Investment Thesis and Presentation

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:NYSE:TELL) reported its first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, 2021.

Revenues for the quarter were $8.71 million with a net loss of 26.99 million or $0.08 per diluted shares. Shares outstanding diluted jumped to 356.68 million from 221.13 million in 1Q'20.

During the first quarter, the company repaid its 2019 Term Loan in full after making a voluntary prepayment of approximately $38 million using cash on hand. As a result of this prepayment, Tellurian reduced its outstanding debt balance to approximately $21 million.

Note: Borrowings were $16.85 million at the end of Q1'21 and were paid off in April.

President and CEO ­­Octávio Simões said on March 15, 2021:

Tellurian continues to deleverage the balance sheet and make progress on our commercial efforts. We are planning to pay off the remaining $21 million in debt obligations from upstream generated cash flows and cash on hand in the coming months.

The investment thesis is always the same for "projects" not firmly secured but presenting an appealing story.

The major issue here is the financing and secure enough contracts to make the project feasible.

According to President Sharif Souki, we are nearly there, only "weeks away" from "enough LNG sales and purchase agreements, or sales contracts, and/or financing" to allow the construction of Phase I of the project.

However, Tellurian's only firm commercial deal attached to Driftwood LNG was announced on July 19, 2019, with France's supermajor Total SE (NYSE:TOT).

Because of the gambling nature of the investment, it would be unwise to invest a large amount of cash here. But it is also important to invest a sufficient amount long-term and, above all, trade short term about 50% of your long term position until the payday comes.

I see a chance of success fairly high. However, the question is, at what price the stock looks like an opportunity? The recent jump in price is not making me confident it is the right time to start a position.

The Driftwood LNG Project

Driftwood LNG LLC, owned by Tellurian Inc., is developing a liquefied natural gas production and export terminal on the west bank of the Calcasieu River, south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The terminal will export up to 27.6 M tonnes of LNG per year to customers worldwide when completed.

Note: Driftwood LNG Project has a cost of $16.8 billion.

Source: Latest Presentation January 2021 (montage)

On May 13, 2021, At the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference, Tellurian's Executive Chairman Charif Souki said:

The company is now "just weeks" from finishing commercialization for phase one of the plant. During the commercialization process, a company secures enough LNG sales and purchase agreements, or sales contracts, and/or financing to support the cost of construction.

Tellurian Inc. - 1Q '21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

TELL 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues $ million 8.22 6.33 14.27 8.62 8.71 Quarterly Earnings $ million -40.73 -128.85 -29.47 -11.65 -26.99 EBITDA $ million -28.51 -112.66 -10.02 96.55 -18.44 EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.18 -0.53 -0.10 -0.04 -0.08 Operating Cash Flow $ million -20.49 -27.10 -9.14 -13.23 -10.48 CapEx in $ 0.27 0.12 0.00 0.92 1.40 Free Cash Flow -20.76 -27.22 -9.15 -14.15 -11.88 Total Cash in $ million 57.81 88.31 77.95 78.30 58.73 Total Borrowing in $ million 125.59 140.04 118.43 111.09 16.85* Shares Outstanding (diluted) 221.13 245.36 291.41 311.99 356.68* Revenue details 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Revenue Natural Gas 8.22 6.33 7.27 8.62 8.71 Revenue NGL 0.00 0.00 6.99 0.00 0.00 Total 8.22 6.33 14.27 8.62 8.71

Source: Company 10-Q

* The company said: As of April 30, 2021, 409,630,935 shares of common stock, $0.01 par value, issued and outstanding.

* On April 30, 2021, the company repaid the $17 million borrowings and has no borrowings left.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt.

1 - Quarterly revenues were $8.71 million for 1Q '21

Revenues were $8.71 million in the first quarter of 2021, slightly up from the same quarter a year ago.

Net loss was $26.99 million or 0.08 per diluted share compared to $28.51 million or $0.18 per diluted shares in 1Q'20.

The company indicated that it had resumed gas drilling at Louisiana's Haynesville Shale after a two-and-a-half-year pause.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $11.88 million in 1Q'21

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operation minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is a loss of $62.4 million with $11.88 million in 1Q'21.

It is not surprising to see a recurring loss in free cash flow until the project finally generates revenues. The more concerning issue is that the company is using ATM financing, which concerns me.

3 - The company had $58.73 million in cash at the end of March.

The company is using the stock as a currency, and it is an issue for actual shareholders. Tellurian had total cash of $58.73 million and borrowings of $16.85 million at the end of March.

The company uses an At-the-Market Program with about $226.3 million remaining at the end of April to repay the debt. It is a huge potential dilution that any shareholder invested in the company should pay attention to.

After March 31, 2021, Tellurian Inc. issued about 7.9 million shares of common stock under the at-the-market equity offering program ATM for total proceeds of approximately $15.2 million, net of approximately $0.5 million in fees and commissions. The company said in the 10Q:

As of April 30, 2020, we have the remaining capacity under our at-the-market program to raise aggregate gross sales proceeds of approximately $226.3 million. 2018 Term Loan Extinguishment On April 23, 2021, we voluntarily repaid the outstanding principal balance of $17.0 million and all associated interest under the 2018 Term Loan, thereby satisfying all of our borrowing obligations under the 2018 Term Loan.

The debt is gone, but the shares outstanding are now nearly 410 million compared to 221.13 million in 1Q'20.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

The project and the company look solid, and if we can trust Tellurian's Executive Chairman Charif Souki, we are close to secure enough contracts to start building Phase I of the Driftwood LNG Project.

It is a big deal, but it is certainly not the end of the journey. The price tag of the project is $16.8 billion, which is a lot of financing.

I agree, the LNG business presents great potential growth for the next ten years. However, I am not really willing to invest right now and would rather wait for some weakness to decide to invest or not in TELL.

Technical Analysis

TELL forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $3.20 and support at $2.8. The trading strategy is to sell about 25% to 30% of your position between $3.2 and $3.4 and wait for a retracement between $2.65 and $1.80 to accumulate again.

However, TELL could eventually cross the resistance, and my upper target is $4.00, at which point it is reasonable to sell another 30%.

However, I do not see it likely because the stock is already overbought according to the RSI, flashing a strong sell signal now.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

