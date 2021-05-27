Photo by OstapenkoOlena/iStock via Getty Images

Background

We have written before regarding the very large market opportunity for renewable energy generally and solar energy in particular. (link). Falling costs have made solar energy in particular more cost competitive with fossil fuel based electricity generation and we expect costs to continue to dramatically for the rest of the decade such that by 2030 solar energy costs are likely to cost ~5% of what they did in 2010 and accompanying batteries ~2.5% of what they did in 2010.

Expectations for supportive policies from the incoming Biden Administration also encouraged investors. With compelling economics and supportive policy expectations, renewable energy stocks were massive outperformers in 2020. But they have struggled in 2021. The performance has raised questions as to whether the run in renewable energy stocks is over and whether or not the recent pull back represents a buying opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Past sell offs in the solar stocks have related to external shocks to the industry that had the effect of negatively impacting demand and consequently, EPS outlooks that in turn depressed valuations. In 2011 there were cuts in subsidies in Germany and Spain and excess capacity in Asia. In 2015 stocks were negatively impacted by an increase in the cost of capital though later that year the ITC was extended. Nonetheless, solar stocks continued to decline to early 2017. The rally in 2018 and 2019 and into early 2020 was negatively impacted by Covid19.

A sharp increase in valuations in 2020 ensued especially after Biden, the candidate released plans for increased spending on renewable energy, and as he gained in the polls. After peaking in January, a sharp drop occurred so far in 2021 on the rotation away from growth on higher interest rates and rising EPS growth rates among value stocks as the economy was emerging from Covid19. The difference in the 2021 decline in valuation is that demand for renewables has increased, not diminished. If anything, the majority of companies, including the microinverters such as Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) and SolarEdge (SEDG) emphasized during 1Q earnings season that shipments are lagging demand due to supply chain constraints. ENPH beat estimates by ~20% while SEDG, and Sunrun (RUN) was in line. ENPH guidance was just shy of Street expectations for 2Q ($310mm at the midpoint vs $321mm for the Street), SEDG guidance was in line and RUN guidance was above expectations. None-the-less, virtually all the solar players declined in value, not just the ones mentioned here.

As our emphasis is on Enphase in this article, we will take a deeper look at this both from the standpoint of the latest earnings report, as well as a deeper look into valuation.

ENPH 1Q results beat consensus estimates by 23%. The beat was the 9th quarter in a row and the 13th beat over the last 14 quarters. 1Q results were above guidance in that Gross margin, op ex, and Op income were 41%,14%,27% well ahead of 35%,15%,20% targets. But guidance of $300-$320mm was below the consensus estimate of $321mm. The tone of the call seemed negative on balance. For example, CEO Kothandaraman's narrative said the supply chain was under stress with constraints on the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and the AC field effect transistors (FETs) used to convert to high voltage AC current. Manufacturing capacity was expanding in Mexico and India and shipments will increase in Q2 but that the ramp was indicated as slower than expected and channel inventory is still tight. That said, demand is running well above the higher end of guidance range in term of bookings and are running much higher than normal. Moreover, another foundry is being added for ICs and another supplier is being added for AC FETs. Still, management believes available supply is lagging demand. Storage demand is running far higher and they are encountering permitting delays at installations. ENPH bought a software company to help facilitate permitting and they are working to standardize load control which is too often amounting to custom jobs at installations. One of the significant unknowns is when CEO Kothandaraman was asked about how long the chip shortage would last, he could not say. He had pointed out in response to an earlier question that while they thought they had line of sight in April, demand accelerated leaving them in a shortage situation. The chip shortage led to a drop in estimates for 2021 by about 5%, to $2.01 and to a drop in estimates for 2022 by $0.07 or 3%, to $2.69-$2.70 for EPS growth of 34%-35%. Consensus sales estimates fell even as bookings increased as analysts assume shipments likely continue to lag bookings. The mean sales for 2022 fell by ~2%, to $1.755B from 3/31/21 to May24. Over the same period the valuation based on EV/2022E sales dropped 1.5x. For CY21 estimated sales also fell ~2%. In similar fashion EV/2021E sales dropped by 1.9x, to 14.6x.

Bottom line is that ENPH is trading at ~70x 2021E EPS of $2.01, ~53x 2022E EPS of $2.69, and ~39X 2023E EPS of $3.67. Growth rates are 47% for 2021 over 2020, 35% for 2022 over 2021 and 36% in 2023 over 2022. These are elevated valuations compared to the broader market. But given the growth rates are these valuations fair? As noted above, we raise the question given the sharp pull back in ENPH and other renewable energy shares during 2021. For example, ENPH is ~38% off its 52-week high established in January.

Looking at the chart below, the P/E based on 2-year forward estimates traded in a range between 20-40x for an extended period of time before ramping sharply higher late last summer.

The reason for the rapidly rising P/E was tied to the rapidly rising increase in estimated FY2 EPS growth rates which can be seen in the chart below where we add the EPS growth rates. In the context of the rapidly rising EPS growth rates the rising P/E makes more sense.

In the context of the rapidly rising EPS growth rates, the P/E relative to growth fell to below 1.0x during 2H20 and which helped fuel the rally in the shares, pushing the P/E relative to growth higher. With the track record of beating estimates by an average of 36.7% over the last 15 quarters (according to FactSet), the shares rallying sharply during 2H20 and into early 2021 is understandable. However, with the 4Q20 earnings release, cracks were appearing in the EPS growth trajectory. Despite a sizable beat of 24% on the bottom line and raise to guidance that was well ahead of Street estimates at the time, higher shipping and logistics costs related to supply constraints were beginning to show. 1Q21 results still beat by 23% on the bottom line but 2Q guidance was below Street estimates: $310mm at midpoint for 2Q vs $321mm forecast. The below-forecast guide occurred, because as mentioned earlier, the company was expecting to under-ship demand due to continuing supply constraints. As a result, estimates were revised downward, growth rates slowed and the stock needed to de-rate to the downside to balance the elevated multiple against the lower EPS growth expectations.

As shown in the chart below, the PEG de-rated significantly from a peak of around 3x in mid February and with the reduction in the EPS growth rate from the 50% range to the low 30s range meant that the value of the stock had to fall to get to where we are currently with the PEG around 1.6x vs the two-year average of 1.4x. To get to the average PEG, the stock would have to fall to about $120/share, implying about 15% near term potential downside for an average 1.4x PEG, all else equal.

To get to the average PEG of 1.4x based on 2023E EPS over 2022E EPs, implies a valuation of ~52x 2023E EPS of $3.65 or about $191/share which is essentially the consensus price target. Rolling the current multiple of 71x 2021E EPS and applying it to consensus 2022E EPS get us to essentially the same valuation.

The volatility of the multiple is exposed to changes in the EPS both up or down. All things held equal would imply approximately 36% upside potential to the shares. Of note is that the PEG for ENPH is lower than that for the S&P500 which comes out to 1.7x based on 2022E EPS over 2021E EPS. If we were to assign a P/E based on a 1.7x PEG it would translate to 57x the FY2 EPS 12 months out or 57x consensus 2023E EPS of $3.67 meaning a value of $211 for a ~50% upside.

Applying prior year P/E to the next year's estimate produces a lower implied target price of ~$189.

Source: FactSet, Principal Street Estimates

We ran similar calculations looking at EV/EBITDA multiples the last few years as well as the EV/EBITDA to growth rates expected in EBITDA.

Running through similar calculations based on EV/EBITDA and EV/EBITDA/Growth and including some recognition for the value of the ITC extension (we estimate $4/share) we obtain a valuation of between $185 and $203 or an average of $192. Averaging the different approaches, we obtain $196/share which is in the range of the average of analyst price targets of $192.

Risks

We believe the main risk for achieving the projected value of Enphase centers on the supply constraints. On the last earnings call they were not able to say how long the chip shortage would be sustained and were not willing to raise prices to cover the cost of expedited shipping. More capacity is coming on in the Q3 and Q4 time period but it was an open question with respect to whether demand would continue to outrun supply. Management did indicate as we said above that another foundry is being added for ASICs and another AC FET supplier is also being added. The company is trying to standardize load control and battery storage installation. Given the uncertainties, shipping could still lag bookings and gross margins could still be negatively impacted for the Q2 results and we these risks are discounted in the shares for the near term weighed against the potential upside longer term. Nonetheless, given the high multiple on the stock, there could be another downside move should Q2 results in terms of shipping and gross margin come in below expectations. Based on current information and the likelihood for improvement in supply for Q3 and Q4 and absent other information, our bias would be to buy the dip should this outcome occur. All that said, it highlights the risks associated with ENPH at present.