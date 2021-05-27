Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about Celestica (NYSE:NYSE:CLS) in April of last year when we stated that we believed that shares had a very attractive risk/reward profile. There were plenty of reasons to be bullish 13 months ago.

• Firstly, from a technical level, the ramifications of the pandemic resulted in Celestica shares coming right back down to test their 2009 lows. Since support held, buying shares of Celestica presented the best long-term buying opportunity in more than a decade. Shares have since returned over 80% since printing that multi-year bottom back in March.

• Although guidance had to be withdrawn early last year due to how lockdowns were affecting supply chains, Celestica's fundamentals were actually quite bright coming into fiscal 2020. Elevated operating cash flow of $345 million, for example, in 2019 was a number rarely seen in Celestica up to then. Furthermore, this cash flow was expected to provide the fuel for earnings to grow significantly in 2020 (well above the $70+ million net profit number in 2019.) Although Celestica didn't manage to grow its net profit in 2020, we did see a notable improvement in other metrics on the income statement, especially in the back half of the year. Gross profit grew by almost $30 million (from slightly lower sales in 2020) while operating profit grew by $21 million which resulted in operating margin growing to 2.6%. These types of trends speak volumes about how the company is transforming its portfolio of products. We expect momentum to continue going forward.

However, if we focus on the long-term chart, we can see that shares (assuming the rally continues) are going to come up against heavy resistance in the not-too-distant future. Therefore, let's dig into the company's profitability trends and also see how the stock's valuation has changed over the past year or so. We reiterate that the bullish thesis here needs to be compelling due to the significant overhead resistance shares have now in front of them.

First to profitability and management's initiatives to keep driving operating margins of both the ATS segment and the CCS segment northward. The plan essentially is to keep on leveraging Lifecycle Solutions and to diversify the end-markets the firm operates in. Although sales dropped in the recent first quarter (due to the ending of Cisco (CSCO) partnership), there were some solid trends in key segments which should continue going forward. The ATS segment grew revenues by $6.6 million over a rolling year basis and operating margin in this segment grew from 2.7% to 4% over the same time frame. The CCS segment's sales of $22 million in the first quarter was $1.4 million down over the same period of 12 months prior and operating margin rose from 3% to 3.1%.

What is encouraging here for shareholders is that revenue growth is taking place in the ATS segment which is growing its margins significantly. The commercial aerospace segment remains a headwind in ATS but growth in Celestica's capital equipment business as well as health tech is offsetting weakness to a large degree here. The industrial segment is holding its own but definitely has the potential to report gains at the back-end of this year especially if trading conditions continue to open up.

On the CCS side, we continue to see fruit with respect to how the portfolio has been tweaked in recent times. Although the CISCO partnership has affected top-line results in the near term, the hardware platforms solutions business has really taken up the mantle. HPS grew by 46% in the first quarter. Suffice it to say, HPS and ATS (Lifecycle Solutions) now make up almost 60% of Celestica's sales. We have no issue with these segments as we project sustained long-term growth here (see below). The issue is how will the likes of the communications end-market along with the enterprise end-market fare going forward. They really need to hold their own because they essentially need to buy the firm time with respect to really growing profits and margins.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

From a valuation perspective, despite the 80%+ rally over the past 13 months, Celestica's earnings, sales, assets, and cash flow (7.9, 0.23, 0.91, and 6.28) are still trading at rock-bottom multiples. Furthermore, due to strong cash flow generation, management continues to deleverage the balance sheet. Suffice it to say, with the company being profitable and having a net cash balance (cash minus debt) of $9 million, these trends all play into the long-term bullish thesis here. As alluded to above, it all depends on how the company's slow-moving segments perform in upcoming quarters. Celestica remains very open to any significant changes in its supply chains, which is why it remains difficult to pinpoint estimates for upcoming quarters.

To sum up, Celestica definitely has the potential through its Lifecycle Solutions segments to really boost operating margins going forward. Whether the company has enough momentum at present to break through long-term resistance remains to be seen. The first key battle will be fought at the $9 level. We look forward to continued coverage.