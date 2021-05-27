Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I will discuss a very interesting investment that has been flying under the radar. One of America's largest industrial REITs Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) offers investors the possibility to invest in high-growth real estate with limited risks of underperformance. DRE invests mainly in transportation and logistics properties with top-tier tenants. The company has a solid balance sheet and conservative management. The way DRE is managed and its business portfolio give investors a well-diversified investment opportunity at a reasonable price. The only downside is the somewhat low yield and the fact that the company does not have reliable long-term dividend growth. Other than that, long-term investors with a long time horizon might want to consider adding DRE on weakness. In this article, I will give you the details.

Duke Realty Offers (Strategic) Value

There are two things that I believe are absolutely key when it comes to successful long-term investing. First of all, I want to own companies that are operating in strong industries, or niche markets. That doesn't mean I want 'growth' stocks, but companies that will be able to avoid secular weakness for decades to come. That's why I have so much railroad and aerospace exposure. Also, all of the industrial companies that I own operate in high entry-barrier industries. The second thing I care for is diversification. I want companies that give me exposure in multiple niches and spread risks. For example, Raytheon (RTX) gives me strong defense and commercial aerospace exposure while it also supplies both Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), which cover roughly the entire global aerospace market. In other words, it eliminates competition risks.

DRE excels in both areas. The company has a $17.3 billion market cap, which makes it the fourth-largest industrial REIT in the United States. The company IPOed in 1993 after being founded in 1972. It holds interest in 543 facilities covering more than 162 million square feet. The company covers 19 markets in the United States with a focus on transportation customers and e-commerce. As the customer breakdown below shows, the company is not only investing in fast-growing real estate, it also services some of the largest, most reliable, and successful companies in each industry. This not only supports an investment from a risk management point of view but gives investors indirect exposure to the success of these companies and the industries they operate in.

Source: Duke Realty Investor Presentation

With that said, the company is generating value. Cash from operations has been volatile but in a long-term uptrend. Since 2009, cash from operations has increased by 2.1% per year. That's fine, but nothing that gets me excited. The company grew operating cash flow both organically and based on acquired growth. Like almost all of its peers, the company ramped up investments over the past few years due to a rapid surge in e-commerce and transportation demand. The company has been spending more than $1.0 billion per year on maintenance and real estate acquisitions as the graph below shows. The company also sold real estate on a consistent basis, which lowered the funding gap. Keep in mind, operating cash flow only covers roughly half of DRE's investment expenses.

Source: TIKR.com

The company funds its acquisitions with a mix of debt and common stock. Common stock funding has been conservative as the number of common shares outstanding has increased by just 1.1% per year over the past 5 years. As most of my followers know, I'm not a huge fan of common stock funding as it increases dilution in case a company is engaged in projects when its stock price is suppressed. Anyway, as the graph below shows, net debt is outpacing repaid debt by a number that roughly equals the funding gap (adjusted for issued shares). As of March 31, 2021, DRE has $3.5 billion in long-term financial debt. Almost all of it is unsecured debt. The company gets good deals on its debt as it issued $450 million in senior notes in January of this year with an interest rate of 1.75% - maturing in 2031.

Source: TIKR.com

Keep in mind that the funding gap includes dividends. On a TTM basis, dividends paid were $364 million. Unfortunately, conservative dividends management means that investors encountered very unreliable dividends and weak dividend growth. In 2019 and 2020, dividends were raised by more than 8%, which is good news and a result of stronger operations. However, prior to that, the company has hiked dividends just once since the Great Financial Crisis and issued two special dividends per share. That's the main reason why most investors prefer to buy a reliable dividend REIT instead of DRE.

Source: TIKR.com

Circling back to the debt load, the company's attractive debt financing makes sense as it has a 95.5% occupancy rate with, on average, 6 years of remaining lease terms per tenant. DRE has a BBB+ rating at S&P and a 5.2x net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio. That's slightly elevated but sustainable.

It also helps that the company is expected to report much higher EBITDA and operating cash flow going forward as both 2021 and 2022 are expected to see >7% EBITDA growth rates. This is expected to lower net debt to roughly 4.8x EBITDA and includes expectations that net debt will rise to $3.8 billion to fund acquisitions.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation & Outperformance

Related to my S&P 500 comparison, DRE's stock price performance (capital gains only), has been 215.1%. The S&P 500 had the exact same return during that period. The good news, given that single stocks always bear bigger risks than index funds, is that DRE's total return easily outperformed the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Based on a $17.3 billion market cap, $788 million in next year's EBITDA, and $3.8 billion in expected net debt, the company has an enterprise value of $21.1 billion and is trading at 26.8x EBITDA. Needless to say, that valuation is elevated. It also doesn't help that the stock's yield has dropped to a multi-year low. This yield is roughly 60 basis points above the S&P 500 yield and 20 basis points below the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). When comparing the market cap to funds from operations, we get a 23.5x multiple, which is O.K.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, despite the company's inconsistent dividend hikes, the stock has easily outperformed the aforementioned real estate ETF based on both capital gains and total return.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, I compared DRE to a number of my current holders. I was surprised to see how many stocks were outperformed by DRE over the past 10 years. The company's performance is truly better than one would expect based on its dividend history and its relatively low operating cash flow growth prior to 2020.

Takeaway

A lot of investors ignore DRE because of its inconsistent dividend growth in the past. I get that as there are so many stocks on the market that give you reliable dividend growth. However, I also believe that DRE deserves more love than it is currently getting. The comparison to the S&P 500 makes sense when it comes to diversification. The company is working with/exposed to some of the largest companies in the United States that all expand their capabilities when it comes to fast delivery and warehousing (supply chain efficiencies). DRE owns properties in all growth markets in the United States with high utilization rates and an expected uptick in EBITDA and cash from operations growth.

The company's conservative financial management has resulted in attractive borrowing conditions, a fair credit rating, and the ability to fund its expansion with debt instead of (mainly) common stock.

The problem is that the company's current yield is relatively low while the valuation is a bit lofty.

Source: FINVIZ

I believe that the stock will remain in an uptrend because growth will be good over the next few years, resulting in higher (expected) dividends. However, I will only buy the stock on weakness. There are a lot of good alternatives with more growth. At these prices, I rather add to some existing holdings of mine than add a stock with unreliable dividend growth. However, I put the stock on my watchlist as I would love to use weakness to buy what I consider to be some of America's best real estate going forward. A discount caused by i.e., a regular stock market sell-off would make the risk/reward much more attractive.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!