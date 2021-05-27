Photo by Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Though it tried but failed to break above the $60 level on a few occasions, Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) has a good chance of continuing its uptrend. This provider of affordable yet high-performing wireless infrastructure broadband posted strong revenue growth and solid profits.

Having risen steadily for a full year, the stock appears unlikely to fall to better prices. Investors should still consider CMBM stock at current valuations.

Strong First Quarter

Cambium posted GAAP earnings of 70 cents a share. Revenue grew by 46.5% year-on-year to $88.5 million. By offering what CEO Atul Bhatnagar calls a new era of end-to-end wireless speeds equivalent to that of fiber, this 5G supplier should keep growing. For example, Cambium launched the 60 GHz cnWave V5000 and is shipping it in volume. Strong demand for its fixed 5G 28GHz millimeter wave products is a positive catalyst. This tailwind led to EPS exceeding previous company targets.

Cambium’s point-to-multi-point business achieved record revenues, up by 66% Y/Y. Furthermore, its PTP business benefited from stronger backhaul demand. In a post-Covid environment, customer demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions should continue rising. Readers may review Cambium’s recent contract wins on this page. This includes strategic wins in the EMEA region and an enWave solutions win in the UK. It also posted a contract win to backhaul oil wellheads and security data for a large petroleum firm in the Middle East.

Stock Score

CMBM stock scores an A in every category except for value. Per SA Premium, the stock scores a C- on value:

Since the stock did not break its year-long uptrend, shareholders are not concerned about the price paid. Unless the technology sector falls sharply on valuation jitters, Cambium is unlikely to dip by much.

Besides a favorable quant rating over its peers, Cambium gets no coverage on Seeking Alpha. Conversely, after providing past coverage on NETGEAR (NTGR) and Arlo (ARLO), Cambium joins the list of potentially rewarding 5G networking investments:

Cisco Systems (CSCO) dwarfs Cambium by market capitalization. That mega-cap firm would suit income investors since CSCO stock pays a dividend that yields 2.8%. And despite its disappointing quarterly earnings report, Cisco stock bounced back from the ~ $50 low. CMBM stock fell by around 10% on at least three occasions. It, too, bounced back.

Above: CMBM fell briefly in the month but bounced back promptly.

Opportunity

Customers have high anticipation for Cambium’s 28 GHz enWave 5G product. On the conference call, CEO Bhatnagar said this product will be available by the time the company hosts its next call. It will launch the product in the EMEA region first. The solution has an edge over fiber because customers may implement 4G and 5G small cells and video surveillance networks at a lower total cost of ownership.

The 60 GHz enWave solution has time-to-market advantage over the competition. Investors would agree they are willing to pay a premium for the company being nimble. Cambium said its cnMaestro Cloud software managed 577,900 devices in Q1/2021. This is 40% higher than last year.

Risks

Cambium’s sequential decline in gross margin is a potential risk. Its product mix and higher freight and distribution cost were weighing on margins in the last quarter. Investors may assume ongoing component shortages and continued distribution costs pressuring results. Still, Cambium may manage its compensation expenses, research and development efforts, and sales and marketing activities if needed. Since it is in a growth phase, the company should not cut costs at the expense of slowing its growth momentum.

Looking ahead, Cambium forecast revenue growth in the range of 24% to 29% or $345 million to $359 million. In the second quarter, it forecast GAAP EPS of 22 cents to 27 cents and an EBITDA margin ranging 14.6%-16.4%. For the full year of 2021, its EBITDA margin will be 15.0%-17.0%. Readers may input the full-year revenue growth in a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model.

Model from finbox

Based on the metrics shown above, CMBM stock has a fair value of around $63.00. If the assumptions are too optimistic, readers should open the model and change the yearly revenue growth forecast to come up with another fair value.

Cambium shows no signs of slowing. The market is willing to buy the stock any time it dips. This stock still has double-digit upside ahead even if it does not fall to create a better entry point.