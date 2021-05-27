Photo by TBE/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With a $200 billion market cap and $49 billion annual revenue Novartis (NYSE:NVS) marks its place as a leading pharmaceutical company. Its Innovative Medicines segment brought breakthrough therapies into the world, enhancing the quality of life for millions of people. Its product Kymriah, introduced to the market in 2018, is the first CAR-T gene therapy approved by the FDA, demonstrating an innovative powerhouse matched by few.

Still, Novartis derives 30% of its revenue from only four medicines. The loss of patent exclusivity in critical markets is often followed by a loss of market share as generics become available. Novartis' pipeline is no longer singularly a source of growth as it offsets revenue declines in its concentrated revenue streams.

Risk Profile Mismatch

The most crucial factor of your investment success is picking companies that match your risk profile. Too much risk often leads to panic and pushes even the best of us into wrong investment decisions that end with regret. Similarly, choosing a company with a lower risk than you would fancy can create frustration and impatience when shares don't perform as expected within our time frame.

This mismatch, I believe, is most prevalent in large biotech, where exciting headlines of breakthrough therapies hype investors looking for a quick return. These investors are often disappointed, revealed by numerous COVID vaccine trades in Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) that didn't meet investors' expectations.

Novartis (NVS) is not different in this regard. The company produced breakthrough medicines that reshaped the industry, such as Kymriah, the first CAR-T cancer gene therapy in the world, which entered the market in 2018, and Zolgensma gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, the most expensive drug in the world, yet share have lagged the market. Below are the operational dynamics influencing NVS shares.

Sandoz

Kare Schultz, TEVA Pharmaceuticals' (TEVA) CEO, once described his company as an ice cube machine, dispensing generic drugs with slow-melting revenues. Sandoz, NVS's generic arm, operates in the same challenging environment where everyone is in a race to introduce generic formulas before rivals crowd the market, pushing margins down. The business segment has been a drag on NVS's overall performance for the past several quarters.

NVS is working on reorganizing Sandoz as a standalone business within the company, perhaps preparing for a spin-off. Still, this hasn't always been the case, at least in my view. When asked about Sandoz, Vasant Narasimhan, NVS's CEO, pointed to the segment's synergies with its Innovative Medicines business. The pharmaceutical industry is shifting towards biological medicines that are harder to copy. It took five years for Sanofi (SNY) to manufacture a biosimilar of Eli Lilly's (LLY) Humalog, which generates $2.5 billion to $3 billion annually. Having Sandoz under NVS's umbrella allows it to utilize the biological manufacturing capabilities of NVS's innovative medicines, giving it a competitive advantage over SNY and Teva, who lag in this area, although I should add that Sanofi has been advancing its biological manufacturing capabilities in recent years.

Sandoz represents ~20% of NVS's total revenue. Its 1% to 6% expected decline will translate to a 0.2% to 1.2% adverse impact on consolidated revenue this year.

Innovative Medicines

In the past few years, the Innovative Medicines segment contributed positively to NVS's revenue growth, fuelled by the successful launch of new therapies. Still, NVS's pipeline is not a pure source of revenue as growth from new products is offset by declines from patent exclusivity loss on older medicines.

These contradictory dynamics are manifested by NVS's two top-selling drugs, Cosentyx and Gilenya, representing 10% and 7.7% of the segment's revenue, respectively. Cosentyx has been a positive contributor to growth. For now, it seems it is taking an offensive position, gaining market share at the expense of other competing therapies, especially those relying on older technologies outside its class. It is hard to pin Cosentyx's peak revenue, but we are noticing sales growing at a decreasing rate, as shown in the table below, perhaps pointing that the drug is reaching its maximum potential. Still, it is worth noting that NVS is conducting clinical trials to expand Cosentyx label.

Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 YoY % Growth 13% 25% 37% 84%

Source: Author's estimates based on SEC filings

On the other hand, Gilenya's sales have been declining as regulators update the risk warnings of its side effects. Standard of care monitoring for heart failure and infections that extend months during and after administering Gilenya puts a burden on both physicians and patients. It is no surprise that physicians are favoring new therapies such as Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Zeposia. The large proportion of Gilenya as a percent of NVS's total revenue amplifies the effect of these adverse events.

All in all, this year, management expects growth from new therapies to exceed declines from legacy business lines, swinging towards a favorable portfolio balance. Still, the competing dynamics demonstrated by NVS's top-two selling drugs indicate uncertainty that prevents us from drawing conclusions on future performance. A six-month delay in an FDA approval or an unexpected decimal in a clinical trial's p-value can wheel fortune the other side.

I don't mean to instill unnecessary fear. After all, NVS is a global biotech company with a history of stable cash flow and the brightest minds working to ensure financial stability. Still, before considering NVS as an investment, it is essential to understand its operational model. This allows investors to manage their expectations, not getting greedy from headlines reporting breakthrough medicines and not panicking when revenue slides a bit during an unlucky quarter.

Dividend

NVS is more of a value investment than a growth company, the emphasis being on the implied spectrum instead of the absolute ordering. As a long-term investment, dividend plays a crucial role, creating a cushion for investors waiting for that favorable balance of NVS's contradictory business line dynamics, which would push share a bit higher.

The company has a track record of successfully monetizing its R&D efforts, generating stable cash flows to support dividend distributions. NVS, as an investment, is a bet that its innovative enterprise will remain successful, producing new therapies to the market at an acceptable speed. Any company analysis needs to incorporate capital expenditure since that is the foundation of its R&D platform. Free cash flow, defined as Operating Cash Flow minus Capital Expenditure, is a crucial metric to measure dividend sustainability.

As shown below, FCF per share has exceeded dividend per share for at least the past twenty years, demonstrating the success of its business model in creating value to shareholders and to a certain extent, dividend safety.

Revenue Trends

NVS made several major divestment transactions in the past few years. In 2015, it sold its Animal Health business to LLY and its Vaccine segment to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). In 2019, the company spun off its Eye Care business in the newly publicly traded Alcon (ALC). On that account, consolidated revenue decreased ~16% between 2014 - 2020, conceivably contributing to NVS's share underperformance.

In my view, the restructuring allowed the company to focus its resources on maintaining a competitive edge in its core segments—the Innovative Medicines segment grew at an average of 3% annually between 2015 and 2020. However, Q1 2021 results have been disappointing, with net sales dropping 2%. During the quarter, Innovative Medicines' revenue remained unchanged on a YoY, constant currency basis due to the equal impact of revenue growth from new medicines, offset by a decline in mature markets. The company also cited a 3% negative impact from forward purchasing during the pandemic, which, if accurate, gives some assurance on the portfolio performance as we advance through the year.

The top laggards, including Gleevec/Glivec, Galvus, and Afinitor/Votubia, face generic competition, having lost all or part of their patent coverage. Galvus is expected to lose a patent on its combination this year, adding additional pressure to the struggling business line. Gilenya, the second top-selling drug, is facing competition from peers, pushing sales down 11% during the quarter.

From my understanding, Promacta/Revolade and Votrient have either lost or will lose a significant portion of their patent protection in the coming months. Because of the intertwined layers of patent law, a loss of a patent doesn't automatically open the door to generic drug manufacturers. Instead, a loss of a patent is a warning sign that additional competition is close. This risk is amplified given the sizable proportion of these medicines as a percent of total sales as shown below.

Drug Sales FY 2020 (Millions) % of Total Revenue Promacta/Revolade $1,738 4% Votrient $635 1%

Source: SEC filings

Sandoz declined 13% during the first quarter, as social distancing rules translated to soft cough and common flu season. As a result of the disappointing quarter, management revised the segment's revenue guidance lower, adding that they see stabilization in the second half of the year, and I find myself cautiously optimistic about the segment.

Financial Position

NVS has a stable financial position with a Financial Debt to Equity ratio comparable to the industry average. Annual interest expense hovered around $850 million in the past two years, translating to ~10x interest coverage.

With investment-grade ratings from major rating services, the company has ample access to liquidity. The pricing of NVS's bonds demonstrates its solid financial position. The company's senior unsecured notes maturing Sept 2022 trade at a premium of $102.92, translating to a 1% yield to maturity. Its longer-term senior unsecured notes maturing 2042 trade at $112, translating to a 3% yield to maturity, reflecting the investment community's confidence in NVS's financial position.





Relative Valuation

NVS is trading within the industry-average valuation multiples. AbbVie (ABBV) and Pfizer (PFE) lie at the bottom of the forward PE scale, due to unique circumstances, instead of broad market valuation dynamics. ABBV derives about half of its revenue from Humira, its inflammation antibody, which overlaps NVS's Cosentyx in three out of seven indications. Humira recently lost its patent coverage, and the market discount reflects the risk associated with introducing new biosimilars.

PFE's valuation relates to earnings expectations from COVID vaccine sales. If you look closer, before January 2021, PFE's forward PE ratio floated around 13x, close to NVS's current valuation. The discount around PFE sales relates to the fleeting nature of COVID sales, which will drop after the world reaches herd immunity as more people get vaccinated. AstraZeneca also demonstrates similar valuation dynamics.

Summary

Beyond the hype of the headlines reporting breakthrough medicines promising billions in revenue, NVS is, in essence, more of a value stock, suitable for long-term income investors seeking a streak of additional risk/reward balance.

Competing dynamics within NVS' key business lines offset each other; revenue growth from new drugs is offset by revenue decline from patent loss and competing medicines.

Investors betting on capital appreciation are buying in on the chances that a favorable revenue balance will push shares higher. There is nothing wrong with that, as long as they understand that these dynamics can swing the other way around. Historically, NVS delivered stable cash flow and dividends, providing a cushion for investors waiting for NVS shares to climb.