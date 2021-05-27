Photo by BeyondImages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), one of the largest miners in the world, is a highly stable and profitable company. I fully agree with the bullish thesis my colleague Mercury Research has come up with. However, I disagree somewhat that the company is overvalued. If we take the forward and the regular price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios' histories, we will see that the stock price is not too high. After all, the investors are to pay for a business with a reasonable earnings history, attractive dividends, and general financial stability. My main concerns are macroeconomic factors, namely the rising inflationary pressures, the possibility of tighter monetary conditions, and the Chinese government's willingness to control the markets for industrial metals.

Earnings and dividend history

BHP Group is a highly profitable company with a sound dividend track record. Even though the prices of industrial metals crashed in 2020, BHP Group still managed to deliver excellent returns to its stockholders. Sure, if we look at the profitability history, there was no great improvement compared to 2019. But we should remember there was a crash in the prices of industrial metals. So, from that end, the company did a good job.

Source: BHP Group's website, page 17

Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Underlying basic EPS (US cents per share) 179.2 176.1 168 126.5 22.8 120.7 100.7 145.9 Dividend per share 120 78 118 83 30 124 62 59

Source: Compiled by the author based on BHP Group's website

The table above also presents the company's underlying basic EPS and dividend history. Since 2016 the company has shown some stability, whereas 2016 was quite a poor year. In all these years the company paid dividends. However, BHP's dividend track record is not particularly stable.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

At the same time, if you look at the longer time frame, you will see that the dividends rose substantially between 2000 and 2015. After 2016 they started rising as well although the dividend growth was not very stable since then.

Overall, we can say that the company's earnings and dividend performance were quite sound in 2020. What is more, the profits and dividend growth were reasonably stable in the last years as well.

BHP Group's financial stability

If we compare the 2019 general debt and financial stability indicators to the 2020 ones, we will see that they have got somewhat less favorable. The gearing ratio has risen from 15.4% to 18.7%. The net debt has increased from 9,446 million to 12,044 million. The cash balance in turn totaled 13,426 million, a decrease from 15,613 million. But given the pandemic, all these changes were quite minor and BHP Group still has a sound cash cushion.

This is confirmed by the company's upper medium-grade credit ratings.

Source: BHP Group's website

Key sectors

The company is large and highly diversified. One of the key sectors BHP operates in is iron ore. As my colleague Mercury Research pointed out, 69% of the company's EBITDA comes from mining and selling iron ore.

BHP is the third-largest iron ore miner in the world.

Company name Iron ore output (in million tons) Vale 300 Rio Tinto 286 BHP Group 248 Fortescue Metals Group 204 Anglo American 61

Source: Compiled by the author based on NS Energy's data

Source: Compiled by the author based on NS Energy's data

Source: BHP Group's website, page 178

Source: Compiled by the author based on BHP Group's website

Iron ore was accountable for 50% of the company's revenue and 69% of its EBITDA in 2020. This means that it is the company's largest and most efficient segment. That is a huge advantage for BHP Group since the industrial demand for steel in China is really strong right now.

Key risks

In my view, the macroeconomic risks matter in the case of BHP but they are not too significant. BHP's reliance on iron ore is an advantage right now but it is also a risk, in my opinion. The Australian company is quite diversified but still relies on the global demand for iron ore. A bulk of it comes from China. The problem here is not just the fact the relations between Australia and China are getting more complicated. Investors should also consider the Chinese authorities' desire to cool the prices of industrial metals. Thus, last week the country's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) urged the companies to maintain "normal market orders". That is one of the reasons why many industrial metals have been trading down since then. There is a risk the Chinese government might take regulatory measures to decrease the iron ore prices. However, this might reduce the iron ore supply, thus further complicating the lives of the country's industrial companies.

Numerous experts say many economies and especially the financial markets are overheated due to the easy monetary conditions. The stock markets are at their all-time highs. The inflationary pressures are picking up. This may prompt the central banks to raise the interest rates, thus pressurizing the global economy's growth. This will be quite bearish news for cyclicals like industrial metals that heavily rely on easy monetary conditions. But BHP Group is not the only company facing that type of risk. All commodities and industrial businesses depend on low-interest rates.

Valuations

I compared Vale's (VALE), Rio Tinto's (RIO), and Fortescue's (OTCQX:FSUGY) stock valuations to these of BHP Group. Indeed, if you look at the peers' valuations, it will look like BHP Group stock is overvalued.

According to the Y-Charts data, BHP's current P/E ratio is slightly above 26, far beating another Australian mining company Rio Tinto's ratio of just 14. Even more of a bargain seems to be Vale, the largest iron ore producer. However, if you look at Vale's P/E ratio history, you will see that the stock was highly overvalued last year. So, in that respect, BHP inspires much more trust.

BHP's price-to-book (P/B) ratio is also somewhat higher than that of its peers. Nevertheless, there is only a small difference between Fortescue's P/B ratio and that of BHP. Vale's and Rio Tinto's ratios are not much lower either.

Overall, the rivals' valuation multiples are somewhat lower than BHP's. So, by that measure, we can see BHP is a bit overvalued. However, another way to judge a company's valuations is to see the stock's valuation history.

Data by YCharts

The stock price went down and seems to be somewhat more favorable than it used to be. The company's forward P/E history suggests the current multiple is elevated but it is not record high. In 2019 and earlier this year this indicator was higher.

The same is even truer of the regular P/E ratio history. BHP Group's regular price-to-earnings ratio was much higher in 2017 and 2018 than it is now. Year 2016 was marked by a loss, whereas in 2017 the company only reported a small profit.

Data by YCharts

The only indicator of overvaluation seems to be the price-to-book ratio history. The current P/B ratio can only be compared to 2011.

Overall, as far as its valuation history is concerned, the company is not overvalued.

Conclusion

BHP Group is a highly stable blue-chip company. Since 2016 it has demonstrated earnings growth. In the recent years it paid sound dividends even though there was no stable dividend growth. It is not particularly expensive as far as its fundamentals are concerned. I would not say that it is on sale. But if we look at its valuation history, BHP is not overvalued. The main areas of concern I see are purely macroeconomic. In spite of its fantastic run this year, I am still bullish on the stock.