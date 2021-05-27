Tremor International: Moves To List On The Nasdaq, Fast Growing, Profitable And Cheap

Photo by RightFramePhotoVideo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tremor International (OTCPK:TTTPF)(NASDAQ:TRMR) is a video advertising platform. It connects publishers with demand-side brands. Moreover, Tremor is growing its top-line at very attractive rates, while being highly free cash flow generative too.

Meanwhile, the stock is priced at just 4x forward sales - a large discount to its peers.

Tremor's Trading Update

Tremor is an advertising platform that's both a supply-side platform (''SSP'') similar to Magnite (MGNI) or Perion Network (PERI), as well as, being a demand-side platform (''DSP'') like The Trade Desk (TTD) - see below.

Source: April Investor Presentation

Earlier this week, it listed its highly anticipated F-1 file. We got a confirmation that Tremor will be imminently listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol TRMR. The company notes that it will obtain additional capital from this listing, but I suspect that its main effort is to gain visibility and access to equity markets.

Indeed, as you'll soon read Tremor is already generating solid cash flows, and given that its stock is tightly held by management, as well as a history of buying back its own stock, I don't presume that this secondary offering will lead towards a meaningful shareholder dilution. In sum, this is a huge win for shareholders, and there's still plenty of upside to come.

This week, Tremor updated investors as to its recent performance. The digital video advertising company declared that for Q1 2021 its revenues were up 96% y/y. However, keep in mind that during H1 2020 Tremor's revenues were down 6% y/y.

On the other hand, consider that Tremor was previously guiding for 75% y/y growth rates for Q1 2021. Whereas, in fact, its Q1 2021 results reported a 2,100 basis point top-line beat versus its own previous guidance, so that its top-line grew by 96% y/y.

As we look further down its income statement, there are still more surprises:

Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement

Obviously, given the turmoil in the advertising industry last year, particularly around March time, that unduly depressed Tremor's bottom-line profitability, thereby making any comparison with last year look particularly strong.

Nonetheless, the fact remains, this is clearly a company that's prudently growing its top-line in a rapidly expanding market.

Source: April Investor Presentation

Furthermore, if you follow The Trade Desk (TTD), this is not going to be news to you, of course. But what I deem particularly attractive about Tremor, is that despite working off smaller revenues, it's already operating at a profitable scale.

Consider that, for Q1 2021, Tremor's free cash flow was already approximately $16.5 million.

Accordingly, it's not unreasonable that Tremor will be making about $80 million of free cash flow in 2021.

Valuation - Fast Growth and Highly Free Cash Flow Generative

Unlike many high-growth companies in this space, such as Magnite, Perion, or PubMatic (PUBM), Tremor is a rare breed that's making huge amounts of free cash flow already and is priced at very approximately 4x forward sales.

Now, let's compare this low single-digit multiple with its more established peer, The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk is valued at 24x forward sales. Obviously, The Trade Desk is arguably the leader of programmatic Connected TV ("CTV") advertising. However, I contend that at 24x forward sales multiple, this assumption is largely factored in already.

For another comparable, please consider that Magnite, Tremor's peer on the SSP side, Magnite's stock is priced at 10x forward sales.

Meanwhile, I make the case that Tremor has a huge runway ahead and as it continues to build on its recent momentum and gains a following amongst US investors, this stock won't stay valued at 4x forward sales for too much longer.

Investment Risk

Tremor is an Israel-based company listing on the Nasdaq via ASDs. This could mean that Tremor will be perceived by investors as a foreign company and that it may be difficult to get adequate corporate governance.

Next, Tremor's business model relies on cookies to gain insights into consumers. This is the same risk that's facing The Trade Desk and countless other digital advertising platforms.

In 2022, digital advertising companies will have to find a way to navigate this uncertainty and grow their revenues with less tracking technology data. Fewer insights into consumer activity have the potential to reduce the precision of impressions, thereby reducing brands' ROI. Tremor and others may have to find new technologies to keep their businesses viable.

The Bottom Line

Tremor is growing at a rapid clip, is highly profitable, and cheaply valued. Once Tremor gets listed on the Nasdaq, which is likely to be in the coming weeks, it's likely to gain more visibility amongst investors and is likely to rerate higher than its 4x forward revenues multiple.