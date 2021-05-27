Photo by Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

If you beat metal long enough it turns to steel. - Penelope Douglas

The VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) is an ETF that attempts to link prospective investors with 25 stocks involved in a variety of activities related to steel production. On the face of it, gaining access to this specialized space could have been an expensive proposition for potential investors with a gross expense ratio of 0.95% (broken up into a management fee of 0.5%, and other expenses of 0.45%,) but fortunately, the administrators have decided to cap the net expense ratio at 0.55% until May 2022 (by waiving off fees or reimbursing expenses worth 0.39%).

With global industrialization well underway and supply disruptions across various metal pockets, the prices of various metals have been on a tear of late. This has unsurprisingly boosted the prospects of the flagship metals ETF - The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME) - which is up 122% over the past year, which is an impressive return profile in itself; yet it still lags SLX which managed to deliver over 156% returns over the corresponding period.

Steel sector developments

A couple of weeks back, I had pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report how global steel prices had doubled over the course of more than a year. A lot of the momentum was also down to conditions in China, which is the largest consumer of the metal. What happens here will be key to steel’s prospects.

The Chinese construction sector has been relatively resilient since April 2020, buoyed of course by increased public investment in the infrastructure space and, also to some extent, better-than-expected conditions in auto production. Thus, despite a rather difficult year the world over, investment in Chinese infrastructure projects actually grew by 0.8% in 2020 whilst auto production only declined by 1.4%. According to The World Steel Association (WSA), apparent steel usage in China was up 9.1% last year and in 2021 they expect most steel-usage sectors to show modest growth. All in all, this year as well, the WSA believes China's steel demand will grow by 3% (3% on a high base of 9% growth is still impressive) as stimulus measures will still be in place and a number of infrastructure projects have been kicked off. The ongoing EV boom - where China has emerged as the fastest-growing market - is another contributing factor.

Looking ahead, in the short term, there are a couple of factors that could impact prices either way; firstly, it must be noted that starting from next month one could see some demand slowdown from the Chinese construction sector on account of the onset of the summer season. Conversely, the Chinese government is also looking to clamp down on steel producers that are not environmentally compliant (this is part of a larger plan to reduce the carbon footprint in the country). This has the potential to put a lot of capacity offline, thus supporting prices.

With regards to other advanced economies, the steel demand environment last year was not as resilient as China's, collapsing by 13% (with the US steel demand declining by 18%). That said, the WSA expects the recovery across the advanced economies to be more robust with an expected demand of 8.2% for 2021.

All in all, after declining by 0.2% in 2020, the WSA expects total world steel demand to pick up significantly in 2021, growing by 5.8% YoY. Factors such as pent-up demand and public sector recovery and infrastructure projects are expected to be the key drivers this year.

I'd also urge investors to keep an eye out on iron ore prices as this accounts for more than half the production cost of steel and has also been an important contributor to steep steel prices. It does look as though there is some excess speculation in this counter, which doesn’t necessarily justify the normal goings-on in the production and sales cycle. When you have a situation like this, you’re likely to see wide gyrations in prices which won’t reflect well on the holdings in SLX. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, the Chinese government is well aware of this speculation and has mentioned that they will look to increase supervision of the futures market. This was not taken too well, with prices of various metals tumbling after the announcement.

Summing up

Source: Investing.com

I can appreciate the underlying fundamentals in the global steel market which suggest that 2021 could be an encouraging year for those companies exposed to the metal. Despite the strong performance of SLX, valuations too are not particularly heady, with the ETF trading at a weighted average P/E of 15x. That said, the recent news highlighting the Chinese government's efforts to curb speculation hasn't been taken too well by the holders of SLX and we've seen some sell-off this month, with the ETF forming a bearish shooting star pattern for the month of May with a long wick (indicating selling at higher levels). As you can also see from the chart, SLX is traditionally noted for its large one-way moves both on the upside and downside, and considering that it has displayed a strong uptrend since April 2020, we may well be on the cusp of seeing some weakness. The other point to note is that this is an ETF that has traditionally seen some significant drawdowns, well in excess of the average ETF norm (as per YCharts, the 3-year Max drawdown average works out to a whopping 62%). All things considered, at this juncture, I’m sitting on the fence with SLX.