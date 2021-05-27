Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

Athene (NYSE:ATH), a life insurance holding company involved in issuing/reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities, posted 1Q21 solid earnings numbers backed by strong returns in alternatives and healthy business trends overall. Yet, ATH remains reasonably priced - its public valuation has declined significantly post-IPO, to 4-5x leading up to the merger agreement with Apollo (APO), but has since returned to ~7x fwd P/E. Though ATH still trades at a 5-6% discount to the implied offer price at time of writing, I don't think the modest discount is enough to justify a bullish view on the stock, particularly given the high likelihood of a close in the coming months.

Data by YCharts

Core Earnings Outperformance on Improved Performance in Alternatives

ATH reported 1Q21 operating EPS of $3.80 for the quarter, which was well above consensus expectations even after adjusting for various one-offs such as fluctuations in the value of its investment holdings, a ~$175m pre-tax gain on the Amerihome disposal, and other actuarial/market impacts. Reported and core results were also solidly ahead of expectations, with the bottom-line beat largely helped by a better-than-expected performance in alternatives (adjusted for the Amerihome sale). I see this as a positive - the net interest income from alternatives represents a recurring source of income, in my view, given it is a core competency of the ATH/APO partnership.

Source: Athene 1Q21 Earnings Release

While ATH delivered a strong quarter overall, it is worth noting that outside of alternative returns, the results were very much status quo. For instance, Retirement Services fixed income NIER ("net investment earned rate") came in at 3.57%, with lower floater income and ongoing Jackson portfolio redeployment contributing to a modest shortfall. ATH has since redeployed ~85% of the Jackson portfolio, with ~50bps of yield uplift remaining on the assets yet to be redeployed. This was offset by gross organic deposits moving up to $8.4bn, driven by upside in funding agreement and PRT ("pension risk transfer volumes").

Source: Athene 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

Robust Capital Base to Support Growth Plans

Meanwhile, ATH's excess capital position continues to be robust at $3.6bn, which combined with debt capacity and undrawn third-party commitments means total deployable capital stands at ~$8.1bn. Specifically, this comprises $3.6bn of equity capital, $2.9bn of debt (assuming a 25% leverage ratio), and $1.6bn of undrawn capital from the ADIP ("Apollo/Athene Dedicated Investment Program") and ACRA ("Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate"). In addition, ATH also continues to generate strong cash flow from its in-force book, which likely means ATH has ample capacity to absorb a substantial amount of inorganic AUM.

Source: Athene 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

Going forward, management also noted the possibility of leveraging additional third-party capital vehicles akin to ADIP/ACRA to generate capital and tax efficiencies, which will be key post-merger the potential tax friction as it transitions to a US taxpayer (vs. its current Bermuda tax domicile). Its strong track record will also be vital in attracting sufficient capital. That said, the company held off on repurchasing stock in the quarter despite the excess solid capital position. Once the pending transaction with APO clears, though, expect an acceleration in cash deployment.

Apollo Merger the Result of Improved Progress at Athene

On the bright side, the pending merger with asset manager Apollo looks set to close (as planned) in early-1Q22. The rationale for the merger is to further leverage APO's capabilities, with its alpha-generating returns set to benefit ATH's insurance and asset management clients while also allowing APO shareholders to better participate in the economics of ATH. Note that ATH is essentially APO's largest client and contributes significantly to its AUM and fee revenues.

Source: Athene 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

Per deal terms, ATH shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.149 APO shares - based on closing prices as of the merger announcement and using the ~192m of ATH Class A common shares outstanding, this translates to a ~$66/share valuation (equivalent to ~$12.7bn in equity value). This represents a ~20% premium to ATH's pre-merger all-time high and ~1.0x ATH's GAAP book value per share excluding AOCI ("Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income"). While the implied valuation multiple seems fairly inexpensive given it is well below historical highs, a higher offer seems unlikely given caution around credit markets and spread headwinds for ATH, with the close relationship between both entities also likely discouraging potential bidders as well.

Merger Announcement Caps the Upside Potential

Overall, the outlook for ATH remains positive, but post-merger announcement, I expect the stock to trade in line with APO and less on trends within its own business. Valuation-wise, ATH currently trades at a modest 5-6% discount to the price implied by the fixed exchange ratio with APO stock. This makes it insufficient to merit a bullish view, in my view, particularly given the low likelihood of a higher offer heading into 1Q22. Downside risks include portfolio downgrades or defaults within the portfolio, although the government support of the credit market should provide investors plenty of comfort.