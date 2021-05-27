Photo by Leonidas Santana/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis confirmed after Q1

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is one of our top picks within the growth stories universe. Despite some 30% share price drop in the last couple of months, we believe the long-term rationale to invest in MELI remains unchanged and was further confirmed by Q1 results.

In Q1, MELI has confirmed its strategic moves we have seen across 2020 since the beginning of the pandemic. The focus is on increasing logistic capabilities and directly managed networks, fast delivery, and free shipping on the marketplace. Once the logistic network is completed, we should improve operating margins because of a better cost structure.

Fintech is becoming more and more important to fuel MELI's future growth. MELI is cross-selling not only credits to its customers on the MercadoLibre marketplace but also on Mercado Pago and in the future. We should see more financial products (insurance, funds, etc.) sold and distributed by MELI. This is one of the privileges of having a 70 mln client base. It can be levered across different verticals.

MELI impressive Q1 in a nutshell

Net Revenues reached $1.4 bln (158.4% YoY) on a FX neutral basis; Gross profit was $591.4 mln (42.9% margin); Income from operations was $90.8 mln ($29.7 mln loss in Q1 20); Net income before taxes was $9.5 mln ($16.7 mln loss in Q1 20); Net loss was $34.0 mln Total Payment Volume (TPV) reached $14.7 bln, up 129.2% YoY on an FX neutral basis; GMV was $6.1 billion, up 77.4% in $ and 114.3% YoY on an FX neutral basis; Unique active users reached 69.8 mln (+ 61.6% YoY); Mercado Envios shipped over 208 mln items (+130.7% YoY); Mercado Pago TPV reached $14.7 bln (+ 81.8% YoY in USD and + 129% on an FX neutral basis); Mobile Wallet delivered $2.9 bln in TPV (almost 200% growth YoY on an FX neutral basis; Mercado Fondo relies on over $650 mln asset under management while Mercado Credito portfolio has reached $576 mln (over 200% YoY growth); MELI invested $7 mln in bitcoin.

The fintech angle seems the most promising in the long term

MELI currently relies on almost 70 mln users on its marketplace who are being driven to its financial services. This is where the company is aggressively focused. MELI is trying to increase the engagement of its customers with its wallet. Customers can now use Mercado Pago as a new way to pay.

The recently launched debit cards are a clear example of this strategy. In April, they started adding new functionalities to those debit cards, offering also a credit line and thus making those cards a hybrid instrument.

MELI is working on expanding further the line of service offered (savings, insurance, and investments). We love to hear these developments as we share management's long-term view on fintech potential, which goes far beyond marketplace payments. It involves different financial services like savings, insurance, asset management (Mercado Fondo serves this purpose), and cryptos. MELI has invested $7 mln in bitcoin as management believes it is a good way to preserve value in the long term. Furthermore, they believe, and we agree, that opportunities will arise in the crypto arena. They are thus taking positions and trying to explore potential opportunities. MELI is aggressively investing to double its engineering team, which we believe is a smart move in the long term.

Marketplace: free shipping and logistic are supporting growth

The sequential evolution of the marketplace remains very positive and confirms that most online purchasing during the pandemic has remained online.

Margins are sequentially improving, and the major driver is marketing, operational efficiencies related to shipping costs which have been sequentially reduced in all markets, and the shift toward credit card payments is also helping margins. Clearly, MELI is reaping the benefits of scaling up and relying on its own logistic network.

Investing in logistic capabilities was a smart move of past years. MELI was able to deal with the volumes led by the pandemic because of its efficient logistic network. Its delivery time has been sequentially reduced on top of free shipping expansion. The limit for free shipping in Brazil has been lowered in Q1 to BRL 79.

Valuation approach confirmed after Q1 (MELI - $1,380 per share as of May 27, 2021)

Our valuation assumptions are unchanged after Q1:

25% CAGR in revenues 2021-32 22% Revenues to FCFE (Free Cash Flow to Equity) conversion, as MELI FCFFs are higher than EBITDA. This is a peculiarity of MELI as it has non-cash expenses and non-operational income in its CF statement 11% discount factor unchanged 3.5% perpetual growth rate, which, in our view, is even conservative given the high growth nature of the business and the e-commerce perspectives in LatAm.

Based on these assumptions, we estimate an equity value in the region of $100bn, which delivers around $2,000 per share with a potential upside of 44%.

Source: Moat Investing

Source: Moat Investing

Sensitivity Analysis

The sensitivity analysis is critical as it shows how value drivers impact our valuation. Here the value drivers are:

CAGR in revenues Revenues to FCFE conversion Discount rate Perpetual growth rate

In the tables below, we have tested our target price by changing:

the discount rate and the perpetual growth rate the discount rate and the revenues to FCF conversion the revenues to FCF conversion and the perpetual growth rate

Our valuation ranges between $1,700 and $2,500 per share.

Source: Moat Investing

Conclusions

We believe MELI remains one of the most promising equity stories in the broad e-commerce arena. We share management's long-term view in deploying capital. They were right when they decided to implement a reliable logistic network in the past years, without which they would have probably not able to cope with the volumes led by the pandemic.

While marketplace customers remain key for MELI business, the focus is increasingly shifted toward cross-selling high-margin financial products. That's why MELI is now deploying capital in fintech, and we share this management vision.

The marketplace will continue growing and gaining operational efficiencies. Those efficiencies will allow more free shipping, which, coupled with a great logistic network, will further expand operations. MELI is thus set to be profitable in the next few quarters.

We believe marketplace and fintech offer a unique combination of market opportunities in Latin America which is still the region where e-commerce is growing at the fastest pace globally. MELI is perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of these market opportunities.

We are more and more convinced that this is a long-term story that will continue delivering value creation for its shareholders.

The current rotation from growth to value stories might offer a good entry point for MELI, which is now trading at around 8.6x EV/Sales 2022, down from 13x at its highest value.

Main risks

The main risks we envisage relate to exchange rate fluctuations and bad credit books. In the future, 50% of the value of the loans will be offload (currently, MELI keeps 70% of loans' value on its balance sheet) to reduce funding needs.