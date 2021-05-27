Photo by Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

I am turning bullish on Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) growth outlook due to the impressive updates on its pending cloud products. I also expect Alteryx to continue to take advantage of its high gross margin and strong liquidity to drive the right level of investment to accelerate growth. Despite the improved growth outlook provided during the last earnings call, Alteryx trades at a discount to its historical average after getting bogged down by recent market corrections. As a result, I consider the current valuation a decent entry point.

Impressive updates on the anticipated cloud products

Since the turn of the year, Alteryx has provided increasing evidence that the expected release of its cloud products will be achieved ahead of our expectations.

Yes, Mark, we announced Designer Cloud last week at Inspire. We also mentioned that we've had hundreds of applications to participate in the beta program. Timing wise we're looking at hopefully something not later than the beginning of next year but certainly have expectations to go fast. Source: Alteryx

Alteryx noted during the last earnings call that Designer Cloud is in beta and should be available next year.

Readers will recall that the absence of a cloud platform represents a major concern for growth investors hoping to bet on the future of Alteryx.

For example, Robotic Process Automation or RPA is highly complementary with our APA platform and together we can allow for swift implementation and faster time to value and outcomes. Source: Alteryx

The comments provided by the CTO during the last analyst day session also give us confidence in Alteryx's product roadmap. For example, Alteryx is expanding its product narrative as an analytics process automation platform via expanding partnerships with RPA (robotic process automation) players. This is highlighted via the partnership with UiPath (PATH) and Blue Prism. In our view, these moves give us the confidence that Alteryx can shape the future of the data science market as these partners will give Alteryx access to more systems to attract more customers.

Leverage to drive near-term growth

For investors worried about the financial profile, we are encouraged by the impressive growth and profitability metrics shared during the last earnings. Here are some of the metrics we appreciate.

A revenue beat of $12.6M. By size, this represents the highest revenue beat since Q4'19. Full-year revenue guidance improved from $565 million to $575 million.

Continued ARR acceleration. ARR crossed the $500m mark to $513 million (+27% y/y). Readers will recall that ARR (annual recurring revenue) provides a smoother way to track subscription revenue growth. Alteryx raised ARR guidance for the full year to $635M. This implies improved confidence in the sales pipeline.

DBNER (dollar-based net expansion rate) maintained at 120%. While investors want to see some improvement in this metric, the observed churn reduction provides some encouragement that the worst of the headwinds from the pandemic is behind us. This is important as the transition of small customers to channel partners is expected to impact DBNER.

In addition to the improved growth outlook, investors will also appreciate the flexibility to keep investing in sales and products. This flexibility is afforded by:

A gross margin of 90%+. Alteryx noted during the last analyst day session that the cloud investments might slightly impact the gross margin. Despite the guidance, non-GAAP gross margin improved in Q1'21 to 93%, up 140 basis points from Q1'20.

Alteryx also generates positive GAAP EBITDA. EBITDA appears to be a good profitability metric given the growing expenses/investments to drive new products.

Lastly, investors will appreciate Alteryx's ability to keep generating positive cash flows. Alteryx generated $26 million in cash flow from operations last quarter. This boosted total liquidity to over $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments.

Valuation Outlook

Alteryx currently has below average factors grades. However, if we take a closer look, we will see that these grades will improve in the coming quarters.

For the Value grade, if we emphasize the sales multiples, we can expect a rebound given the improved ARR outlook and the revised revenue guidance for FY'21. This is despite the awareness that FY'21 is expected to be an investment year.

For the growth grade, we can expect continuous improvement. The growth grade is even going to be better if we use a metric like ARR. The growth outlook also considers minimal headwinds from COVID relative to FY'20.

An average rating is attractive for the profitability grade given that Alteryx is investing in the next phase of its growth.

Lastly, we can expect a rebound in momentum as we approach 2H'21. The recent tech correction has served to make Alteryx cheaper at 8.8x FY'21 revenue.

Risks

The risks to the growth story include poor execution, weak EPS growth, pressure from competitors, and the growing volatility in the tech sector. The improved leadership team and the detailed strategy provided during the last analyst day session should offset execution worries.

Conclusion

Alteryx's improved growth outlook and product updates signal that sentiments might rebound heading into the second half of the year. Alteryx's solid liquidity also provides ample reason to believe in the expansion of the growth narrative. Despite the improved outlook, Alteryx's valuation remains conservative relative to high growth SaaS stocks. Investors betting on the next growth phase should find Alteryx attractive.