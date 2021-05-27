Avance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF) CEO Kristian Sørensen on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCPK:AVACF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristian Sørensen - CEO

Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer

Ben Martin - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avance Gas Holdings Limited First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] And I would now like to hand the meeting over to your host today, Kristian Sørensen. Please go ahead, sir.

Kristian Sørensen

Thank you and hello everyone and welcome to the Avance Gas first quarter presentation. My name is Kristian Sørensen. I'm the CEO of Avance Gas. I'm joined today by our CFO, Randi Navdal; and Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Martin. Before we get going, I'd like you to take notice of the disclaimer on Page 2, since the presentation is giving forward-looking statements.

Next slide please. First of all, we want to again pay tribute to all our crew members on water ships who have more than 12 months now been facing challenging conditions in terms of delayed crew change, difficulties with disembarking crew members with critical illness, additional safety measures to protect them from COVID-19 infections and so on.

We know that many of our sailors also are under immense stress not being able to return home to the loved ones with onshore family members being hospitalized and even dying. The safety and well-being of our crew is of course of the highest priority and we are therefore very happy to see vaccination programs being initiated on U.S port calls and more are coming. It should also be mentioned that as of this date have not had one single COVID-19 case on board our ships.

So moving on to Slide 3, showing the highlights of the first quarter. The quarter was solid from a financial point of view where the TCE reported of $42,522 a day; gross operating profit of $35.3 million, and our net profit $18.1 million, which corresponds to earnings per share of 0.30. From a commercial market point of view, the quarter was more like a roller coaster with rates dropping like a stone from $100,000 a day to OpEx levels around $7,000, $8,000 a day as the cold winter temperatures hit the U.S.

Our TCE of $36,754 a day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. So strong commercial performance despite the market volatility, which is not for the faint hearted. In January, we contracted two dual-fuel state-of-the-art VLGCs which in April were followed by two more newbuildings, bringing our newbuilding order book up to 6 vessels scheduled for delivery from [indiscernible] this year up to end 2023.

This will allow us to take greater part in the anticipated strong market ahead and the newbuildings are also an important step for Avance Gas to grow the fleet to optimize our commercial operations as well as reduce our environmental footprint compared to feeds with conventional propulsion machinery.

The equity portion of our $480 million newbuilding program is certainly funded through a private placement of $65 million in the second quarter, derisking our balance sheet. With a robust market outlook, strong cash position of $95.7 million in Q1 and $146 million as of today, we are pleased to declare a dividend of $0.14 per share equivalent to 57% of our net profit for the quarter.

So I'd like to hand over to our CFO on the financial highlights. Randi, please go ahead.

Randi Navdal Bekkelund

Thank you, Kristian. Turning to Slide 5, I would like to walk you through the financial highlights for the first quarter. And despite the cold snap in the U.S., we have a strong chartering results for the first quarter achieving a TCE of $36,754 per ship day on a discharge-to-discharge basis, which is in line with our guidance. With the rates declining at the end of the quarter, we had a positive effect of IFRS 15 of $6.5 million reporting a TCE rate of $42,552 on a load-to-discharge basis. This is up from $36,100 a day in previous quarter.

Vessel operating expenses came in at $9,440 a day for the first quarter, slightly up from previous quarter. Operating expenses still impacted by COVID-19 expenses as crew change service and freight of equipment representing $800 a day and further we had a seasonal up storing and maintenance representing another $800 a day, which is expected to phase out during the course of the year.

The gross profit for the quarter was $35.3 million, up 20% from previous quarter due to a strong market in January before the extreme cold weather in the U.S kicked in. The net profit was $18.4 million corresponding to an earnings per share of $0.30, up from $0.21 adjusted for write-back previous quarter.

Looking at the cash position, we generated $38 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter offset by dividend payment of $7 million as scheduled repayment of debt of $11 million, and we reported a solid cash position of $95.7 million at quarter end. Today we have cash position of approx $147 million as Kristian mentioned, and based on the strong long-term fundamentals, we expect to further strengthen our free cash flow generation.

We are happy to announce the dividend distribution for the second time this year. The Board declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, corresponding to 57% of net profits or $10.7 million, which includes issued shares following the private placements in April. The dividend grants a 10% annualized yield based on the market cap today, and in total, we have distributed $17.7 million in payment this year.

Turning to Slide 6, looking into the remainder of the year, we have a revised cash breakeven estimate from $22,000 to $23,100 a day, including expected COVID-19 expenses impacting the operating expense. As Kristian initially noted, we would like to emphasize that our highest priority is the safety of our crew and we're proud to have a [indiscernible] lost time injury rates and no COVID-19 cases onboard our vessels.

Key subsequent events after the quarter end. The key takeaways is in April, we successfully completed private placement of $65 million, strengthening the balance sheet and fully funding the newbuilding program assuming a normalized structure of delivery. The transaction was strongly oversubscribed and the subscription price was close to the market share price.

And just a few weeks ago, we received a credit approval from commercial banks for the financing of the two first dual-fuel newbuilding for delivering Q4 this year and Q1 next year in $104 million facility with an average cash breakeven of $20,000 a day, reducing the average cash breakeven for the fleet with 300 a day in '22. The transaction is subject to normal documentation and closing procedures.

Looking into the quarter, we're -- now we estimate TCE of $28,000 a day on a discharge-to-discharge basis contracted for 95% of vessel days. This includes the TCE coverage of 32%, up $30,000 a day.

Turning to Slide 7. Based on the strong market outlook, we would like to give you an idea of the cash flow potential. On the right hand side, we have illustrated and analyzed cash flow and cash yield at various freight rates in our rows of our existing fleet. On an annualized basis, an increase in freight rates of $10,000 a day corresponds to $57 million in free cash flow available for the company to distribute.

The market has rebounded from the big freeze in the U.S and the freight rates has turned to normal trajectories currently at $40,000 to $45,000 a day, depending on the trade routes. But at current spot trades markets, we have the potential of generating $90 million to $113 million of free cash flow corresponding to 21% to 27% annualized cash yield.

Turning to Slide 8. In December, the company will take delivery of the first of 6 dual-fuel newbuildings capable of burning LPG, highlighting the company's commitments towards the decarbonization, along with superior earnings potential. In 2022, we will add two dual-fuel newbuildings capable of burning LPG with super earnings potential and basis the current fuel spreads and the extra cargo capacity, the dual-feel vessels will have up to $10,000 higher TCE per day versus a non-eco VLGCs.

Assuming the whole fleet trading at current spot market level, we have the potential of generating an additional $22 million to $26 million in free cash flow and increased cash yield with 6% to 7%.

Next slide, please. By end 2022, we will have four dual-fuel vessels on water, potentially increasing cash yield with 12% to 14% through our existing fleet, assuming the current spot market level.

Moving to the next slide. In 2023, the 6 newbuilds will be delivered and we can see that with 6 dual-fuels we have the potential of generating between $66 million and $77 million on top of our existing fleet. Note that at even lower freight rate levels closer to the cash breakeven, the newbuilds will have a potential of adding superior earnings as they're capable of burning LPG and have a lower cash breakeven.

And with that, I would leave the word over to you Ben for the market update.

Ben Martin

Thank you, Randi. So let's have a look at this, the market update. Q1 has been the perfect example of the VLGC market showing both its volatility and resilience in the same period. As we saw the market come from near record higher exports in December and January to be completely flattened by the cold weather induced infrastructure collapse we witnessed in February and then showing remarkable resilience in March that culminated in record liftings in April. This really has been a very volatile period for all concerned.

On average, we've seen 67 cargoes loaded in Q1 versus 74 in Q4 last year, which considering the seasonality and the weather issues is a pretty solid performance. In line with these exports and as Kristian mentioned earlier, rates have seesawed [ph]. We saw TCE earnings went from $100,000 a day down to OpEx levels and then stabilized back at around $30,000 a Day in April

If we move on to the next slide, please. Looking at the Middle East Gulf region, the defining feature here has really been OPEC and post cuts which have decreased year-on-year exports from 2020 by around 10%. Looking specifically at Q1, we do see more positive news as we're recording 54 cargoes a month on average versus 50 cargoes for the same period in 2020.

As oil continues to remain strong, and if OPEC agreed to minimize their cuts, which suggested they should, we would expect to see increased production from the Middle East Gulf regions with 2021 and into 2022. An X factor for production in the region will be when Iran volumes are allowed back into the open market and at which price they are essentially marketed at. Putting all this together with the West volumes, we expect global LPG exports to reach 130 million metric tons in 2021.

If we move on to the next slide, please. So if we jump for a moment to the demand picture for LPG, with 80% of the global VLGC demand coming from Asia, it is therefore Asia where we focus our main attentions.

Looking at the big importing countries, India is expected to grow and assuring real strength so far this year with 24% year-on-year growth. China, the often mentioned driver in almost all commodity markets, the story is also positive. We see LPG demand increasing with particular note towards the new PDH plants which we expect to be in around 4 million metric tons of incremental demand for 2021 alone. The expectations for growth in Japan and Indonesia are relatively flat.

Next slide, please. Now if we look at the production side of things specifically at -- in the U.S., from where we were viewing things back in Q3 and Q4 last year, production that's much more positive for the coming years. The EIA, as expected is continuing to increase its forecast for U.S production, and we now see growth expected for both 2021 and 2022 with around 3% increase expected this year.

We've also seen the bottlenecks of infrastructure in terms of pipelines and export terminals being removed, with the U.S adding a further 8 million metric tons export capacity, which essentially means that up to 90 cargoes a month can be exported, should product be available and the demand be there. These two factors coupled with the expected flat domestic consumption being forecasted leads us to believe we will see a robust and healthy U.S export market for the coming years.

Onto the next slide, please. The order book and the subsequent fleet growth have been a hot topic of discussion of late as orders now totaled 66 ships in a fleet of 310, representing over 20% growth. Clearly this is a large number. However, there are a few points to consider while assessing the impact of [indiscernible] fleet additions. Firstly, we're tracking 20% to 25% of ships needing drydocking in 2021 and 2022, which will always have a tightening effect on fleet availabilities. These ships will typically be out of the market for 3 to 4 weeks per ship. So this is a substantial drain on the ships available to charter.

And then, if we look at the fleet page profile, we have almost 10% of the fleet that is currently over 25 years old with scrap prices being high, we might see some of these older ships making their way to the breakers yards. This could be a particular relevance for 2023 when we have the largest number of newbuildings being delivered, which will coincide with around 25 ships being almost 30 years old, typically the longest lifespan for VLGC ships.

A further point of interest, and one that is almost as hot topic is fleet growth, is the impact of the forthcoming environmental regulations like EEXI. Assuming these regulations get ratified by IMO this summer, we could see a substantial portion of the fleet around about 150 ships being forced to steam at around 30 knots or there about in order to limit their [indiscernible] and therefore reduce their emissions. This is a known [technical difficulty], but one that can have a significant tightening effect on the shipping fleet assuming that rules are applied properly. And it ensures that there are no creative loopholes that can be exploited.

Kristian Sørensen

Okay. So let's turn to Page 17, please. I'd like to say a few words about our newbuilding program. Avance Gas is committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable shipping industry. And our newbuilding program is the cornerstone first to meet the new emission regulations and to reduce our environmental footprint. Although LPG as marine fuel brings us a long step in the right direction, it may not be the long-term solution for the industry.

Ammonia by being such a dense hydrogen carrier is primarily regarded as one of the potential zero-carbon long-term solutions for marine fuel. However, ammonia is a poisonous gas, they have a very CO2 heavy production which needs to be turned into blue and/or green ammonia production before you can claim it's zero CO2 emission status.

In addition, I would say that the infrastructure is relatively limited, and it must be expanded if ammonia is to become a real alternative in the future. Having said that, ammonia has been shipped as cargo on both LPG carriers for decades. And if ammonia really becomes the clean marine fuel, many market participants and observers hope the gap to bridge is relatively small for VLGC newbuildings compared to many other shipping segments. Avance is therefore preparing on newbuildings as much as we can for a potential future transition from ammonia fuel as the [indiscernible] vessels first 5 year drydocking. So this [indiscernible] some years ahead of us.

Next slide, please. So to sum up the outlook. on the supply side, we are monitoring the growing order book, which we for obvious reasons I want to go out of proportions. But we believe the new regulations being enforced from 2023 onwards will offset much of the additional capacity as older vessels will become less efficient and eventually be phased out.

On the LPG production and demand side, we maintain our positive view on the U.S production and exports forecasts were also the seasonal Panama Canal congestion is anticipated to absorb feed capacity like we saw previous years, and fleet inefficiency and heavy drydocking schedule will underpin the market fundamentals.

As mentioned, we are guiding on our TCE approximated $28,000 a day on a discharge-to-discharge basis for second quarter, following the weak market in the first quarter while we maintain our bullish view for the balance of the year, [indiscernible] where we also will have new and more efficient vessels on the water.

So on that note, I’m pleased to open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q -

A -

Kristian Sørensen

Okay. And then we would like to thank everyone for listening in. We round off this session as it is. Thank you.

Operator

That concludes the presentation. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.