectation of resulting stronger free cash flow. They also set the free cash flow expectation bar for 2Q21 at $0.15 (the dividend should be very close to this). A simple annualized yield from this level would be 13% at a $4.50 share price.

Our model:

We are maintaining our 2021 range of volumes of 4.5 to 5.5 MBOEpd.

We have shifted our price decks higher to better bracket expectations and are now using a low case of $50, a base case of $60, and a high end of $70. To be clear we are not expecting $70 for an average this year but for those that might we've included this upside case.

We've also include a 6.0 MBOEpd case at $60 and this is essentially identical in projected dividend vs the 5.5 MBOEpd and $70 case.

We see the same catalysts in place as last quarter sans a potential Falcon 2.0 outcome. These are sequentially higher production and dividends and improved sentiment as activity on their acreage picks up.

Nutshell: