One of the biggest objections of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is that it doesn't do anything. The purpose of this article is to explain what's really happening and why it's ultimately bullish for Bitcoin.

46 Million Strong

Before really digging into Bitcoin's value it's important to understand that it doesn't need any particular investor to own it or use it. In other words, it doesn't matter if I own it or not, or if you own it or not. That's because there are millions of people who believe that Bitcoin has value. They've traded their cash to get a hold of Bitcoin.

If Bitcoin feels a bit religious it's because it requires belief. You cannot touch it or hold it, at least not like paper dollars and coins. It's 100% digitally native. While it feels weird that it's 0's and 1's then just consider that the cash in your bank account and your stock tickers are also just digital representations of what you own. That is, there's a belief system at work for your dollars and stocks.

But, again, you don't have to believe or even agree with Bitcoin. If it seems like it's "catching on" you're right. 46 million Americans own Bitcoin. That's 17% of the entire U.S. population. Furthermore, consider this data:

The survey asked how respondents they would feel if their insurance carrier invested less than 2% of its cash in Bitcoin. Forty-three percent said such an allocation would be acceptable, while 42% said it might be okay and only 15% said they didn't like the idea.

In plain terms, a huge number of people are not only interested in Bitcoin, but they are actively investing. This isn't isolated to billionaires, bankers and CEOs. Millions upon millions of ordinary people are on board, and ready for more. This is a good reason why a government ban will continue to get harder and harder versus regulation. Senators own it, CEOs own it, celebrities own it, and many other powerful and influential Americans own it. That's what I would call growing entrenchment.

All of this said, it's irrelevant if any single investor loves it or hates it. It simply doesn't matter at the individual level any longer. It's moved to the social and cultural level. The bottom line is that awareness and acceptance has shifted.

Perspective on Money and Value Transfers

As you might have already known, a tremendous amount of money moves around the globe every day. Here's some perspective:

The Federal Reserve Banks provide the Fedwire Funds Service, a real-time gross settlement system that enables participants to initiate funds transfer that are immediate, final, and irrevocable once processed. Depository institutions and certain other financial institutions that hold an account with a Federal Reserve Bank are eligible to participate in the Fedwire Funds Services. In 2008, approximately 7,300 participants made Fedwire funds transfers. The Fedwire Funds Service is generally used to make large-value, time-critical payments.

Just how much?

Source: Federal Reserve Services

In April 2021, over $3.7 trillion moved per day. Obviously, that's a lot of money moving and I believe that this activity is largely beneficial. It's financial lubrication between a variety of players.

Now, how about Bitcoin transactions per day?

Data by YCharts

Well, clearly transactions are generally going up over time. More activity indicates more value in the network between various parties. Although this throughput is paltry compared to Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA), it's still quite interesting. For example, Visa processes 150 million transactions per day.

Comparatively speaking, it looks like Bitcoin is grain of sand on a vast beach. However, what's quite revealing is that:

The 7-day moving average of transfer volume (change adjusted) reached new highs of over $50.9 Billion settled on a daily basis, almost 25% higher than the previous ATH. The network has now consistently settled more than $10B in transfer volume per day for a 136-day period, exceeding the peak duration observed in the 2017 bull market.

And, I just read:

On average over the last month the #Bitcoin Network has transferred $100 billion of value on-chain per day, or $36.5 trillion annualized.

My back-of-the-napkin math tells me that Bitcoin is moving around the equivalent of 2.7% of all the cash being moved by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Perhaps that seems small, but it's far from zero. Put another way, $100 billion per day is an absolutely staggering amount of value to be pushing around, over the internet.

While the number of Bitcoin transactions is far smaller than Visa and Mastercard, the network is moving huge amounts of money. Bitcoin isn't really up against those companies. Bitcoin solves a different set of problems.

And, while it's pretty easy to say that Bitcoin is slow and expensive, compare that to sending a wire transfer. Here's what I mean. According to Bank of America’s (BAC) official data, you'll pay $30 for outbound domestic wire transfers and $35 for outbound international wire transfers. But, FedWire charges banks next to nothing:

Source: Federal Reserve Services

Therefore, banks charge $30 but pay The Fed less than $0.25 to move the money around the globe. Even if I'm wrong by a huge margin, it's pretty obvious that bank transfers work great for banks, but not customers.

Perhaps you're thinking about other ways to move money quickly around the globe. Well, here's a glimpse of how Western Union (WU) will charge you:

Source: Western Union

Furthermore, since you're going through a centralized middleman, you're also open to getting hit with tariffs. Plus, you need permission and authorization in some cases to move that money. It doesn't matter if it's your grandmother in Colombia or your friend in the Ukraine.

What's more, before there are cries that Bitcoin is evil because it's for drug dealers and illegal activity, here's what I've already captured:

Sources I found vary on the size of tax evasion from $90 billion to $1 trillion a year. For perspective, all of Bitcoin combined is about $750 billion. And there's a related false narrative that a huge fraction of Bitcoin activity is illegal.

In short, only a small amount of Bitcoin activity is illegal. Nevertheless, naysayers love to keep spreading the fear, uncertainty and doubt. Let me put all this in perspective. I'll use a recent opinion piece by Lee Reiners, executive director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke Law:

The Colonial Pipeline hack made that clear, along with the nearly 2,500 cases of ransomware—a form of malware that encrypts computer files and holds them for ransom—reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year, a 66% annual increase. In 2020 ransomware victims paid hackers $350 million in cryptocurrency.

Sounds like a lot of money, and it is. However, recall from earlier that Bitcoin is on track to move around $36 trillion per year. Therefore, this illegal activity is significantly under 0.1% of all Bitcoin activity. It's borderline pathetic. Banning crypto, but especially Bitcoin, would be like dropping a nuke on New York City to stop a purse snatcher.

Using Bitcoin Every Day

Personally, I don't think it makes sense to spend Bitcoin right now. Buying and holding, or HODLing, seems to be the smartest approach. That said, consider the following:

Microsoft (MSFT) has been accepting Bitcoin for use in its online Xbox Store since 2014.

Home Depot (HD) accepts Bitcoin payments via Flexa’s checkout systems installed in their stores.

You can make Bitcoin payments in Starbucks (SBUX) right now.

At Whole Foods (AMZN), using the Spedn app, you can buy groceries using Bitcoin.

It's also possible to generate Bitcoin rewards with Lolli.

Source: BuyBitcoinWorldWide

With tools like Fold you can earn Bitcoin as "rewards" on all of your purchases. This idea of cash back and rewards is worth billions and billions. Loyalty programs are serious business:

The market for global loyalty programs is expected to reach $215-$216 billion while growing at a CAGR of 5-6 percent between 2017 and 2022. By 2020, the global loyalty management market was expected to reach anywhere between $184 and $186 billion according to Beroe’s loyalty management market report.

The real point is to ask yourself a question: Would you rather get Bitcoin rewards or airline or hotel rewards? Sure, there are some cash back rewards programs, but a huge fraction of the market is about building up "points" over time. If I'm going to get magical monopoly money, I'm going to opt for Bitcoin and I believe that millions of others feel the same way.

Bitcoin For The People

Lastly here are some quick, real-world stories of Bitcoin usage. First, from the New York Times we see how Bitcoin moves across borders right now:

On Tuesday, I went shopping for milk. With the chronic food shortages in Venezuela, that errand already is very complicated, but there’s an extra layer of difficulty for me: I don’t own bolívars, Venezuela’s official currency. I keep all of my money in Bitcoin. Keeping it in bolívars would be financial suicide: The last time I checked, the rate of daily inflation was around 3.5 percent. That’s daily inflation; the annual inflation rate for 2018 was almost 1.7 million percent. I don’t have a bank account abroad, and with Venezuela’s currency controls, there’s no easy way for me to use a conventional foreign currency like American dollars.

From CoinDesk we see how money moves quickly and affordably:

I used to send money from the Netherlands to my family in Lebanon twice a month, and the fees were killing me. Even worse, the long waiting lines at money transfer shops were torture. There are still a lot of insurmountable restrictions on money transactions, especially those that exclude large populations around the world. For example, a sizable segment of people in Saudi Arabia doesn’t have residence permits and are not able to transfer money to their families in countries such as India or Pakistan. Bitcoin doesn’t have those restrictions or involve exorbitant transactional charges.

From Lathrop GPM we can see how Bitcoin counteracts hyperinflation:

Not long ago, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America, supported by the world’s largest supply of crude oil. Its economy is now in freefall and its money is broken. For at least some Venezuelans, Bitcoin represents a potential financial lifeline, not merely a speculative investment.

Inc42 points out how Bitcoin helps the unbanked and underprivileged:

The growing acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency is met with a rapid rise in the use of digital means in India – McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) recently found that India is digitizing faster than any other country in the world after Indonesia. The increasing use of smartphones and broadband internet connectivity is expanding the user base for cryptocurrency. Even with limited digital literacy, people in India can use the crypto wallets and become less dependent on financial institutions, which have not been generous to the underprivileged.

These are real-world, non-trivial and meaningful use cases for Bitcoin. This is what's happening right now. While it's easy to throw stones at Bitcoin, and claim it doesn't "do" anything, the evidence says otherwise:

Bitcoin is owned by 46 million Americans; 17% of the population.

Moving money via banks is slow and expensive compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is already moving $36 trillion annualized around the globe.

Just 1-2% Bitcoin activity (at most) is illegal, i.e., 98-99.9% legal.

Large number of respected companies (e.g., MSFT, HD, AMZN) take Bitcoin.

Bitcoin fights hyperinflation and helps the unbanked and underprivileged.

Taken as a whole, I'm bullish on Bitcoin considering the current volume of activity, potential cost savings for millions of users, acceptance by respected companies, plus the real world use cases from around the world.

And lastly, while there is a cost to run Bitcoin, there's also plenty of value. running Bitcoin isn't "free" whatsoever but it seems clear that claiming Bitcoin has "NO VALUE!" or "DOES NOTHING!" is false, as demonstrated multiple times here. Again, this makes me bullish on the price of Bitcoin going forward as more users and investors come on board.