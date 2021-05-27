Photo by GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

For those unaware, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) has been a rather notable beneficiary from the COVID-19 work-from-home trends, as it provides a platform for freelancers: people can buy all sorts of services on the platform, offered by those freelancers.

Fiverr is a stock I do not own. I only really became aware of it after it had already surged to quite astronomical valuations rivaling the likes of The Trade Desk (TTD). However, given that the stock has slumped recently, like many other tech and growth stocks in recent months, combined with recent results that have surpassed my expectations, it may yield to give the stock another look.

Background (what happened previously)

As indicated, the company has surpassed my rough expectations for its financial performance. This can be illustrated as follows.

When looking at Fiverr's quarterly earnings results, one can see decent growth pre-2020, followed by a rather large bump in Q2'20 in the immediate aftermath of the initial lockdowns. This resulted in near-triple digit growth. However, in the next two quarters, growth seemed to have reverted back to more historical sequential increases.

Such a one-time bump seemed quite reminiscent to the likes of Zoom (ZM) and Fastly (FSLY). So given its valuation (in the second half of 2020) that was already priced for the most optimistic growth expectations going forward, despite the little evidence in the sequential growth trends, the stock simply was not a no-brainer recommended buy. Even if there were quite a few bulls touting the long-term prospects and such.

Q1 results

Fiverr reported its Q1 results in early May. Although they certainly can't be called unexpected given the already improved guidance after Q4'20, what changed compared to the discussion above is that Fiverr has shown that it has meaningfully accelerated its business. In short, Fiverr has dispelled the hypothesis that growth seemed to be slowing down rather quickly, even as the tough comps will start to appear next quarter.

Whereas the post-pandemic quarters in 2020 had seen sequential growth of at most $5M, in Q1 Fiverr added over $12M in revenue. This strong start of the year with $68M revenue (100% growth) sets Fiverr up to continue to grow at reasonably elevated rates through 2021. The raised annual guidance for slightly over $300M revenue (and up to $75M in Q2) also indicates some further sequential increases.

Other key operating metrics grew as well. Active buyers expanded sequentially from 3.4M to 3.8M. Spending per buyer was up 22% YoY to $216. High-value buyers, those who spend over $500 annually, account for 59% of marketplace revenue. Fiverr has a take rate of ~27% and over 80% gross margin.

Source: Fiverr

Analysis

What has enabled these continued results? While perhaps not utterly surprising, growth has been driven by the vast number of customers added through 2020. Fiverr reports that those customers' spending is evolving just like traditional cohorts, so that actually provides a reasonable amount of visibility. To that end, further customer growth in Q1 should continue to support the bulls' prospects.

Part of the Q1 growth was also attributable to increased marketing, with a Super Bowl campaign, reaching over 100M people. Fiverr aims to become a household name.

Strategic imperatives

As indicated, a lot of Fiverr's growth comes from marketing. Fiverr's time to break even on quarterly marketing spend is about one quarter, and as indicated, recent cohorts perform in line with historical cohorts. For example, the Q4'20 cohort has already reached a 1.5x ROI.

Fiverr has also expanded its catalog with a "data vertical". In total, Fiverr added 48 categories in Q1. This vast catalog is obviously a competitive advantage. Buyers' NPS (net promoter score) reached 68, and sellers' NPS reached 81.

Many growth companies are often investing in multiple levers for future growth. Fiverr is no different. Fiverr notes three areas in particular: Fiverr Business, Subscriptions and Milestones.

Fiver Business launched in late Q3'20. It is targeted at larger companies and is subscription based. Buyers on Fiver Business typically buy more as well as more expensive gigs, resulting in higher lifetime value.

Secondly, Milestones is a feature that allows projects to be split in separate steps, each paid individually. Fiverr notes that conversion rates from Milestones are "significantly" higher.

Thirdly, in February Fiverr launched Subscriptions. As the name implies, this is opposed to Fiverr's traditional per-project payments. It may improve stickiness and loyalty.

Besides these, Fiverr is also expanding its investments in Promoted Gigs as well as international expansion.

Valuation

Despite the stock's weaker momentum in the last few months, valuation is still not exactly cheap at 22x forward P/S. While this is expensive, it is not significantly more expensive any more than other high-growing companies.

And as discussed, investors should keep in mind what they are buying exactly. It is a (or even the) leading platform for freelance services and it has been and continues to be a key beneficiary of the work-from-home trends in the last year. By now, there is already some evidence that these trends of blended work will continue perhaps indefinitely.

As such, and given the continued investments, it seems probable that Fiverr should be able to continue to grow for years to come.

Investor Takeaway

To be sure, as discussed in the previous section, even after the stock weakness in recent months, Fiverr still cannot be considered to be on sale. However, the increased sequential growth in Q1, and continued strong growth in active buyers, have turned me incrementally more bullish. While its growth rates will soon start to slow down a bit, there are reasonable indications that growth should remain durable.

In other words, while it has been a key COVID-19 beneficiary, the company and its financial performance should be quite resistant towards any "re-opening" headwinds that are among investors sometimes associated with such WFH stocks. (Fiverr itself, to that end, already said it has seen exactly such evidence in highly vaccinated regions).