Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ABCB) will likely surge this year mostly on the back of loan growth. Moreover, the provisioning expense will likely remain subdued this year because of the big provision reversal in the first quarter and the high level of existing allowances. On the other hand, a decline in mortgage banking income towards a more normal level will constrain earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Ameris Bancorp to report earnings of $3.26 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $5.05 per share, up 34% year-over-year. The December 2021 target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Ameris Bancorp.

Revising Upward the Mortgage Banking Income Estimate

Non-interest income from mortgage banking activity made up 35% of the total revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Because mortgage banking income makes up a sizable portion of total revenues, earnings in the coming quarters will depend on the pace of normalization of mortgage refinancing activity. Stable to rising interest rates will eventually curtail the refinancing activity that was triggered by the interest rate cuts of last year. The following chart shows the recent trend of mortgage rates.

Data by YCharts

Although mortgage rates have been higher so far this year compared to the end of 2020, mortgage banking income continued to remain high in the first quarter. The management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that mortgage activity remained strong in April as well. As strength in the mortgage market has surpassed expectations, the Mortgage Bankers Association has revised its projections upwards for this year, as shown below.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I’m increasing my estimate for mortgage banking income, and consequently total non-interest income, from the estimates given in my previous article. I’m now expecting the non-interest income to decline by 10% year-over-year in 2021, as opposed to my previous expectation of a 19% year-over-year reduction.

Strength in Markets to Drive Loan Growth

The management appeared optimistic about loan growth in the conference call. Ameris Bancorp’s pipeline is robust, and the management is positive about opportunities within its markets in the southeastern states. The vaccine-driven recovery will likely boost credit demand in the company’s markets.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will constrain the loan growth. As can be calculated from details given in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, Ameris Bancorp had around $445 million worth of Phase 1 PPP loans outstanding at the end of March, representing 3% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven in the second quarter of 2021.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects a mid-to-upper single-digit loan growth. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting loans to grow by 7.7% by the end of December from the end of March 2021.

I'm expecting deposits to grow in tandem with loans. Therefore, the excess liquidity on Ameris Bancorp's books will likely be maintained, but not grow any further. As mentioned in the conference call, Ameris Bancorp had $2 billion worth of excess liquidity on its books at the end of March 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Pressure on the net interest margin is likely to partly counter the benefit of loan growth. Lower reinvestment rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield. Meanwhile, the excess liquidity will likely remain constant in the year ahead. Therefore, I'm not expecting any further pressure on the net interest margin from the excess liquidity. Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 9 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. This decline will lead to the average margin for 2021 being 23 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

If the excess liquidity continues to grow, then the actual net interest margin can miss my estimates. Similarly, if Ameris Bancorp is able to mop up some of the excess liquidity, then the actual net interest margin will beat my estimates.

Subdued Provisioning Likely for 2021

Ameris Bancorp reversed part of its previous provisioning in the first quarter of 2021. I'm not expecting further releases of loan loss reserves because loan deferrals still make up a material part of total loans. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, active COVID-19 related deferrals made up 1.9% of total loans.

However, the provision expense will likely remain below normal in the year ahead because the allowance level is quite high from a historical perspective. Allowances made up 1.2% of total loans at the end of March 2021, as opposed to an average of 0.4% of total loans from 2016 to 2019. Moreover, the allowance is quite high relative to net charge-offs. Ameris Bancorp’s net charge-offs were only 0.12% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting Ameris Bancorp to report a provision expense of only $1 million in 2021, down from $145 million in 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $5.05 per Share

The anticipated dip in provision expense and loan growth will likely boost earnings this year. On the other hand, a reduction in non-interest income and pressure on the net interest margin will likely constrain earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $5.05 per share, up 34% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Additionally, Ameris Bancorp's exposure to hotels adds to the risk. As mentioned in the investor presentation, loans to hotels made up 3.5% of total loans. Despite the economic reopening, the hotel industry still bears monitoring.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Decent Price Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value ABCB. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.01 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $28.1 gives a target price of $56.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.2% upside from the May 26 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at a trimmed average P/E ratio of around 13.8x in the past, as shown below. I've excluded the P/E multiple for 2017 from the average because it looks like an outlier.

Multiplying the trimmed average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.05 gives a target price of $69.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 29.1% upside from the May 26 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $63.2, which implies a 16.7% upside from the current market price. Additionally, ABCB is offering a dividend yield of just 1.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share. Adding the forward dividend yield to the price upside gives a total expected return of 17.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Ameris Bancorp.

I like the company because its earnings are likely to grow on the back of loan growth and a dip in the provision expense. Further, the stock is trading at an attractive level that is at a considerable discount to the year-end target price.